Image source: The Motley Fool.

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Director of Investor Relations - Steve A. Keenan

President and Chief Executive Officer - Kenneth Todd Lane

Chief Financial Officer - Todd A. Slater

TAKEAWAYS

Sales -- $1,741.9 million for Olin Corporation OLN -0.80% )

-- $1,741.9 million for Net Loss -- ($13.3) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.3) million in the prior-year period.

-- ($13.3) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.3) million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA -- $191.3 million, up from $176.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting improved product pricing and structural cost savings.

-- $191.3 million, up from $176.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting improved product pricing and structural cost savings. Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Sales -- $819.5 million, down from $979.5 million in the prior-year period due to the conclusion of the Blue Water Alliance joint venture and lower vinyl chloride monomer volumes.

-- $819.5 million, down from $979.5 million in the prior-year period due to the conclusion of the Blue Water Alliance joint venture and lower vinyl chloride monomer volumes. Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Earnings -- $53.4 million, negatively impacted by $40.1 million in costs and lost profit from an unplanned plant outage.

-- $53.4 million, negatively impacted by $40.1 million in costs and lost profit from an unplanned plant outage. Epoxy Segment Sales -- $422.1 million, an increase from $331.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by higher volumes and improved pricing.

-- $422.1 million, an increase from $331.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by higher volumes and improved pricing. Epoxy Segment Earnings -- $16.0 million, compared to a loss of ($23.7) million in the prior-year period, reflecting margin expansion and reduced operating costs.

-- $16.0 million, compared to a loss of ($23.7) million in the prior-year period, reflecting margin expansion and reduced operating costs. Winchester Segment Sales -- $500.3 million, up from $447.6 million last year due to higher commercial ammunition sales and increased military project revenue.

-- $500.3 million, up from $447.6 million last year due to higher commercial ammunition sales and increased military project revenue. Winchester Segment Earnings -- $28.1 million, an increase from $25.0 million in the prior-year period reflecting stronger commercial pricing and volume partially offset by higher metal costs.

-- $28.1 million, an increase from $25.0 million in the prior-year period reflecting stronger commercial pricing and volume partially offset by higher metal costs. VCM Plant Outage Impact -- $40 million penalty to second quarter adjusted EBITDA, resulting from an unplanned shutdown at the Freeport, Texas facility in early May.

-- $40 million penalty to second quarter adjusted EBITDA, resulting from an unplanned shutdown at the Freeport, Texas facility in early May. Estimated Q3 Outage Impact -- $20 million, as the vinyl chloride monomer facility is expected to return to full operating rates late in the third quarter.

-- $20 million, as the vinyl chloride monomer facility is expected to return to full operating rates late in the third quarter. Huntsman Merger Synergies -- $400 million, which management expects to realize following the completion of the merger in the first half of 2027.

-- $400 million, which management expects to realize following the completion of the merger in the first half of 2027. Beyond250 Cost Savings -- $100 million in incremental structural savings targeted for 2026, with the company expecting to exceed its $250 million total target by 2028.

-- $100 million in incremental structural savings targeted for 2026, with the company expecting to exceed its $250 million total target by 2028. Available Liquidity -- $1.2 billion, including undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility and $177.4 million in cash.

-- $1.2 billion, including undrawn capacity under the revolving credit facility and $177.4 million in cash. Debt and Leverage -- $2.85 billion in net debt with a leverage ratio of 5.0 times, which management expects to reduce to 4.5 times by year-end.

-- $2.85 billion in net debt with a leverage ratio of 5.0 times, which management expects to reduce to 4.5 times by year-end. Capital Expenditures -- $200 million for the full year 2026, focused on asset safety, reliability, and efficient operation.

-- $200 million for the full year 2026, focused on asset safety, reliability, and efficient operation. Litigation Cash Payments -- $193 million in total payments for 2026 to resolve legacy Shintech litigation, including $93 million paid in the first half of the year.

