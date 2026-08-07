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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Head of Investor Relations - Brad Chelton

President and Chief Executive Officer - Nathan E. Baxter

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer - Mark J. Scheiwer

TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- **The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company** SMG +1.37% )

-- **The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company** Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $4.30 to $4.45 per share, raised from the previous range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share following improved operational performance through the first nine months.

-- $4.30 to $4.45 per share, raised from the previous range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share following improved operational performance through the first nine months. Branded Product Sales -- 4.5% growth year to date, reflecting a strategic shift toward high-margin brands and away from lower-margin commodity items.

-- 4.5% growth year to date, reflecting a strategic shift toward high-margin brands and away from lower-margin commodity items. E-commerce Point-of-Sale (POS) -- 27% increase year to date, now accounting for 13% of total company POS dollars compared to 10% in the prior year.

-- 27% increase year to date, now accounting for 13% of total company POS dollars compared to 10% in the prior year. Net Leverage Ratio -- 3.78x as of the third quarter, down from 4.15x one year ago, due to higher EBITDA and the use of free cash flow for debt reduction.

-- 3.78x as of the third quarter, down from 4.15x one year ago, due to higher EBITDA and the use of free cash flow for debt reduction. Commodity Cost Impact -- $15 million in incremental costs recognized during the third quarter, primarily resulting from geopolitical conflicts impacting freight and raw material pricing.

-- $15 million in incremental costs recognized during the third quarter, primarily resulting from geopolitical conflicts impacting freight and raw material pricing. SKU Rationalization -- 30% reduction in the total number of lowest-performing stock-keeping units targeted by the end of fiscal 2027 to improve overall margin profile.

-- 30% reduction in the total number of lowest-performing stock-keeping units targeted by the end of fiscal 2027 to improve overall margin profile. Divested Volume -- $100 million in low-margin commodity mulch and soil sales exited during the year to focus resources on the branded innovation portfolio.

-- $100 million in low-margin commodity mulch and soil sales exited during the year to focus resources on the branded innovation portfolio. Digital Media Allocation -- 80% of the fiscal 2026 media mix, up from 68% last year, focusing investment on social media, streaming, and online search.

-- 80% of the fiscal 2026 media mix, up from 68% last year, focusing investment on social media, streaming, and online search. Innovation Gross Sales -- $75 million contributed by products launched this fiscal year, including organic Miracle-Gro expansions and Ortho Mosquito Kill and Prevent.

-- $75 million contributed by products launched this fiscal year, including organic Miracle-Gro expansions and Ortho Mosquito Kill and Prevent. Three-Year Innovation Revenue -- $278 million in gross sales from products introduced over the last three years, excluding the impact of volume trade-offs from existing items.

-- $278 million in gross sales from products introduced over the last three years, excluding the impact of volume trade-offs from existing items. Ortho Control Product Sales -- 15% growth year to date, representing the strongest performance among the company's major product categories.

-- 15% growth year to date, representing the strongest performance among the company's major product categories. Scotts Grass Seed Sales -- 11% growth through the first nine months of the fiscal year, supported by innovation in the lawns category.

-- 11% growth through the first nine months of the fiscal year, supported by innovation in the lawns category. Point-of-Sale Units -- 2.3% increase year to date, aligning with total reported net sales growth of 2% over the same period.

-- 2.3% increase year to date, aligning with total reported net sales growth of 2% over the same period. Supply Chain Net Savings -- 1% of sales approximately, driven by automation, artificial intelligence investments, and plant upgrades.

-- 1% of sales approximately, driven by automation, artificial intelligence investments, and plant upgrades. Interest Expense -- $28 million for the third quarter, a decrease from $31.8 million last year due to lower debt balances and rates.

-- $28 million for the third quarter, a decrease from $31.8 million last year due to lower debt balances and rates. Free Cash Flow Guidance -- $275 million reaffirmed for the full year, with the intent to drive the leverage ratio toward the high 3s.

-- $275 million reaffirmed for the full year, with the intent to drive the leverage ratio toward the high 3s. Non-Recurring Charges -- $64 million in the third quarter, including executive severance and noncash impairments of noncore investments.

-- $64 million in the third quarter, including executive severance and noncash impairments of noncore investments. U.S. Consumer Sales Growth -- 2% increase year to date to $2.74 billion, tracking toward the lower end of the full-year low-single-digit guidance range.

