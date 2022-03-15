Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

By Neha Chamaria - Mar 15, 2022 at 1:16PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's what you should make of the EV-stock's seesaw.

What happened

Nio ( NIO 3.23% ) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 9:42 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV)-manufacturer were trading down 6%. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%.

So what

Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively. The Hang Seng index plunged nearly 12% in just the past five trading days to hit six-year lows on March 15, driven by geopolitical concerns, U.S. regulatory moves, and the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped China and Hong Kong.

Shares of Nio and its rival Chinese EVs have crumbled in Hong Kong in recent days. On March 15, Nio stock opened 8.1% lower in Hang Seng, while Li Auto ( LI 9.21% ) opened almost 15% lower. The ripple effects were felt in the American depositary shares of these companies in the U.S. this morning, with fears of potential delisting of these stocks from the U.S. exacerbating the market's fears. 

Two people studying stock price charts on computer screens.

Image source: Getty Images.

Another reason why investors were fleeing Chinese stocks -- and one that not many are aware of -- was the possibility of China extending military and financial aid to Russia. Even the prospect was enough to scare investors, as any move by China in that direction could attract sanctions, which could have serious repercussions on the economy.

On Monday, though, China's foreign minister said the nation "is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want the sanctions to affect China," according to CNBC. Russia, too, has reportedly denied asking Beijing for any help.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine are continuing, and no one knows where things are headed. But stocks like Nio have fallen so much so quickly that any silver lining right now, even if it's not related to a company, can help lift investor sentiment.

Now what

After its recent plunge, Nio stock may have finally started to attract the attention of investors looking to invest in high-growth industries. The EV industry is booming, and Nio has a strong foothold in China and has already entered Europe. Norway's central bank even bought shares of the EV maker in the fourth quarter.

Of course, the risks of investing in Nio are far from over, especially those that the company may not have much control over, such as delisting from the U.S. Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released the names of five Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and warned them of delisting, given their failure to comply with U.S. audit rules.

Nio isn't on the list, but China is known to disregard U.S. regulations and the SEC has clearly said it'll continue to add names to the warning list. All I'm saying is this: While there are several reasons you'd want to own Nio stock, keep the risks in mind, as well. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NIO Inc. Stock Quote
NIO Inc.
NIO
$14.55 (3.23%) $0.46
Li Auto Inc. Stock Quote
Li Auto Inc.
LI
$19.22 (9.21%) $1.62

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

riskrewardbalance
Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?
 NioET5onroad
Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday
 Nio ET5 sedan
Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?
 A distressed person sitting in a car.
Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today
 Nio ET7_launch-global_005_16-9 (1)
Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
435%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

An IT professional analyzing a laptop while plugged into a server
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell
A desk with language books, a globe, and stationary upon it amid a warmly lit setting
1 Growth Stock Down Over 60% to Buy Right Now
GettyImages-1316264191
Here's What Amazon's Stock Did After Its Last Stock Split
Getting Paid Dividends Getty
This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services