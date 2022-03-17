Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz - Mar 17, 2022 at 11:23AM

Key Points

  • Chinese regulators supporting Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges sent the sector soaring yesterday.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Chinese stocks appear to be taking a breather after a huge run yesterday.

What happened

Shares of the large Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings ( BEKE -21.02% ) took a breather this morning after a stunning run yesterday that sent the stock up more than 60%. The large run happened after Chinese regulators signaled support for Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. KE Holdings traded more than 18% lower as of 10:30 a.m. EST today.

So what 

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission named five Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that could be delisted for violating U.S. securities law. The issue for Chinese stocks is that U.S. regulators want to thoroughly review their financials as they do with domestic stocks.

However, the Chinese government essentially prohibits foreign accountants from reviewing the financials of Chinese firms. By law in the U.S., if regulators can't audit companies for three years in a row, then they can't trade on U.S. exchanges.

Line with arrow moving sharply downward.

Image source: Getty Images.

The dispute took a positive turn yesterday when Chinese regulators said they were in talks with their U.S. counterparts over a way to settle the issue. Furthermore, Chinese regulators signaled support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges, in stark contrast to some of their actions in recent years that have really cracked down on their tech and real estate sectors.

Speaking to Yahoo! Finance yesterday, Thomas Hayes, chairman of investment firm Great Hill Capital, called the reversal a "sea change," adding, "A day ago or a week ago, if you had asked money managers, 'What's the last thing that you'd like to own in your portfolio?' they would have all said China."

Now what 

Investors used to be quite bullish on Chinese stocks due to the huge addressable market, but the influence that regulators in China can have and their souring approach to foreign listings had sent many Chinese stocks into free fall. Even after its run yesterday, KE Holdings is still down about 64% since going public in 2020.

Investors might be pocketing gains after yesterday's big run. They may also be taking a breather today due to the Federal Reserve starting to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate yesterday and announcing there could be another six rate hikes in 2022. Rising interest rates can put a damper on tech and real estate stocks.

The new attitude from Beijing is certainly a positive development for Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges, but understand that regulators can change their minds quickly, creating lots of volatility potential in this sector.

 
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

KE Holdings Inc. Stock Quote
KE Holdings Inc.
BEKE
$11.76 (-21.02%) $-3.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic upward direction
Why Shares of KE Holdings, Futu, and Up Fintech Are Flying Today
 Generic downward 10
Why Shares of KE Holdings Crashed Today
 Upward Stock Direction Getty
Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Rising Today
 Generic downward stock move2
Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Down Today
 Generic Upward Stock Move Green Getty
Why Shares of KE Holdings Rose Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
472%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1382128354
3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ecommerce 7
Want 10x Returns? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
GettyImages-1295271909
Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?
warren buffett 3
Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services