-- 2% increase year to date to $2.74 billion, tracking toward the lower end of the full-year low-single-digit guidance range. Full-Year Tax Rate -- 27% to 28% expected range, representing a decrease from the 29% rate reported in the prior fiscal year.

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RISKS

Scheiwer stated, "Entering Q4, retailer inventories were slightly elevated over prior year, by high-single-digit percentages," which management expects will lead to a slowdown in fourth quarter purchasing activity.

SUMMARY

The company is executing its SMG 2.0 strategy, which emphasizes high-margin branded product growth over low-margin commodity volume. Management reported that this transition involves significant SKU rationalization and a shift in media spending toward digital channels to reach emerging consumers. The company restructured its leadership team by removing the chief operating officer role and creating new positions focused on innovation and information technology. Financial priorities remain centered on margin expansion, leverage reduction, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy that was discussed during the call.

The company implemented an e-commerce-first innovation strategy, launching products on digital platforms to test demand before seeking brick-and-mortar shelf listings.

President and CEO Baxter stated, "I will not be backfilling the COO role," as part of an organizational restructuring to encourage faster decision making.

Consumer research conducted by the company indicated that 74% of respondents view lawn and garden care as a necessity, while 82% consider pest control essential.

The company entered a new partnership with Black Kow to support top-line growth objectives in the coming fiscal year.

CFO Scheiwer noted the company is "less focused on achieving our SMG 2.0 growth targets by established dates in favor of a consistent trajectory" for annual progress.

Media spending now utilizes an 80% digital mix to target emerging consumers, representing a 12 percentage point increase from the previous year.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

EBITDA : Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; a measure of core operating profitability.

: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; a measure of core operating profitability. Kentucky 31 : A specific type of tall fescue grass seed mentioned in the transcript.

: A specific type of tall fescue grass seed mentioned in the transcript. Miracle-Gro : A company brand known for plant foods, potting soils, and organic garden products.

: A company brand known for plant foods, potting soils, and organic garden products. Non-GAAP : Financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, often used to exclude non-recurring or non-cash items.

: Financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, often used to exclude non-recurring or non-cash items. Ortho : A company brand specializing in pest, weed, and disease control products.

: A company brand specializing in pest, weed, and disease control products. POS : Point-of-sale; a metric representing consumer purchases of products at the retail level.

: Point-of-sale; a metric representing consumer purchases of products at the retail level. SKU : Stock-keeping unit; a unique identifier for each distinct product or service offered by a company.

: Stock-keeping unit; a unique identifier for each distinct product or service offered by a company. SMG 2.0 : The company's multiyear strategic framework focused on innovation, digital growth, and operational efficiency.

: The company's multiyear strategic framework focused on innovation, digital growth, and operational efficiency. Urea: A common nitrogen-based chemical compound used in fertilizers.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning. Welcome to Scotts Miracle-Gro's third quarter 2026 earnings webcast.

Brad Chelton: I am Brad Chelton, head of investor relations. Speaking today are President and CEO, Nate Baxter and chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, Mark J. Scheiwer. Nate will provide a strategic overview, and Mark will follow with a review of our financial results. In conjunction with our commentary today, please review our earnings release, 8-K filing, and supplemental financial presentation slides which were published on our website at investor.scotts.com prior to this webcast. During our review, we will make forward-looking statements and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please be aware that our actual results could differ materially from what we share today.

Please refer to our Form 10-K filed with the SEC for details of the full range of risk factors that could impact our results. A live Q&A session will promptly follow the earnings video. To listen to the Q&A, simply remain on this webcast. To participate, please join by the audio link shared in our press release. As always, today's session will be recorded. An archived version will be published on our website. For further discussion after the call, please email or call me directly. With that, let's get started with Nate's update.

Nathan E. Baxter: Good morning, everyone. I will start with how honored I am to lead Scotts Miracle-Gro at such a pivotal time for us. The CEO transition is moving smoothly, and I am fully committed to building upon our legacy to deliver greater shareholder value. I want to thank all of our associates for their hard work this season. The results speak for themselves. We have entered an exciting chapter. Our multiyear SMG 2.0 strategy is not just about adapting to the changing consumer and retail environment, it is about proactively shaping our future. We are driving a fundamental shift in how we innovate, how we engage with our consumers, and how we maximize digital and e-commerce platforms to unlock sustainable growth.