-- $193 million in total payments for 2026 to resolve legacy Shintech litigation, including $93 million paid in the first half of the year. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- $160 million to $200 million, reflecting stable chemical results and sequential earnings growth at Winchester.

-- $160 million to $200 million, reflecting stable chemical results and sequential earnings growth at Winchester. Winchester Cost-Out Target -- $30 million, with management anticipating potential upside through efficiency improvements at the Lake City facility.

-- $30 million, with management anticipating potential upside through efficiency improvements at the Lake City facility. Epoxy Cost Reduction -- $50 million per year, achieved through supply agreements in Stade, Germany, and the closure of a plant in Brazil.

-- $50 million per year, achieved through supply agreements in Stade, Germany, and the closure of a plant in Brazil. Ammunition Tariffs -- 20% or higher, acting as a tailwind for domestic commercial ammunition sales by reducing import competition.

-- 20% or higher, acting as a tailwind for domestic commercial ammunition sales by reducing import competition. Working Capital Build -- $183 million in the first half of 2026, which management expects to liquidate in the second half of the year.

Need a quote from a Motley Fool analyst? Email [email protected]



RISKS

CFO Slater stated, "we would expect you know it net to be a headwind on FIFO between Q2 and Q3," regarding the impact of higher European costs on the epoxy segment's third quarter results.

CEO Lane stated, "this outage resulted in a $40 million penalty to second quarter adjusted EBITDA and will have an estimated $20 million impact on the third quarter," referring to the financial consequences of the unplanned vinyl chloride monomer facility shutdown.

SUMMARY

Management reported sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA despite global supply chain volatility and a significant operational disruption in the vinyls segment. The company is advancing its proposed $12 billion all-stock merger with Huntsman Corporation, with a special shareholder meeting scheduled for late August. Results were influenced by price spikes following geopolitical conflicts, which were partially offset by rising raw material costs for energy and metals. Financial priorities for the remainder of 2026 include deleveraging through working capital liquidation and resolving legacy litigation matters while maintaining disciplined capital allocation for asset reliability.

CEO Lane stated that the unplanned VCM plant outage in early May was an "isolated equipment issue that we have addressed," with full operating rates expected by the end of the third quarter.

Management confirmed that the special shareholder meeting to vote on the Huntsman merger is scheduled for Aug. 25, following the filing of the definitive proxy on July 13.

CFO Slater noted that the company generated roughly "$100 million of levered free cash flow" in the last four trailing quarters, even at lower earnings levels.

Management reported that while U.S. epoxy demand saw moderate seasonal improvement, European demand remained flat due to industrial constraints and elevated energy costs.

Olin is implementing digital tools and AI across its manufacturing sites to identify inefficiencies, reduce costs, and improve asset reliability.

The company is aligning its short-term incentive program with site-level safety, reliability, and cost performance targets to strengthen its performance culture.

Management noted that operating rates in China have begun to reduce in the third quarter, which is expected to be constructive for global supply-demand balances.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

Beyond250 : Olin's internal initiative aimed at achieving more than $250 million in structural cost savings by 2028.

: Olin's internal initiative aimed at achieving more than $250 million in structural cost savings by 2028. Chlor Alkali : An industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride, producing chlorine and caustic soda.

: An industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride, producing chlorine and caustic soda. ECU (Electrochemical Unit) : A combined unit of measure for chlorine and caustic soda produced in a fixed ratio.

: A combined unit of measure for chlorine and caustic soda produced in a fixed ratio. EDC (Ethylene Dichloride) : A chemical intermediate used primarily in the production of vinyl chloride monomer.

: A chemical intermediate used primarily in the production of vinyl chloride monomer. Epoxy : A class of reactive polymers and prepolymers used in adhesives, coatings, and composite materials.

: A class of reactive polymers and prepolymers used in adhesives, coatings, and composite materials. FIFO (First-In, First-Out) : An inventory valuation method where the oldest costs are assigned to products sold first.

