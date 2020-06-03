Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is looking to put a new twist on skincare with a collaboration between the company and the laboratories of epigenetics expert Paolo Sassone-Corsi, according to a press release published June 1. The company has been researching molecular approaches to improving skin condition and fighting skin aging, work that meshes with some of the investigation carried on at Sassone-Corsi's labs.

Estee Lauder started research on skin epigenetics and healing of the skin related to "circadian rhythms," or changes in the body through the course of the day, as far back as 2007. The company produced its first product based on this biological sleuth work in 2009 with its Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex. Research into the metabolism of the skin continued both at the company and independently at university laboratories.

Now, Estee Lauder and Sassone-Corsi, director of the Center for Epigenetics and Metabolism at the University of California, have begun a "collaboration" to combine their research. Estee Lauder will gain new insights into how to use molecular treatment to fight skin aging, while Sassone-Corsi will obtain access to the findings for his own projects.

In particular, the partnership will focus on investigating a recently discovered "micro-signaling molecule," which apparently triggers or regulates reactions in the skin and could help produce younger, healthier complexions. Estee Lauder scientist Nadine Pernodet says the "collaboration will allow us to explore the common interests of our two research groups and will help us further our understanding of what is happening in the skin."