In our last earnings call, I walked through the building blocks of SMG 2.0. Today, I will provide a progress report. Before heading down that road, I want to address 2 things. First, some of my priorities in my initial 90 days as CEO. And second, our performance in Q3, which gives us confidence to reaffirm our full year outlook. I will provide a high-level assessment, and let Mark cover the details. As for my priorities, top on the list is to optimize our organizational structure for SMG 2.0. This starts with the leadership team. I will not be backfilling the COO role.

Instead, I am restructuring the management team to encourage faster decision making and maximize collaboration among all associates. I will be hiring a chief innovation officer and a chief information officer as we focus on increasing our investments in our brands, AI, automation, technology, and data analytics. In parallel, we are undertaking a rigorous assessment of our talent to ensure we have the right people in the right roles for where we are going and to create a strong pipeline of future leaders. Mark and I are also reevaluating the capital allocation strategy, including the previously announced financial targets, and share repurchase initiative.

While the $1 billion increase in net sales and $1 billion in EBITDA remain the targets, our immediate focus is on quality earnings growth and margin expansion, which will naturally lead us to those long-term financial milestones on a consistent basis that might push achievement beyond 2030. Additionally, Mark and I are aligned to driving the leverage ratio below 3.12x. We will discuss in more detail our capital allocation strategy and share repurchase approach at next week's Investor Day. I encourage you to join us to learn more. Shifting to our financial performance. I am pleased with our Q3 results.

We have delivered against all financial imperatives for fiscal 2026 and are on track for sales, gross margin expansion, EBITDA, and leverage reduction in addition to an increased EPS guidance Mark will address. Free cash flow is strong, contributing to debt paydown and setting us up for dividends and other shareholder-friendly actions. Our performance is anchored by 2 important drivers. First, margin discipline. While we have encountered commodity and freight headwinds this year, we have effectively protected our margin profile, and supported the earnings target. Second, balance sheet strength. We achieved a leverage ratio that is a meaningful improvement over prior year, demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our financial foundation. Consumer resilience remains an underlying story.

Despite broader market volatility, the lawn and garden category continues to grow, and our SMG 2.0 building blocks are driving tangible results. We are capturing market share in targeted strategic areas, specifically in subcategories where we have introduced innovation in the lawns category driven by grass seed and fertilizer, and online with significant double-digit POS gains across our portfolio. Our ability to capitalize on this demand for our branded products validates our reinvigorated marketing approach to engage with consumers digitally and through deepened retail partnerships. We have even more opportunities to capture share in areas where we are underpenetrated. We will discuss these opportunities at our Investor Day.

All of this points to our consumers who view lawn and garden as central to their lifestyle. According to our recent consumer research, 74% of respondents consider lawn and garden care a necessity, while 82% say the same for pest control. This strong consumer engagement in our categories bodes well for SMG 2.0 and is showing up in our progress on the building blocks. As a reminder, these are portfolio optimization through innovation and SKU rationalization, channel expansion through e-commerce and expanded retailer partnerships, category growth through greater household penetration and by reaching emerging consumers where they are and finally, operational efficiencies and savings through technology, automation, and AI investments.

Let me walk through each of these, starting with the product portfolio. This year, we deliberately exited some of our lower margin commodity volume to aggressively expand our high-margin, high-growth branded portfolio. In doing so, we exited approximately $100 million of low-margin commodity mulch and soil sales, while staying disciplined to our margin targets. This shift is working. Branded product sales are up 4.5% year-to-date, and innovation introduced this fiscal year has contributed $75 million in gross sales. Prior to accounting for volume trade-offs with existing SKUs.

Notable product introductions driving these gains include expansion of the Miracle-Gro organic line, modernization of the core Miracle-Gro portfolio, Scotts Kentucky 31 grass seed, Turf Builder Lawn Food, and Ortho Mosquito Kill and Prevent. In addition, our approach to launching innovation has changed with a focus on introducing products first through e-commerce to gain insights and build consumer demand, and then gaining shelf listings at our customers' brick-and-mortar stores. The impact of consistent and disciplined innovation cannot be overstated. Year-to-date through June, innovation launched in the last three years has accounted for $278 million in gross sales, again, prior to accounting for overlap with existing SKUs.