: An inventory valuation method where the oldest costs are assigned to products sold first. VCM (Vinyl Chloride Monomer): A chemical intermediate primarily used to manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning. And welcome to Olin Corporation's Second Quarter 26 Earnings Conference Call. To withdraw your question, Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve A. Keenan, Olin's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Steve.

Steve A. Keenan: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. Review Olin's second quarter 2026 results. Please keep in mind that today's discussion, together with the associated slides, as well as the question and answer session that follows will include statements regarding estimates or expectations of future performance. Please note these are forward looking statements, and that Olin's actual results could differ materially from those projected. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our projections are described without limitations in the risk factors section of our most recent Form 10-Ks and in yesterday's second quarter earnings press release.

A copy of today's transcript and slides will be available on our website in the Investors section under Past Events. Our earnings press release and related financial data and information are available under press releases. With me this morning are Kenneth Todd Lane, Olin's president and CEO and Todd A. Slater, Olin's CFO. We will start with some prepared remarks, then we will look forward to taking your questions. Let me now turn the call over to Olin's President and CEO, Kenneth Todd Lane.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Thank you, Steve, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Olin and taking the time to join us on such a busy morning. Let's begin with some highlights from the second quarter on slide 3. On June 16, we were very pleased to announce our planned merger with Huntsman. Bringing together 2 highly complementary businesses, to create a world scale vertically integrated North American focused chemical leader with more than $12 billion in sales. Second quarter also saw the conflict involving Frank disrupt chemical supply chains and increase prices. Markets rebalanced as the quarter progressed although significant uncertainty remains.

Caustic soda and EDC export pricing was a second quarter bright spot reflecting the supply chain disruptions at the beginning of the quarter. This was partially offset by an unplanned VCM shutdown at our Freeport, Texas facility. Epoxy also achieved higher pricing across all products during the second quarter as hydrocarbon feedstock costs rose and availability tightened. Epoxy demand remained weak in Europe, but the US saw moderate seasonal demand improvement in the quarter. Winchester's commercial ammunition recovery continues as year over year demand improves and our pricing initiatives to offset rising metals costs start to gain traction. Domestic and international military sales continue to show strength.

Against the backdrop of weak demand, and volatile global events, Olin's self help efforts remain top of mind. Our value first commercial approach continues to preserve ECU values while our Beyond250 initiative is delivering structural cost reductions. Now let's turn to slide 4 for an update on our recently announced merger with Huntsman which creates a $12 billion vertically integrated cost advantage North American chemicals leader. Since announcing the transaction, we made significant progress in a short period of time. We filed our definitive proxy on July 13, and Olin shareholders have already begun casting their votes as we approach the August 25 special shareholder meeting.

Todd and I have spent recent weeks on the road with the Huntsman management team meeting with both Olin and Huntsman shareholders. Listening to feedback, and discussing our value creation thesis, The response has been very supportive and reinforces our excitement about the deal. In the third quarter, we will begin pre closing integration planning led by Todd. This is a very important first step toward realizing the $400 million of synergies quickly following the close. Which we continue to expect in the first half of 2027. Now let's turn to slide 5 for a closer look at our chlor alkali products and vinyls second quarter performance.

Early in the quarter, the Frank conflict drove supply chain interruptions and dramatically higher feedstock and energy costs. Resulting in higher prices for many products. As supply chains rebalanced during the quarter, export pricing for both EDC and caustic soda trended lower but remained above pre conflict levels. These export price trends will offset stronger domestic caustic pricing in the third quarter. We expect product availability to tighten in the fourth quarter driven by persistently higher feedstock and energy costs as well as several planned industry shutdowns. As discussed on our Q1 earnings call, we had an unplanned outage in early May at our Freeport, Texas DCM plant.

