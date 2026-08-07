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Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

President and Chief Executive Officer - Yael Duffy

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer - Tiffany Sy

Vice President - Marc Krohn

Senior Director of Investor Relations - Kevin Barry

TAKEAWAYS

Normalized FFO -- $20.8 million, representing $0.31 per share and a 51% increase year over year.

-- $20.8 million, representing $0.31 per share and a 51% increase year over year. Same Property Cash Basis NOI -- $85.7 million, increasing 2% year over year.

-- $85.7 million, increasing 2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDAre -- $87.4 million, a 3% increase year over year.

-- $87.4 million, a 3% increase year over year. Consolidated Occupancy -- 99%, an increase of 450 basis points from the prior year following the resolution of two large vacancies.

-- 99%, an increase of 450 basis points from the prior year following the resolution of two large vacancies. Leasing Volume -- 5.4 million square feet completed during the quarter across 14 new and renewal leases plus one rent reset.

-- 5.4 million square feet completed during the quarter across 14 new and renewal leases plus one rent reset. Leasing Spreads -- 35% on a GAAP basis and 14% on a cash basis, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating mark-to-market spreads.

-- 35% on a GAAP basis and 14% on a cash basis, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating mark-to-market spreads. Indianapolis Lease -- A 10-year lease for 532,000 square feet signed with FedEx with a GAAP roll-up in rent of 14%.

-- A 10-year lease for 532,000 square feet signed with FedEx with a GAAP roll-up in rent of 14%. Hawaii Ground Lease -- A 53-year ground lease for 2.2 million square feet with a GAAP roll-up of 162% and a cash roll-up of 52%.

-- A 53-year ground lease for 2.2 million square feet with a GAAP roll-up of 162% and a cash roll-up of 52%. Debt Refinancing -- A $1.62 billion five-year fixed-rate interest-only mortgage loan at 5.71%, which refinanced $1.4 billion in floating rate debt and $205 million in fixed-rate debt.

-- A $1.62 billion five-year fixed-rate interest-only mortgage loan at 5.71%, which refinanced $1.4 billion in floating rate debt and $205 million in fixed-rate debt. Dividend Increase -- The quarterly dividend doubled to $0.10 per share, supported by a cash available for distribution payout ratio of 50%.

-- The quarterly dividend doubled to $0.10 per share, supported by a cash available for distribution payout ratio of 50%. Capital Expenditures -- Approximately $14 million for the quarter, including $10 million in leasing commissions and costs averaging $0.23 per square foot.

-- Approximately $14 million for the quarter, including $10 million in leasing commissions and costs averaging $0.23 per square foot. Annualized Rental Revenue Increase -- New leasing activity generated an $8.2 million increase, of which 70% is expected to take effect in the second half of 2026 or 2027.

-- New leasing activity generated an $8.2 million increase, of which 70% is expected to take effect in the second half of 2026 or 2027. Net Debt Leverage -- Improved to 11.5x, although the net debt to total assets ratio rose to 69.2%.

-- Improved to 11.5x, although the net debt to total assets ratio rose to 69.2%. Leasing Pipeline -- 3.4 million square feet, with 2.2 million square feet in advanced negotiation or documentation for expirations over the next 12 months.

-- 3.4 million square feet, with 2.2 million square feet in advanced negotiation or documentation for expirations over the next 12 months. Full Year 2026 FFO Guidance -- Increased to a range of $1.31 to $1.39 per share, a $0.05 increase at the midpoint.

-- Increased to a range of $1.31 to $1.39 per share, a $0.05 increase at the midpoint. Full Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDAre Guidance -- Increased to a range of $348 million to $353 million, a $4 million increase at the midpoint.

-- Increased to a range of $348 million to $353 million, a $4 million increase at the midpoint. Q3 2026 Interest Expense Guidance -- Expected to be $61 million, including $59 million of cash interest expense and $2 million of non-cash amortization.

-- Expected to be $61 million, including $59 million of cash interest expense and $2 million of non-cash amortization. Full Year 2026 CapEx Guidance -- Expected to be between $29 million to $34 million.

-- Expected to be between $29 million to $34 million. Mountain JV Distribution -- $38 million distributed during the quarter, with the company receiving more than $23 million as a 61% owner.

