Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

By Chris Neiger - Mar 2, 2022 at 2:39PM

Key Points

  • Investors were happy to see strong results from the company's fourth quarter.
  • The magnitude of Paysafe's stock price jump may be a little bit of an overreaction.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors were looking for some good news from this beaten-down stock and they got it.

Paysafe ( PSFE 7.09% ) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. But is the market overreacting to Paysafe's most recent financial results? Let's take a closer look.  

Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. 

A person pointing to a computer screen that shows a rising graph.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's a snapshot of Paysafe's fourth-quarter results:  

  • Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.
  • Paysafe's total payment volume increased 20% to $31.5 billion.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 11% to $105.5 million. 
  • Net income of $90.3 million was a significant increase from a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. 

Overall, these were really good results for the company's quarter. So investors are right to jump on the stock today, right? 

Maybe.

While the company's quarterly results were strong, management didn't exactly provide fantastic guidance for the first quarter of 2022 or for the full year. 

Management said sales in the first quarter will be in the range between $355 million to $366 million. This would represent a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%, at the midpoint of guidance. 

Furthermore, management's expected full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $450 million represents just a 1.3% increase from 2021, at the midpoint. 

Of course, Paysafe could beat its own guidance, as it just did in the fourth quarter, but if I were investing in Paysafe I'd want to see more growth than what management is currently expecting. 

So did investors overreact today? I think just a little. 

That doesn't mean that Paysafe isn't a good investment or that the market won't continue to be optimistic about this stock. Investors may have simply been looking for some positive news after Paysafe's share price has fallen 63% over the past six months and when they got that positive news today they pounced on the stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Paysafe Limited Stock Quote
Paysafe Limited
PSFE
$3.10 (7.09%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today
Is This an Overreaction to Paysafe's Earnings?
4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys
4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys
I'm Watching These 4 Stocks This Week for Potential Buying Opportunities

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
487%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 75% That Could Double, According to Wall Street
Market Correction: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Rivian's Bait and Switch Is Already Costing the Company

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services