While the outage was disappointing, it was an isolated equipment issue that we have addressed. We were able to restart the plant by mid May but BCM will be running at reduced operating rates through the third quarter while we complete final repairs. This outage resulted in a $40 million penalty to second quarter adjusted EBITDA and will have an estimated $20 million impact on the third quarter. Second quarter merchant chlorine sales improved seasonally. Supported by stronger water treatment, refrigerant, and other derivative demand. During the third quarter, several planned chlorine customer shutdowns will reduce volumes, but chlorine pricing remains stable. Finally, we continue to make very good progress on our Beyond250 structural cost savings initiatives.

And we are on track to deliver on our commitments. Turning to slide 6, let's review our EPOXI results. During the second quarter, our epoxy business posted its best results in more than 3 years. As the Frank conflict unfolded, our epoxy team implemented price increases to offset rising raw material and transportation costs. Security of supply became paramount to customers. Supporting Olin's strategy to grow our epoxy participation in both The US and Europe. During the second quarter, US epoxy resin demand experienced moderate seasonal improvement while European demand remained flat. Our epoxy cost initiatives continue to pay off.

Between our new Stade, Germany supply agreements and our Guarulhos, Brazil plant closure we have reduced epoxy structural costs by more than $50 million per year. These actions in combination with our commercial strategy for increased participation have returned this business to positive earnings. Now let's take a look at Winchester on slide 7. Monthly out the door commercial ammunition sales have improved year over year. As consumer demand strengthens. Winchester continues to increase prices to offset rising raw material costs. Particularly copper and brass. Both of these have resulted in year over year improvement to adjusted EBITDA. Winchester is continuing its disciplined approach to working capital and inventory management as we see our commercial backlog growth.

The third quarter is typically our strongest for commercial ammunition demand due to the fall hunting season. And we expect that to drive sequential earnings improvement. Domestic and international military ammunition and project sales, continue to be strong. I will now turn the call over to Todd for a look at our financial highlights.

Todd A. Slater: Thanks, Kenneth. I will now walk through our cash flow liquidity position and overall financial foundation. Our top priority remains generating strong cash flow preserving liquidity, and maintaining flexibility through the cycle. We ended the quarter with 1.2 billion of available liquidity including the undrawn capacity under our revolving credit facility. Our debt profile remains well structured with no bond maturities before 2029. During the first half of 2026, working capital increased by $183 million reflecting our normal seasonal build which we expect to liquidate in the second half of the year. The increase also included $93 million of payments against previously accrued reserves related to the resolution of the legacy Shintech litigation matters.

We expect to pay the remaining $100 million during the second half of 26. As a result of these litigation related cash payments, we expect to end the year with year over year increase in outstanding debt. And a leverage ratio of approximately 4.5 times. As we further strengthen our financial resilience, any excess cash flow will be used to reduce our outstanding debt. Our capital allocation priorities also remain consistent and disciplined. First, we continue to target 2026 capital spending of approximately $200 million with investments focused on the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of our assets. Second, we expect to continue our long history of uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments.

Third, excluding approximately a $195 million of cash payments to resolve legacy litigation matters I just discussed. We expect working capital to be essentially flat for the full year 2026. And finally, we continue to expect 2026 to be a cash free tax year. Plus or minus approximately $20 million. Within Beyond250, we are expanding our focus on people and process improvements and remain on track to deliver more than $100 million of incremental structural cost savings in 2026. In addition, based on the progress we are seeing across the organization, we are increasingly confident we will exceed our $250 million target. by 2028. In summary, our teams remain focused on cash generation, cost discipline, and execution of Beyond250.

Our strong financial foundation enables Olin to continue executing our value first commercial approach. While maintaining disciplined capital allocation a prudent capital structure, and resilient cash flows. With that, Kenneth, I will turn the call back to you.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Thank you, Todd. I will finish up with slide 9 and our outlook for the third quarter. We expect stronger domestic caustic soda pricing. Export volumes for both caustic soda and EDC should improve but will largely be offset by lower export pricing. In epoxy, stable volumes and an improved mix are expected to benefit third quarter results. However, this will be more than offset by higher European FIFO costs. Winchester third quarter results are expected to improve driven by higher commercial volumes and pricing. Partially offset by higher metals costs. We will continue to remain focused on working capital Against the backdrop of continued global uncertainty, we expect Chemicals adjusted EBITDA to be relatively flat in the third quarter.