-- $38 million distributed during the quarter, with the company receiving more than $23 million as a 61% owner. Georgia Leasing -- A 218,000 square foot lease with Southern States at a 35% rent roll-up and an 832,000 square foot renewal with Shaw Industries at a 21% roll-up.

-- A 218,000 square foot lease with Southern States at a 35% rent roll-up and an 832,000 square foot renewal with Shaw Industries at a 21% roll-up. Ohio Renewal -- ABC Technology Solutions renewed 581,000 square feet at a 21% rent roll-up for a seven-year term.

-- ABC Technology Solutions renewed 581,000 square feet at a 21% rent roll-up for a seven-year term. Portfolio Scale -- 409 properties totaling approximately 60 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 8 years.

-- 409 properties totaling approximately 60 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 8 years. Investment Grade Tenants -- 79% of annualized rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, subsidiaries of investment grade entities, or Hawaii land leases.

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RISKS

Duffy stated, "we don't think we're going to be able to collect rent from them," regarding a tenant in Hawaii for which the company recorded a bad debt reserve during the second quarter.

SUMMARY

Management of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT +1.97%) reported growth in normalized funds from operations and net operating income, driven by leasing activity and debt refinancing. The company addressed vacancies in Indianapolis and Hawaii, resulting in a 450 basis point increase in consolidated occupancy. Consolidated debt is now 100% fixed rate, which reduced variable rate exposure following the close of a $1.62 billion mortgage loan. The board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, supported by underlying cash flows and a payout ratio of 50%.

CEO Duffy highlighted the strategic value of the Hawaii ground lease, noting it locks in a "stable growing income stream for years to come" via a 53-year term.

Management eliminated all consolidated floating rate debt exposure through the May refinancing, ensuring no debt maturities occur until 2029.

CFO Sy stated that a $1.5 million one-time charge in the quarter resulted from the "loss on the extinguishment" of debt during the refinancing process.

Duffy noted that a bad debt reserve for a single Hawaii tenant impacted results, stating that if factored in, "cash NOI year-over-year would have been 3.8%."

Regarding future cash use, Duffy stated, "we would like to be in a position to potentially reduce our leverage" using cash reserves as the Hawaii portfolio matures in 2029.

Marc Krohn indicated that rent escalators on more traditional leases are averaging around 3%, stating that in some markets "we're seeing some even in the 4% range as well."

The company is evaluating potential redevelopment capital for 2027 to accommodate a specific tenant expansion request currently in early discussions.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Adjusted EBITDAre : Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate, adjusted for specific non-recurring items.

: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate, adjusted for specific non-recurring items. CAD (Cash Available for Distribution) : A non-GAAP measure representing the cash a REIT has available to pay out as dividends to shareholders after capital expenditures.

: A non-GAAP measure representing the cash a REIT has available to pay out as dividends to shareholders after capital expenditures. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) : The standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting used in the U.S.

: The standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting used in the U.S. Investment Grade : A credit rating that indicates a low risk of default, assigned by a rating agency such as S&P or Moody's.

: A credit rating that indicates a low risk of default, assigned by a rating agency such as S&P or Moody's. JV (Joint Venture) : A business arrangement in which two or more parties agree to pool their resources for the purpose of accomplishing a specific task.

: A business arrangement in which two or more parties agree to pool their resources for the purpose of accomplishing a specific task. Leasing Spreads (or Roll-ups) : The percentage difference between the rental rate of a new or renewal lease compared to the prior lease for the same space.

: The percentage difference between the rental rate of a new or renewal lease compared to the prior lease for the same space. Mark-to-market : The process of adjusting the stated value of an asset or lease to reflect its current market price or rent levels.

: The process of adjusting the stated value of an asset or lease to reflect its current market price or rent levels. NOI (Net Operating Income) : A measure of property-level profitability calculated by subtracting operating expenses from total revenues.

: A measure of property-level profitability calculated by subtracting operating expenses from total revenues. Normalized FFO (Funds from Operations): A non-GAAP financial measure used by REITs that excludes certain items such as acquisition costs or gains on debt extinguishment to provide a clearer view of recurring operating performance.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning and welcome to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's second quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Barry, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barry: Good morning, and thank you for joining ILPT's second quarter 2026 earnings call. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Yael Duffy; Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tiffany Sy; and Vice President, Marc Krohn. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and quarterly results, followed by a Q&A session with sell-side analysts. Please note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws, including guidance with respect to certain third quarter and full year 2026 financial measures.

