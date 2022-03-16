Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Mar 16, 2022 at 3:19PM

The company may be receiving more bids for its business.

What happened

Kohl's ( KSS 16.59% ) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer. Shares are up 25% so far in 2022 compared to a 10% decline in the wider market.

Wednesday's spike was powered by hopes that the chain is about to receive new bids from companies looking to purchase its business.

So what

At least two private equity firms are preparing these bids, according to a Wall Street Journal article. These offers are likely higher than the $9 billion that the company rejected earlier this year as being too low, the report explained, and could value Kohl's at more than $60 per share. For context, the stock was trading at about $54 per share before the rumors began circulating about impending purchase bids.

Kohl's hasn't confirmed or denied the buyout offers, saying only through a spokesperson that the company will evaluate any bids against the prospect of remaining independent .

Now what

There's no guarantee that Kohl's will receive a buyout offer, let alone one that values the company above $9 billion. That's why investors should focus instead on the prospects for the business, which appear solid.

Kohl's recently wrapped up a record fiscal year, with adjusted earnings per share reaching $7.33 compared to its previous high of $5.60. Sales in the holiday period rose 6%, translating into a slight decrease compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Activist investors argue that this sales decline is a sign that Kohl's has the wrong growth strategy. Yet revenue rose for the wider 2021 year, and so it might be too early to make that call. Kohl's continued success along those lines is its surest path toward boosting its shareholders' returns, whether or not it decides to go private.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

