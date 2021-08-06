What happened

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) investors lost ground to the market on Friday. The stock lost over 12% as of 11 a.m. EDT even as the S&P 500 ticked slightly higher, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The drop added to significant short-term losses so far in 2021 and was driven by a poorly received earnings report.

A man working behind a computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The company, whose development platform helps software makers build and maintain their products, had good operating news to report. Revenue rose 34%, mainly thanks to rising demand for JFrog's cloud services.

That result was just a touch above the outlook that management had issued back in early May but marked a slowdown from the prior quarter's 37% increase. "JFrog again reported a strong quarter across the business," CEO Shlomi Ben Haim said in a press release.

Now what

Wall Street wasn't thrilled with the tech stock's new short-term outlook that predicts Q3 revenue of between $52 million and $53 million. Management said in a conference call that subscription renewals might be pressured by a pull-forward impact from a discount the company offered on early commitments.

Even still, JFrog raised its 2021 growth outlook slightly, with gains likely hitting 35% for the full year. Growth is expected to speed up a bit in Q4 after slowing again next quarter. Wall Street had been hoping for a more aggressive forecast. And, just as they did following the previous report, investors are sending JFrog's shares lower as they wait for more concrete evidence of accelerating sales gains.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.