These forward-looking statements are based on ILPT's beliefs and expectations as of today, July 30, 2026, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed from our website, ilptreit.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures during this call, including normalized funds from operations or normalized FFO, cash available for distribution or CAD, Adjusted EBITDAre, net operating income or NOI, and cash basis NOI. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and net income is available in our financial results package, which can be found on our website. Lastly, we will be providing guidance on this call, including estimated normalized FFO and adjusted EBITDAre. We are not providing reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures as part of our guidance, because certain information required for such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts or at all. I will now turn the call over to Yael.

Yael Duffy: Thank you, Kevin, and good morning. Last night, we reported second quarter results that demonstrate the strength of our portfolio and our ability to convert operating momentum into shareholder value. Normalized FFO grew 51% year-over-year in line with our guidance and same property cash basis NOI increased 2%. These results were driven by a record leasing quarter in which we completed 5.4 million square feet at leasing spreads of 35%. It also marks our seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit rent growth and our fifth straight quarter of accelerating mark-to-market spreads. Based on this performance, we raised our full year 2026 guidance, which Tiffany will detail shortly.

In May, we refinanced $1.6 billion of floating rate debt in our consolidated joint venture with fixed rate debt. As a result, 100% of ILPT's consolidated debt is now fixed rate with no maturities until 2029. Although leverage remains elevated, over the past year we have materially reduced financial risk, eliminating our exposure to variable rates and locking in greater predictability of future cash flows. Among the quarter's achievements was resolving the two large vacancies within our portfolio. In Indianapolis, we signed a 10-year lease with FedEx on a 532,000 square foot property at a GAAP and cash roll-up in rent of 14% and 4%.

We also completed a 53-year ground lease on 2.2 million square feet in Hawaii with a construction company at a GAAP and cash roll-up of 162% and 52%. As a result, consolidated occupancy rose 450 basis points to 99%. Together, these long-duration leases lock in a stable growing income stream for years to come and reflect the underlying quality of our portfolio. Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled approximately $14 million, of which $10 million was directly tied to leasing commissions. Costs and concessions averaged just $0.23 per square foot per year in line with historical trends. Earlier this month, we doubled our quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share.

The increase underscores our confidence in the durability of our earnings and our commitment to delivering attractive, growing returns to our shareholders. Our second quarter CAD payout ratio rose to 50% from 29% in the prior quarter and is almost entirely a function of the elevated leasing commissions related to our record leasing volume. We believe the new dividend rate remains well covered by ILPT's underlying cash flows while continuing to provide ample capacity to fund our priorities. Importantly, the market has recognized our execution. ILPT shares delivered a total return of 63% in the first half of 2026, outperforming the Industrial REIT benchmark by 55 percentage points.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on the drivers that compound value, including capturing the significant embedded rent growth across our portfolio, sustaining best-in-class tenant retention, and continuing to strengthen our financial position. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark, who will provide additional details on our leasing activity and pipeline.

Marc Krohn: Thank you, Yael, and good morning. As of June 30th, 2026, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 409 properties, totaling 60 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 8 years. Demand across the industrial sector remains healthy even as the market absorbs the elevated supply delivered over the past several years. Our portfolio has outperformed against that backdrop. We finished the quarter at 99% occupancy, 590 basis points ahead of the national industrial average. We continue to benefit from the diversity and quality of our tenant base, our strategic locations and the irreplaceable nature of our land holdings in Hawaii.

Turning to second quarter leasing activity, during the quarter, we signed 14 new and renewal leases plus 1 rent reset for 5.4 million square feet at a weighted average lease term of 18.6 years. This resulted in GAAP and cash leasing spreads of 35% and 14% respectively. The impact of this activity is an increase of $8.2 million in annualized rental revenue, of which 70% has not yet been realized and will take effect in the second half of 2026 or in 2027. These results showcase our ability to grow rents organically while maintaining portfolio stability. Beyond the Indianapolis and Hawaii transactions Yael highlighted, we captured meaningful value across several other deals this quarter.