We do expect a modest earnings improvement at Winchester, although corporate costs are expected to be a sequential headwind. Overall, adjusted EBITDA should again be in the range of $100 million to $200 million. Stepping back, we remain confident in the long term outlook for our business. Chlor-alkali continues to benefit from an attractive supply demand outlook relative to other commodity chemical value chains. Supported by recent industry capacity closures, and limited new capacity additions globally. As the industry leader in chlor-alkali, we are very well positioned to benefit from these favorable dynamics. Our epoxy business has returned to profitability and continues to improve.

At Winchester, self help actions taken in late 2025, disciplined cost and working capital management, and a recovering commercial ammunition market continue to support improved performance. Across Olin, we are making good progress on our priorities. Delivering record safety performance in 2026, streamlining work processes, creating new reliability road maps, and adding resources to support execution. Leveraging digital tools and AI across our plants to quickly identify inefficiencies. Reduce costs, and improve asset reliability. Finally, we are reinforcing accountability by aligning our short term incentive program with site level safety, reliability, and cost performance targets. Further strengthening our performance driven culture. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A.

Operator: Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press *, then 1 on your touch tone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster. First question will come from Frank Mitsch with Fermium Research. Please go ahead.

Eva: Hi, guys. Good morning. This is Eva on for Frank. My first question was around the Frank and, you know, where would you say this has been the biggest impact within Olin And if the war were to drag on for a few more months, what are the implications for the company?

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Eva. Good to hear your voice. Well, listen, the biggest impact really we felt in the second quarter, that is when we saw prices and concern around supply disruptions really ramp up early in the quarter. But as we said in the prepared comments, you know, we saw we saw that abate as we went through the quarter. Going forward, as markets have rebalanced, what we do expect is just globally costs have risen. You know, for folks especially producing outside of The US. That is going to put maybe a higher floor under prices as we go forward.

You know, we recognize that there is some softness in some of the export pricing for EDC and caustic today. A lot of that is just digesting the volume that was produced when everybody saw that peak in pricing all of a sudden, you know, even the producers that were not making any money, you know, some that were even cash negative before prices ran up. Saw an opportunity to be able to produce and move some product. that is going to be digested here in the third quarter.

And then and then as I said, I think things will start to tighten up more in the fourth quarter. there is a lot of capacity that is going to be down Demand continues to be stable. We are not seeing any erosion in demand. So I think we saw the run up in Q2. We are going to see things kind of normalize in Q3 at a higher cost level. And, you know, that should benefit us in the fourth quarter.

Operator: The next question will come from Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global. Please go ahead.

Hassan Ahmed: Good morning, Kenneth and Todd. I wanted to sort of revisit the same a little differently. Trying to get a clearer view on nearer term supply demand dynamics, for chlorovinyls. First of all, would love to hear your views about, you know, the return of capacity across The Middle East as and when the conflict does end. You know? And then above and beyond that, obviously, we have seen, you know, a reescalation in price of natural gas in Europe. So would love to hear your views around, rationalization out there.

And then on the demand side of it, you know, across a variety of chemical chains, it seems that, particularly in Asia, we saw a fair amount of inventory destocking. So could we potentially, over the next couple of quarters, expect on the demand side of things, a restocking cycle as well?

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Hassan. Well, that is a lot of questions you put in there. So I am I tried to take some notes, and I will try to get to all of them. So listen. I again, in terms of short term, supply demand implications, we saw a run up in Q2. So looking backwards, we did see a run up in chlor alkali and PVC Operating rates in Q2. Yes. You did see a lot of the Asian ethylene based producers cut back Carbide ramped up. Even Europe ramped up and had a spike in operating rates in Q2. But we have seen those reverse.

