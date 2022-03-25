Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why American Eagle Outfitters Shares Fell 10% This Week

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Mar 25, 2022 at 8:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are still reacting to management's conservative outlook in early march.

What happened

American Eagle Outfitters ( AEO 0.29% ) shareholders lost ground to a rising market this week. The stock fell 10% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.3% rally in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The slump added to significant short-term losses for owners of the apparel retailer, as shares are down about 30% so far in 2022. Declines can be tied to the fact that investors are growing more concerned about its short-term growth and earnings outlook.

A customer shopping for clothes.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This week's stock price drop appears to be a continuation of the trend that started in reaction to American Eagle Outfitters' holiday season earnings announcement. That report in early March showed solid sales trends compared to a year earlier and to 2019, before the pandemic began disrupting the retailing industry. Yet there were a few warnings signs in that announcement.

American Eagle noted soaring costs on freight, supply chain disruptions in its Vietnam factories, and rising inventory levels.

CEO Jay Schottenstein and his team said they felt "extremely confident" about the brand's strength in the upcoming spring selling season, but the retailer is facing a tough comparison with soaring results a year ago as costs rise. These factors make it likely that American Eagle will report weaker results for the next two quarters, and investors don't like that prospect.

Now what

A few quarters of weak results don't threaten an investing thesis. In fact, even American Eagle's conservative outlook reflects significantly higher sales and earnings compared to 2019.

Yet investors had hopes for bigger gains on both the top and bottom lines in 2022. It's no surprise, then, that the stock has come down a bit as those short-term expectations adjust to new developments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Stock Quote
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
AEO
$17.56 (0.29%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

20_04_28 Three people with bags shopping in an outdoor retail area _GettyImages-1131097418
Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Fell 13% at the Open Today
 21_11_18 Two people shopping in a store _GettyImages-533251232
This Teen Retailer Has Doubled in Size in 5 Years
 shopper in clothing store looks at phone
Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Is Higher Today
 ae77-store-kop-pa-2021
Why American Eagle Outfitters' Stock Is Rising Today
 Red stock arrow breaking up and showering down in pieces over a city below.
Why American Eagle Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
503%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

woman analyzing data on a screen
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
GettyImages-1138145308
There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock
Laptop Computer Hacker Cybersecurity Threat Business Theft Data Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys
Getty - couple outside
5 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

View Premium Services