In Georgia, we signed a new 218,000 square foot lease with Southern States at a 35% rent roll-up for a 10-year term and that filled the space after just 1 month of downtime following the prior tenant's expiration. Also in Georgia, we renewed Shaw Industries in 832,000 square feet at a 21% rent roll-up for a 7-year term, retaining a long-standing tenant with no capital outlay for tenant improvements. And in Ohio, we renewed ABC Technology Solutions in 581,000 square feet, also at a 21% rent roll-up for a 7-year term. Looking ahead, our lease expiration schedule is well balanced with minimal expirations in 2026 and less than 17% of annualized rental revenues rolling through the end of 2028.

Today, our leasing pipeline stands at 3.4 million square feet, and 2.2 million square feet of that relates to expirations over the next 12 months that are already in advanced negotiation or documentation. On that activity, we expect average roll-ups of 20% on the mainland and 30% in Hawaii. Together, this gives us clear visibility into durable organic cash flow growth and positions ILPT to continue building on the momentum we delivered this quarter. I will now turn the call over to Tiffany to review our financial results.

Tiffany Sy: Thank you, Marc. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we reported second quarter normalized FFO of $20.8 million, or $0.31 per share, which is in line with our guidance and 51% higher compared to the same quarter a year ago. These results reflect lower interest expense from our debt refinancing over the past year and the rent growth that both Yael and Marc highlighted earlier. Same property NOI was $88.6 million, and same property cash basis NOI was $85.7 million, both increasing 2% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDAre totaled $87.4 million, a 3% increase year-over-year. Turning to our balance sheet, in May, we closed a $1.62 billion 5-year interest-only mortgage loan for our consolidated joint venture at a fixed rate of 5.71%.

The proceeds were used to refinance the joint venture's existing $1.4 billion floating rate loan and $205 million of fixed-rate amortizing debt. The new loan is secured by the same 90 mainland properties that collateralized the prior borrowing. As a result of this refinancing, our consolidated joint venture was able to access cash previously reserved for loan amortization and interest rate caps and distributed $38 million during the quarter, including more than $23 million to ILPT as a 61% owner. ILPT ended the quarter with cash on hand of $135 million and restricted cash of $46 million. Our net debt to total assets ratio increased to 69.2%, and our net debt leverage ratio improved to 11.5x.

Turning to our outlook, for the third quarter of 2026, we expect interest expense of $61 million, including $59 million of cash interest expense and $2 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees, adjusted EBITDAre between $87.5 million and $88.5 million, and normalized FFO between $0.34 and $0.36 per share. For the full year 2026, we expect capital expenditures between $29 million and $34 million and interest expense of approximately $245 million, with cash interest of $234.5 million and non-cash interest of $10.5 million. Additionally, we are increasing our Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to a range between $348 million and $353 million, a $4 million increase at the midpoint.

And we are increasing normalized FFO guidance to a range of $1.31 and $1.39 per share, representing a $0.05 increase at the midpoint. In closing, ILPT is delivering attractive growth by continuing to execute on our operating and financial objectives. As we look to the back half of 2026, we are focused on building on this momentum, prudently managing our capital and creating long-term value for our shareholders. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Craig Kucera with Lucid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Craig Kucera: Yes. It looks like it was recovered back in your CAD calculation, but what were the normalized FFO adjustments this quarter for unconsolidated interest? I think it reduced NFFO by about $0.03, and how should we think about that going forward?

Tiffany Sy: Yes. I'm sorry, can you repeat that, Craig?

Craig Kucera: Yes, so in your NFFO calculation, you had a new line item, which was normalized FFO adjustments attributable to non-controlling interest, and it was about $1.5 million, and it reduced your NFFO by about $0.03. I'm just curious, was that a one-timer, or how should we think about that going forward?

Tiffany Sy: Got it. That was a one-timer related to the debt refinancing. It was the NCI portion of the extinguishment, the loss on the extinguishment.

Craig Kucera: Okay, that's helpful. And with the debt refinancing now behind you, you no longer are going to have any amortization. We're forecasting pretty decent cash flow builds. How should we think about that use of excess cash? Is it built up?

Yael Duffy: Within the joint venture or within just ILPT wholly owned, I guess, or both?

Craig Kucera: Yes, just ILPT wholly owned. Understanding that you've got CapEx requirements, et cetera, and appreciate the incremental guidance there, but I guess as you have excess cash, how should we think about it at the ILPT level?