So like I said, there is a bit of a you know, we had this lump in Q2 of production. Now people have cut back on operating rates, and that is gonna start to filter through into the market as we go through the third and the fourth quarter. I am not as much worried about what is happening in terms of the return of capacity in The Middle East. That is much less of a concern for me. I think the reality of it is it is it is hard to put this genie back in the bottle, I am not sure exactly when things are going to settle down there. So that is less of a concern.

I think the thing that we are going to watch is going to continue to be around what is happening in primarily in China. And what are they doing with their assets. We have seen operating rates in China already reduced in the third quarter. And again, it takes a little bit of time for that to filter through and into the supply demand balances, but it will. And that combined with some outages that we see particularly coming up here in North America, should be constructive for supply demand as we finish out the year. Going back to Europe, you know, Europe, again, we did see a run up in operating rates there.

But you saw that come back as prices began to normalize and the fear of not being able to get product sort of waned, I would say. And your final point there around destocking, is 1 that is going to be really important to watch. Because I do think the buying pattern that we have seen from customers is initially, yes, they were trying to buy to be ahead of any disruptions. But now I think what you see is the behavior is they are going to consume their inventory because they are hoping that prices or costs will come down in the future. So, yes, that is certainly a situation that could change here.

That all of a sudden people do need to restock and demand the apparent demand may improve. But I just want to reiterate, underlying housing, underlying automotive demand is still it is stable, but it is not recovering yet. So all of these dynamics are very volatile. They are hard to predict. And, frankly, that is why we gave a pretty wide range for the third quarter outlook that we did.

Operator: The next question will come from Gabe Hajde with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Gabe: Good morning, Kenneth. Steve, Todd. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about kind of the 4.5x leverage target at the end of the year. and you have kind of given us some building blocks, Todd. I think about the normal I look at the model, $200 million, give or take, on working capital release.

And a $100 million payment So I am kind of getting that debt maybe at $27.50 by the end of the year, which would kind of imply a full year EBITDA of 6.10 And then I am trying to kind of juxtapose that, I guess, with some comments that you are making, Kenneth, about improved dynamics in the fourth quarter for the chlor alkali business. Thank you.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Gabe. Thanks for joining. I will start, then I will let Todd add to it. You know, first, I just wanna emphasize that, you know, as we have been saying over the course of the second quarter and as we talked about our merger with Huntsman, even for Olin deleveraging is going to be a priority. And that is something that we will be very focused on The teams here are extremely focused on cash generation and reducing working capital and managing that very carefully.

You know, I think you have you have gotta you have gotta realize that there is a lot of volatility in the world around things that are going on with the geopolitical environment that we are in. And that is not going to change. Anytime soon as I just as I just mentioned. So we saw the run up in Q2, which was very beneficial for us. You saw that in our results.

We are going to see a little bit of give back here in the third quarter as prices, especially in the export markets, reflect some of the pullback in terms of the cost and the results of customers again maybe trying to buy ahead a little bit of a lot of uncertainty. I think people are getting more comfortable living in an uncertain world for what that is worth. But what will not change is that there is going to be outages that are occurring. And if you think back to the end of last year, we were already in an environment where industry rationalization of capacity you know, relatively good demand.

Yes. it is not it is not it is not growing right now, but it is stable. So in the face of all that, we were seeing things begin to improve already. And I think that is what I am saying is you are going to get back to a more stable environment that reflects what we saw you know, kind of late Q1 and even In the latter part of Q2. But that you know, that spike that we saw in Q2 is going to be an anomaly here as things try to find a more balanced way forward in a very uncertain world. But, Todd, I will let you talk to the balance sheet.

