After teaming up with YouGov to conduct a survey showing about a third of Americans are having trouble staying in good condition under the coronavirus lockdown, and that 36% have upped their junk food intake, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is launching five new "Lifestyle Bowls" providing healthy menu items for COVID-19 shut-ins. The fast casual restaurant chain is using the order preferences of five "wellness influencers" to come up with recipes for the bowls.

The influencers include athletes, a cycling instructor, a basketball trainer, and a nutrition expert, Dr. Mark Hyman. None of the bowls, unlike some of the existing Lifestyle Bowls, feature vegetarian recipes or ingredients attuned to any specific diet plan. Most include chicken and either white or brown rice, along with a "supergreens lettuce" blend, various flavors of salsa, cheese, and guacamole. The customizable bowls range from around $9 to over $12.

Several of the instructors and fitness athletes are slated to appear on the Chipotle Together Wellness Live-Stream on Instagram Live. The livestream is designed to encourage customers staying at home to work out, helping to maintain their physical condition. Some of the streamed events will also include a question and answer session.

The company's shares have rebounded nearly to the level they had reached immediately before the pandemic, currently trading roughly 6% to 7% below their Feb. 20 peak of approximately $927. Chipotle is well positioned to weather the current crisis, with zero debt on its books as of March 31 and close to $1 billion in cash reserves, while its comparable sales appear to be improving from their pandemic lows in March.