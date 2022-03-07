Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

By Rich Duprey - Mar 7, 2022 at 12:28PM

The sports betting app faces growing regulatory and competitive risk.

What happened

Share of DraftKings ( DKNG -11.77% ) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. 

Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. 

Disappointed sports fans.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets. Yet losses also widened for the period, and that's pushing back the prospects for achieving profitability. Staszak doesn't see that occurring now until the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ends in September.

Even so, Barron's reports Staszak told investors in a research note that DraftKings needs to do more: "DraftKings is facing fierce competition from MGM Resorts International's ( MGM -7.25% ) and casino operator Wynn Resorts ( WYNN -7.80% ), which are expanding their online sports betting operations and in our view, [DraftKings] needs to strengthen its marketing efforts."

Now what

While DraftKings expects full-year 2022 revenue to range between $1.85 billion and $2 billion, up from previous guidance of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, Staszak now expects the sports betting platform to post losses of $2.80 per share, far higher than his previous estimate of $1.65 per share.

Staszak thinks the discount the market is giving DraftKings of just 6 times sales compared to other "app economy" stocks is warranted because it faces greater regulatory and competitive hurdles.



This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