Todd A. Slater: No problem. Yeah. Gabe, thanks for the question. As we you know, we, obviously, do not provide an annual EBITDA outlook, but we do expect net debt to increase year over year, you know, from year-end 2025 to year-end 2026. As I said, driven by you know, the you know, roughly $195 million of you know, legacy litigation payments that we are going to be obligated to make here in 2026. And you know, so we would expect to end the year in that 4.5, you know, times range on leverage. I just wanna remind everyone on the call you know, about cash flow.

When you think about our trailing 12-month you know, adjusted EBITDA here at the end of June is roughly $5.70. And know, when you look at that number, Olin generated roughly a $100 million of levered free cash flow. In the last trailing 4 quarters. Even at those levels of adjusted EBITDA. That cash flow has really been utilized to you know, repay legacy litigation matters. But and you know, and that when I talk about levered free cash flow, that is after paying the dividend. Funding all of our capital spending, paying all our interest, all our you know, capital allocation priorities.

So Olin, you know, does generate cash flow at you know, you know, very low levels of earnings. Which is, I think, a distinction among many of our commodity chemical peers.

Operator: The next question will come from Josh Spector with UBS. Please go ahead.

Chris Perrell: Good morning. This is Chris Peretti on for Josh. Kenneth, for the CAB business, with the VCM fixed in place, expect to get that $20 million back in the fourth quarter And then for epoxy, how large is that FIFO headwind in the third quarter And is pricing elevated enough to offset increasing raw materials, or do you need another round to you know, kind of keep things where they are?

Kenneth Todd Lane: Hi. Good morning, Chris. Yes. So listen, as we get the VCM asset back to full capacity at the end of the quarter here, we do expect to see recovery of that in the fourth quarter. All that is going well at this point. So, Todd, you wanna take the second part of that question?

Todd A. Slater: Yeah. Sure. No problem. You know, epoxy has announced price increases here in the third quarter, you know, commensurate with increased hydrocarbon and raw material costs that they have seen most recently by you know, the most recent you know, escalation of the conflict in The Middle East. And know, we would expect you know, it net to be a headwind on FIFO between Q2 and Q3. But we clearly expect epoxy to continue to generate positive EBITDA for the third quarter.

Operator: The next question will come from Matthew DeYoe with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Hakim Saffo: Good morning, guys. This is Hakim Saffo on for Matthew DeYoe. You guys mentioned that U. S. Epoxy resin demand experienced seasonal improvement. Was the main driver you expected to continue into Q3? And then in Europe, what needs to happen for demand to improve is just more construction and industrial demand? Thank you.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Hakim, good morning. Yeah. Listen. We did see some and we would say moderate was purposeful because we did see the normal level of seasonal improvement even in The US But, you know, you still do have a construction season in The US that drives things like coatings and that sort of thing. In Europe, we have not seen that improvement. We have seen really a flattish market in Q2. And normally, you would see some seasonal improvement Yes. You are going to need to see some improvement in housing and industrial demand in Europe before you see that.

But I think you are going to continue to see head headwinds there because you have got higher energy costs that are now starting to impact you know, not just the cost of our production, but the cost of everyone else that are producing things in Europe. And I do not see anything in the short term that is gonna sort that out. You know, they are their policies in Europe continue to be ones that are going to constrain economic growth and expansion. And so the things that we are doing, like reducing our cost structure, is going to continue to be extremely important. We are not counting on the market to help us in Europe anytime soon.

Operator: The next question will come from Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Adam: Hi. This is Adam on for Arun. Have you guys broken out how much the FIFO benefit was that you called out for epoxy? I know it is improving but, you know, given that kind of reversal of that benefit next quarter, do you expect overall segment earnings to improve Or should they kind of be more in line with where they were this quarter?

Todd A. Slater: Yeah. Thanks. I appreciate the question. We as maybe I will start with the second part. As we think about Chemicals earnings, we would expect Chemicals earnings you know, to be sequentially similar between Q3 and Q2. We would expect epoxy to be slightly lower in the third quarter compared to Q2 with chlor alkali better. You know, because obviously the you know? So as we think about that, epoxy being slightly lower will be driven by a lower this, the lower benefit from FIFO. And, in effect, a higher raw material cost running through the epoxy p and l. We have not quantified a specific number associated with that.