On the SKU rationalization front, we are sunsetting low-margin products and favor of the highest margin SKUs and to make room for new higher margin innovation. We are about two-thirds to our goal, removing about 30% of our lowest performing SKUs by the close of fiscal 2027. This will further balance our portfolio and support margin growth. Channel expansion is a positive story. E-commerce continues to grow significantly every quarter and now represents 13% of our total POS dollars, 300 basis point improvement over last year. In retail outlets where we historically have been underpenetrated, we have expanded our presence through consumer activation programs, innovation, and product assortments that better fit their strategies and goals.

This includes club, hardware, and rural farm and fleet, where POS growth among some retailers has risen double-digit percentages this year. To engage broader groups of consumers, we are doing more than bringing innovation grounded in organic, naturals, and sustainable packaging. We are meeting them where they are. This has led to a shift in the deployment of our media investments. Our fiscal 2026 media mix is now 80% digital, including social media, streaming, and online search, with 20% focused on traditional, such as linear TV and radio. Last year, 68% was digital and 32% traditional.

On this note, our new Chief Brand Officer, Nick Mariettas, is now on board with a remit that includes household penetration growth across our-- I am excited for all the ways we are going to engage and educate consumers moving forward. We are making these investments while continuing to be good stewards of SG&A, working constantly to reallocate dollars to strategic high ROI initiatives. Finally, we continue to outperform with supply chain savings. Which are helping to offset geopolitical-driven commodity volatility while also contributing to gross margin expansion. By year-end, we will achieve a net savings of roughly 1% of sales. Much of this has been driven through capital investments to support SMG 2.0.

Among our high ROI projects are transformational IT, automation, and upgrades to our growing media and fertilizer plants. When you look at our performance and where we are headed, it is clear we are making meaningful progress on SMG 2.0. We are on a path to drive sustainable growth and outsized value creation. what is most compelling is we are in a unique and strong position within a very special category. We have momentum and are committed to moving with greater speed and precision. We are more focused, more disciplined, and more energized than ever to deliver for our shareholders and the millions of consumers who rely on us for success with their own lawns and gardens.

I believe it is an exciting time to be part of Scotts Miracle-Gro, and I appreciate your support. Thank you. Here's Mark with the financial details.

Mark J. Scheiwer: Thank you, and hello, everyone. Nate provided an excellent overview of our performance and how we continue to drive SMG 2.0. We remain disciplined in the execution of our plans, we are consistently meeting or exceeding our financial targets this fiscal year. Before I get into the numbers, I will echo Nate's comments about the transition which has been seamless. This is a testament to the succession plan that was put in place by the Board of Directors, Nate has been highly engaged in all aspects of our lawn and garden business, well before taking on the CEO role. And he has forged strong relationships with our retailers, suppliers, partners, investors, banks, and associates.

There is an energy and collaborative spirit among the leadership team. We are all aligned to SMG 2.0. This also extends to our future capital allocation strategy and share repurchase plan. As Nate noted, we are committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy, including an updated long-term financial model in which we will be less focused on achieving our SMG 2.0 growth targets by established dates in favor of a consistent trajectory of progress towards those growth goals on an annual basis. We will discuss this in detail at our Investor Day next week at the New York Stock Exchange. Now for the deeper financial dive. In the third quarter, total company net sales increased 1% to $1.17 billion.

Year-to-date, total company net sales increased 2% to $2.99 billion. These results mirrored our performance in our U.S. Consumer business. Where total net sales also increased 2% year-to-date, to $2.74 billion. This tracks to our full year net sales guidance of low-single-digit growth. In our U.S. consumer business. We are also delivering on our mixed strategy, in which we put a stronger emphasis on higher margin branded products. Sales of branded products through the nine months contributed 4.5% to current year growth. Which was partially offset by expected declines in nonbranded product sales including mulch. This continued a trend of higher branded product sales in each of our three quarters this year.

The branded sales growth has occurred across all product categories, the strongest performance in our Ortho control products, up 15%, Scotts grass seed, up 11%, and soils up 7%. Year-to-date, total POS dollars and units were plus 1.4% and 2.3% respectively, closely aligning with our net sales growth. This POS data includes our largest strategic customers e-commerce, and only branded products, excluding mulch, private label, and commodity items. From a POS perspective, the strongest performers were in Ortho, Roundup, and soil product lines. E-commerce channel expansion continues to be the growth opportunity we expected. Year-to-date, e-com POS dollars were up 27%, growth in every category and across every customer.