Yael Duffy: I think for now we're comfortable just to continue to build the cash reserves. While we have no maturities until 2029, I think we would like to be in a position to potentially reduce our leverage. And so maybe when our Hawaii portfolio comes due in 2029, use some of that cash to pay off and refinance at a lower level.

Tiffany Sy: We don't have a revolver right now either, so, you know, that's another thing to keep in mind.

Craig Kucera: Got it. And I take it the reduction in restricted cash was related to the refinancing. And is that the only amount required going forward?

Tiffany Sy: Yes. That's right. So, the reduction was absolutely a result of the $38 million distribution from Mountain JV.

Craig Kucera: Got it. And just one more for me. I mean, now that you've got the Indianapolis lease done, leased up Hawaii, does that open up any opportunities for joint ventures or I know in the past you said you probably aren't looking to sell many assets, but just kind of your updated thoughts regarding the portfolio.

Yael Duffy: Yes, I think we feel pretty good about the portfolio. I think if there was any opportunity to do a joint venture, it would be within our Mountain existing joint venture and now that the debt is fixed and we're starting to make distributions, I think it could be an attractive opportunity for a potential investor, but it's early days.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Mitchell Germain with Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain: Same-store NOI. I think it was 2%. Was that just a function of timing of when the leases commenced and the realization of income related to that. Is that the way we should think about it?

Yael Duffy: I think that's right. That's part of the story. And then we also had to take a bad debt reserve for a tenant in Hawaii, which also negatively impacted the NOI. So if we factor that in our cash NOI year-over-year would have been 3.8%. So it's just a one-time that hit this quarter, which will be back to normal trends, I think next quarter.

Mitch Germain: And that specific situation or is that tenant back, are they paying? Is there anything that you want to highlight there?

Yael Duffy: So, we're in discussions with them. We were -- it's early days. I think we're just being conservative that we don't think we're going to be able to collect rent from them, but it's a situation where there's other tenants that they've subleased to, which we're hopeful that we'll be able to do a direct deal with those subtenants. And so I'm not concerned about the annualized revenue associated with that parcel. It's just more of an accounting requirement to just take that reserve.

Mitch Germain: Okay, great. Appreciate that. Where are escalators on your more traditional leases? Obviously we're hearing a lot of your peers, you know, continue to be pushing the needle a bit with regards to the annual growth associated with some of the leases. Where do you stand with that?

Yael Duffy: I think we're around 2% to 3%.

Marc Krohn: Yes, in some cases higher than that as well, right? It just depends on the market that we're in. But we're seeing some even in the 4% range as well.

Mitch Germain: So, Marc, average is like 3%? Is it a good way to think about it?

Marc Krohn: Yes. I'd say yes.

Mitch Germain: Okay. Great. And last one for me. Interest income obviously came up a little bit. Is that just going to be a line item that continues to benefit from the cash build? Is that how we should be thinking about that on a go-forward basis?

Tiffany Sy: No, that interest income actually has a one-time in there as well, related to the extinguishment of the cap that we had.

Mitch Germain: Okay, so that goes back to more normalized levels.

Tiffany Sy: Exactly.

Mitch Germain: Great, great. And then Tiffany, while I have you, I guess I do have one more question. Can you sensitize me from, you know, kind of $0.34 to $0.36 like how we go from, you know, kind of how, what are the variables to get you to the higher end of the range.

Tiffany Sy: It depends on timing of leasing and activity. And then also, there's some fluctuations in G&A that could occur. So those types of activities.

Mitch Germain: Okay, just meaning based on how the calculation works out, that there could be some -- got you. Okay. I understand what you're saying. Not the incentive payment, but it will be net of the incentive payment, right? Is that the way to think about it?

Tiffany Sy: That's right. We don't include the incentive fee in that calculation. That gets included in CAD in January.

Operator: And your next question comes from John Massocca with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

John Massocca: So maybe sticking with Mitch's line of questioning there. On the guidance for the full year, it's still a fairly wide range on the normalized FFO per share at $0.08. I mean, I know it would be some of the same factors that impact kind of next quarter's guidance and why there's a range there. But, I mean, I'm just thinking – you're looking at the numbers correctly, it got wider, even as you kind of increased guidance. I'm just kind of curious what's going into that. Is it something to do with the new Hawaii transaction?

Just maybe a little color on kind of where the low end of that new range and the high end of that new range kind of, you know, what are the factors in that?

