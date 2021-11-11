Today from The Motley Fool

Zillow's iBuying Business Went From Flip to Flop: Can It Recover?

The collapse of the iBuying business at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) was brought on by the company greatly overpaying for properties despite its presumed data prowess. Holders of this popular real estate stock have paid the price.

The Motley Fool real estate takeaway: Motley Fool contributor Liz Brumer-Smith explains that while it could take a while, Zillow stock is likely to recover because of the strength of its core businesses. If you agree, now's a good time to buy.

Could Supply Chain Issues Drive More In-Person Retail Sales This Holiday Season?

Supply issues are frustrating for retailers and consumers alike and may grow worse with the holiday season upon us. Shopping online is a headache, and going to brick-and-mortar stores might not be great, either, but will the latter benefit from the snarls?



The Motley Fool real estate takeaway: Motley Fool contributor Laura Agadoni looks at how physical stores can weather this shipping storm. Real estate investors will want to keep an eye on how the objects of their own financial stakes are responding.

How Safe Is LTC Properties and Its Dividend?

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) owns senior housing assets, with the LTC in its name standing for long-term care. That's been a terrible sector of the real estate market to be active in, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, LTC Properties' dividend is looking pretty shaky these days.

The Motley Fool real estate takeaway: Motley Fool contributor Reuben Gregg Brewer points out issues with this stock that are true for many others in the pandemic-battered senior housing sector and some that are specific to this company. A 100% payout ratio to pay for that current dividend yield is perhaps the biggest concern.

Also in Today's News:

Dillard's Department Stores Turn in a Record Third Quarter

Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) had a stellar third quarter, with strong sales and expense control contributing to a record gross margin for the quarter and net income that was six times that of Q3 2020 -- and results that generally exceeded analyst expectations.

The Motley Fool real estate takeaway: The market responded by driving the Arkansas-based department store chain's stock to all-time highs. This also may bode well for the retail real estate sector, especially owners of malls and other properties that host Dillard's stores.

Developer Embraces Cryptocurrency With New Jersey Multifamily Projects

According to a report from Commercial Observer today, Prime City Ventures has acquired two New Jersey properties in federal opportunity zones, where they are planning to build multifamily developments that incorporate cryptocurrency.

The Motley Fool real estate takeaway: Seeing virtual currency put into use to both invest in such developments and accept crypto for rent seems to be gaining traction, and crypto itself just keeps getting more mainstream.