We did experience POS softness in early May due to unfavorable weather in some regions, but consumer sell-through strengthened during Memorial Day weekend and carried over into June, further demonstrating continued consumer engagement in our category. As a result of the POS softness. Entering Q4, retailer inventories were slightly elevated over prior year, by high-single-digit percentages. While retailers intend to focus on joint consumer activation programs for late summer, and early fall to drive sell-through. We do expect a slowdown in the fourth quarter purchasing activity. This will most likely push our current year U.S. Consumer sales growth to the lower end of our sales guide. Moving to gross margin, our expansion remains on track.

Year-to-date, the GAAP gross margin rate was 35.7%, a 130 basis point improvement over prior year. And the non-GAAP gross margin rate was 35.8% versus 34.7% a year ago. Favorable mix from higher margin branded product sales supply chain savings, and pricing actions contributed positively to this gross margin improvement. For the quarter, the GAAP gross margin rate was 31.2% versus 32.1% in the prior year. While the non-GAAP rate was 31.3% compared with 32.3% in the prior year. The gross margin was impacted in the quarter by higher freight commodity costs.

We explained earlier this year that we would have to manage commodity headwinds from the Iran war, as most cost of goods sold were locked, given we had already purchased or produced a significant portion through the first half of our fiscal year. We also effectively hedged our remaining cost of goods as part of our contingency planning. For the full year, we expect a $15 million increase in commodity costs above our initial plan. For the year, with most of this being recognized during this quarter. Looking ahead, we do not expect any further commodity impacts through the end of our fiscal year, as nearly all of our cost of goods are locked.

In addition, as part of our fiscal 2027 planning, we expect to take pricing actions and continue to deliver on cost-out initiatives to drive continued gross margin improvement. I will now move further down our P&L, starting with SG&A. For the quarter, SG&A increased slightly from $145 million in fiscal 2025 to $145.6 million this year. Year-to-date, SG&A increased 3% to $450.7 million from $436.2 million. This increase was expected and reflects our increased media and marketing spend to drive incremental brand awareness and consumer takeaway. SG&A spend is on track to our full year target of around 17% to 18% of sales. Looking at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, was $246.3 million versus $253.5 million a year ago.

This decline was attributable to the impact of higher freight, and commodity costs in the quarter. Year-to-date, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $686.6 million, a $31 million or 5% improvement over $655.9 million in the corresponding period. Below the line, interest expense declined from lower debt balances and interest rates. For the quarter, interest expense was $28 million compared with $31.8 million in fiscal 2025. Year-to-date, interest expense was $86.5 million versus $102.2 million in fiscal 2025. Leverage as of the third quarter was 3.78x, compared with 4.15x a year ago. An improvement of approximately 0.4x. This was the result of higher EBITDA and continued deployment of free cash flow to debt reduction.

For the full year, we continue to drive improvement in the bottom line. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $319.1 million or $5.40 per share. Compared with $309.4 million or $5.28 per share a year ago. And non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $390.2 million or $6.60 per share. versus $336.9 million or $5.75 per share in the prior year. For the quarter, GAAP net income from continuing operations was $103.6 million or $1.75 per share compared with $154.7 million or $2.64 per share a year ago. These GAAP results included impairment, restructuring, and other nonrecurring items of $64 million for the quarter primarily comprised of executive severance charges and noncash impairments of noncore passive investments.

Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations in the quarter was $166.9 million or $2.82 per share versus $153.4 million or $2.62 per share last year. Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, we will continue to focus on executing SMG 2.0 and managing the potential impact of commodities from the Iran war through a combination of sourcing contingencies, hedging strategies, and pricing actions which we are currently under discussion with our retail partners. You can expect us to continue to invest in our superpowers and advance innovation and other growth initiatives while driving supply chain savings through automation, AI, and other efficiencies.

We have stated this many times this year, Overall, we are pleased with our performance and are once again reaffirming our 2026 guidance. With one upward revision. Around non-GAAP adjusted EPS from continuing operations. We now expect non-GAAP adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.45 per share. Up from a prior range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share. This increase in our earnings guidance range is reflective of the hard work efforts of our associates. Over the course of this fiscal year and I want to personally thank them for their diligence.

I encourage you to join our Investor Day to learn more about 2.0, our capital allocation strategy, and other initiatives aimed at driving greater value and shareholder returns. The executive and senior leadership teams will be presenting and will be available for Q&A during the event. Here's the operator.