Tiffany Sy: Yes, it doesn't really have anything to do with Hawaii. We're pretty locked in there. It's really a function of if you look at NOI and the other dollar amounts, $5 million range, which is not that wide, but when you break that down into per share, it's about that range. So we were just trying to make the math work. That makes sense?

John Massocca: Makes sense. The other -- so maybe kind of sticking with the guidance, maybe versus kind of the 2Q results, you kind of came at the low end of the quarterly guidance you provided, you know, for 2Q at the time of 1Q earnings, but you kind of raised year end. I mean, is that all just tied to the successful Hawaii transaction? Is there some other leasing that was kind of better than expected? Just kind of what are the variables that maybe kind of caused 2Q to come in a little light.

I mean, I'd imagine some of it had to do with the rent reserve on the other Hawaii property, but just kind of make sure there's not any other moving pieces we're not aware of here on lower-than-expected 2Q, or maybe not lower than, low-end expectations for 2Q results and then the increase to guidance.

Yael Duffy: So I think in the Q1 guidance, we weren't sure if we were going to be able to get to a final lease on the Hawaii parcel. So it wasn't included in Q1 and was adjusted for the full year in Q2. And then the second part of Q2 coming in lower than or on the low end of guidance from Q1 is really primarily on that reserve for that tenant in Hawaii.

John Massocca: Okay. And then is that also kind of, if we think about the quarter-over-quarter decline and just kind of top line revenue, I know you also had some one-timers in 1Q. Is it also just the reserve kind of flowing through or is there something else? It is a little higher than the total amount.

Yael Duffy: Yes, it's the reserve in Q2. And then, if you recall, in Q1, we had that percentage rent that we took for the tenant in Hawaii that increased revenue. So that's just the two things working together.

John Massocca: Okay. Makes sense. And then with Hawaii, you know, what should we expect in terms of timing for that to kind of flow through? You know, it sounds like it's pretty immediate on a GAAP basis, but any kind of delay on a cash basis in terms of the positive impact from that lease-up?

Yael Duffy: Yes. So, we will -- you're right, it's an immediate GAAP impact. The tenant took possession on July 1, and they have a 3-year free rent period, so we're not going to recognize cash growth there until 3 years from now, but they will be paying real estate taxes for the parcel, which is about $800,000 a year. So we'll at least get those recoveries immediately.

John Massocca: Okay. And then on the CapEx, you know, appreciate the new guidance there. Sounds like a lot of that's kind of one-time-ish stuff with lease-up. What's maybe the outlook roughly for like '27 CapEx or even kind of long-term? I mean, is all of that $29 million to $34 million kind of going to be this year and then gone? Or could some of that flow through into next year or even kind of longer?

Yael Duffy: Yes, this quarter was outsized just because of the $10 million in leasing commissions, just because we had so much leasing activity. But from a building improvement perspective, I mean, I think our run rate is usually $2 million to $4 million a quarter. So I think that's generally from a building improvement perspective I think that's what we should expect. We do have a potential tenant who would like to expand their building in 2027 and starting early discussions with that. So we might have some redevelopment capital that we'll start seeing in 2027, but that would just be a one-time outlier.

John Massocca: Okay. Anyway, just think about the delta versus kind of what's been done year-to-date versus that guidance. I mean, is a lot of that coming in 3Q, or is that going to be kind of ratable over the remainder of the year?

Yael Duffy: Yes, we usually see 1Q is usually slow. And then we usually see building capital start to ramp up, especially in the summer months, just because you can do roof projects and parking lots a lot easier than you can in the winter. So historically, Q3 and Q4 are usually our heaviest quarters for capital. So we'll catch up.

John Massocca: Okay. And then last one for me, kind of leasing metrics. Do you have kind of like a rough idea or rough brackets of what that would have been without the new lease on the vacant Hawaii asset?

Yael Duffy: I don't have it in front of me. I can circle back with you, but that one lease, I mean, it was just such a big square footage and 160% roll-up. But I mean, we had a very healthy quarter without that in there. A couple of, as Mark mentioned in his prepared remarks, some big lease roll-ups on the other mainland property, but I can circle back with you.

Operator: This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Yael Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Yael Duffy: Thank you for joining today's call. Please reach out to Investor Relations if you're interested in scheduling a meeting with ILPT. Operator, that concludes our call.

Operator: The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.