But that is how you should think about You know, sequentially Q3 versus Q2.

Operator: The next question will come from Matthew Blair with TPH. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair: Thanks and good morning. Slide 15 shows that chlorine prices fell in Q2. Even though most of the chlorine derivatives moved up in price, you know, things like PVC and EDC. I think you also mentioned that your merchant chlorine sales were pretty strong. in Q2. So could you just help us understand this dynamic? And you know, what caused chlorine to come down? Was it I guess, mostly a supply driven response. And then finally, I just wanted to confirm, I think you said you expect chlorine prices to be relatively stable, relatively flat in the third quarter. Thank you.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Matthew. Yes. You are correct. We do expect that to be the case. And you know, you realize that for the chlorine pricing, you are talking about you know, very small movements on an illiquid market. So it is it is frankly not very material to look just at the chlorine price by itself. that is why we published that PCI. it is more important to look at what the ECU with the derivatives is doing across the portfolio I will just be honest with you. The chlorine price by itself is not something to look at. And pay a whole lot of attention to.

It is it is just a reflection of what you see printed in the publications, which have got a lot of I would say, do not have a lot of transparency with them. So but going forward, we expect to see that stable.

Operator: The next question will come from John Roberts with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Saurabh Deere: Hi. Good morning. This is Saurabh Deshpande on for John Roberts. For taking my question. I just want to start with the Winchester. You said there is less import competition on the commercial side. Is that related to the wars outside The US, or metal cost or something else that is reducing the competition?

Operator: Thanks for your question.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning. Yeah. So the lower imports are related to tariffs. So if you look at the tariffs that have been placed on imported ammunition, you know, it is it has fluctuated a little bit, but it is now 20% In some cases, a little bit higher than that. So we continue to see that being a tailwind for the commercial business for Winchester.

You know, we have we have faced a lot of headwinds related to the tariffs around copper and brass And so we have been, you know, having to fight that with our price increases But it is now good to see that the imports are getting tariffs that are going to help give us a little bit of support here.

Operator: The next question will come from Peter Osterland with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Alec: Hi. This is Alec on for Peter. Going forward, what have you guys achieved so far regarding the $30 million of cost outs in Winchester? And what remaining buckets are you targeting? If military and commercial are improving, does the cost outlook change?

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Alec. So, you know, we are doing very well in Winchester with our cost outs. We have already recognized a pretty significant part of that $30 million that we have committed to through efficiency improvements, You heard us talk about in the fourth quarter of last year, we were doing things to right size our shifts, and make sure that we were operating as efficiently as we could at all of our sites. And we have made a lot of very good progress there.

We have also just kicked off here in the third quarter our Beyond250 efforts where we are bringing in some outside expertise to help further improve the efficiencies, particularly at the Lake City facility in Missouri. And, you know, we are confident in the $30 million that we have out there. In fact, I would even say that for Winchester, we are likely to exceed that number once we get a little bit further down the road with assessing where we are at in Lake City.

Operator: The next question will come from Roger Spitz with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Roger Spitz: Thanks very much. The Shintech $100 million payment, is on that Slide 14 or is that in addition? I just was not clear on that.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Good morning, Roger. Todd, you wanna take that?

Todd A. Slater: Yep. Roger, you know, the $100 million payment on slide 14, we have the $100 million is not on slide 14. Slide 14 is your full year modeling assumptions. However, in our outlook expectations for net debt to increase for the full year over year. That does include a $100 million payment in the back half of 2026.

Operator: As there are no further questions, this concludes our question and answer session. Would like to turn the conference back over to Kenneth Todd Lane for closing comments.

Kenneth Todd Lane: Thank you, Nick. I just want to thank everyone for joining us. and thank you for your interest in Olin. I wish you all a very safe and relaxing weekend.

Operator: Frank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.