Operator: To ask a question, you will need to press *1 on your telephone. To remove yourself from the queue, you may press *1 again. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up to allow everyone the opportunity to participate. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Jon Andersen with William Blair. Your line is open, Jon.

Jon Andersen: Yeah. Thank you very much. Congratulations, Nate, on the new role, and good luck going forward. Two quick questions. First, I wanted to get a sense for, there is some commentary around kind of retail inventory being a bit elevated. If you could talk about kind of some of your assumptions around where those land exiting the fiscal year? And any programming that you are engaging with retailers on to help, you know, achieve that.

And then it sounds like you are at least going through a kind of a reassessment or a relook at the capital allocation strategy going forward or priorities if you could I do not know if you can preview any of your thinking around that or if it is you know, if it is if it is too early. But those would both be super helpful. And yeah, I will leave it at that. Thank you.

Nathan E. Baxter: Okay. Well, thanks, Jon. Good to hear from you. Let me tackle the inventory one, and then I will let Mark comment on the capital allocation, although I think the in-depth discussion will happen next week on that one. Yeah. So, you know, let's start with April, May was a little slow weather-wise. June, actually, one of our best Junes ever, broke records. But as a result of that, we are sort of forecasting for Q4 to be at the lower end, because we are anticipating retailer inventories being slightly higher than they were last year. Now with that said, you know, with the weather pattern setting up, we could have an outstanding fall.

We are already seeing really strong control sales continue through the early part of Q4 here. So we are just being conservative in how we forecast that just to make sure we are accurate with where we think we will end the year. Mark, any color you wanna add to that?

Mark J. Scheiwer: No. I would say it is the team's working hard with the customers to bring down their inventories, and I think we are in good shape as we land for the year. Then looking out to 2027, we have got great programs. The team's working on for our sales growth next year, so I do not I do not foresee this being a massive impediment to that. Looking at capital allocation, Jon, you heard us speak a little bit about a balanced capital allocation when we have been out, talking to investors and on these calls. And we will continue that discussion. We will continue to have our quarterly dividend be a focus of our strategy.

A lot of how we have navigated this year has been about reinvestment in the business. And we will continue to invest in our business both in advertising, R&D, and through our CapEx activities to drive cost-out. Those will be a big part of that. Earlier in the year, we announced an authorization for a share repurchase program that we are excited to start as well. In the near term, it will be a measured approach, like Jim and I had spoken about on the past several calls. Leverage, we will be very mindful of, so I do not think you will see any big changes.

On that front, but we will dip our toe into it, and we will provide you more color next week.

Jon Andersen: Great. Thanks so much. Looking forward to it. Thanks, Jon.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Matuszewski with Jefferies. Your line is open, Jon.

Jonathan Matuszewski: Great. Good morning, and thanks for taking my two questions. The first one was just on pace of product innovation. You talked about directly launching products ahead with consumers prior to wholesale shelf listings. Just asking if you could kind of dimensionalize for us how that actually impacts your slated pacing of maybe annual product launches over the next few years, versus maybe what you were able to do in the past? That is my first question. Thanks.

Nathan E. Baxter: So hey, Jon. Good question. Yeah. I mean, innovation is absolutely one of the building blocks of sort of our strategy moving forward. I think what you will see is us introduce new products to the market at a faster rate. We will do it digitally. And I think I have talked about this openly before. there are some distinct advantages there. One is we get to test the market. And two is we get to be pretty measured about, you know, the build around new innovation. We did it last year with that mosquito kill and prevent. You know, we were we were proud that we had launched them on TikTok.

While the numbers were not huge, the fact that the demand drove, a lot of out-of-stock on that, I think, just was a really interesting way for us to learn about consumer engagement. And, you know, we have gained a tremendous amount of retail brick-and-mortar distribution this year. So if anything, that should allow us to speed up innovation as opposed to the old days where we waited for line reviews for brick-and-mortar. And, again, I will emphasize all of our retailers are excited on the e-com piece. You know, as you heard in the prepared remarks, we have driven some meaningful expansion. In all of our e-com channels.

So, I think that is a good indicator that we have got a winning formula in terms of how we bring new innovation to market.

Jonathan Matuszewski: Right. That is helpful. And then just to follow-up on sourcing and raw materials. I think historically, you have tried to maybe lock in half of some of your key inputs by the end of the fiscal year for the following year. And so just in light of kind of the conflict in Iran and volatility, can you give us a sense of where you are planning to be as you exit this fiscal year at the end of September? Thanks.

Mark J. Scheiwer: Yeah. Absolutely. It is obviously been a volatile market. I would say we are gonna be slightly ahead of where we have been historically. We have taken advantage of some of the dips to hedge on urea. But as you know, diesel costs are up and freight distribution costs are up. So we will be ahead of where we typically are, and we will talk more about it in Q4. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Altobello with Raymond James. Your line is open, Joseph.

Joseph Altobello: Talk about pricing for a second. I am just curious first, how much do you expect pricing to add to sales growth in fiscal 2027? I know discussions are going on, they are probably fluid. And secondly, are you getting more than your typical amount of pushback from retailers on that pricing discussion?

Nathan E. Baxter: Let me attack that just by saying, you know, we are in the middle of discussions with retailers. I think no retailer ever likes you to come with pricing. I would not say it is any more than typical. I think, you know, retailers are eyes wide open on the current environment. It affects them as well. I think we will have a lot more to talk about in Q4 on that front. But, rest assured that, you know, combination of pricing and our cost-out is gonna deliver the margin growth that we have committed to. So we are firm on that.

Joseph Altobello: Okay. And just to follow-up on that. Back in 2024, I guess, it was when you had your last Investor Day, we talked about getting to 3% sales growth consistent, 3% sales growth. How long do you think it will take to achieve that number?

Nathan E. Baxter: Yeah. I mean, I look at 2024. That was the year we grew 6% and, you know, we are at low single digits for 2025 and, obviously, obviously, projecting to sort of land there for 2026. I think we will start to see rebound towards that algorithm in 2027, not only the pricing, but also some of the innovation we are bringing to market and some of the programs that we are gonna have with our retailers. So we will we will get deep into that algorithm and sort of the longer term look, next week at the Investor Day for sure.

Mark J. Scheiwer: And, Joe, if I could just highlight, we recently announced a partnership with Black Kow and that should also add to top line growth for next year. So we have got some momentum there as Nate has alluded to for 2027.

Joseph Altobello: Got it. Great. Good luck, Nate, and I will see you guys next week. Thanks. Joe.

Operator: Thank you. Once again, to ask a question, please press. Our next question comes from the line of William Reuter with Bank of America. Your line is open, William.

William Reuter: Good morning. On that last question about the outlook for cost and pricing next year. At the end, you know, you mentioned I think, Mark, that the pricing cost savings will deliver on your gross margin goals. Does that mean that you expect that in fiscal year 2027, your pricing actions and cost savings will allow for gross margins to at least be sustained or grow?

Mark J. Scheiwer: That is correct, Bill. We would expect our gross margin expansion next year. So it is a combination of pricing activities, and cost-out initiatives. And even our innovation that Nate spoke to earlier on the call here, those also have a gross margin benefit to us. And then as we continue to further deemphasize things that are a commodity in nature within our portfolio and more focused on brand. We would expect mix to play into that as well. So a combination of all those items, should deliver gross margin expansion. We will touch upon it at the Investor Day in more detail, a lot of those levers.

But our expectation as we have been doing our planning so far this summer, is that we do expect to have gross margin expansion again next year and beyond.

William Reuter: Got it. And then one follow-up. You mentioned that you have been relatively able to lock in urea prices at opportunistic moments. Can you give any range of what types of inflation we might expect for next year in terms of your cost basket?

Mark J. Scheiwer: Yeah. I would just say, you have seen some of the costs that have been incurred so far in our P&L year-to-date. I think we are navigating a lot of those same costs. it is I think it is still a little too early to tell. You know, we are discussing it with the customers as we speak. And we are making plans on cost-out initiatives. So there is a there is a lot in motion there. But I would say as you look at some of the costs that we incurred this quarter, you can use those as maybe a backdrop for next year.

William Reuter: Great. That is all for me. Thank you.

Operator: Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to Brad Chelton for closing remarks. Sir?

Brad Chelton: Yes. As we wrap up, one last reminder that we will hold our 2026 Investor Day next Tuesday, August 4, at the New York Stock Exchange beginning at 9:00 a.m. Many of you have RSVP'd for the event, but if you have not done so, you can send an email to [email protected]. The event will also be available via livestream. And we will issue a press release tomorrow with additional details. With that, operator, you can end the call.

Operator: Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.