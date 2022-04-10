Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Powerful Stock is Recession Resistant

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Apr 10, 2022 at 8:30AM

It's a safe long-term investment.

Despite the pandemic and a projected recession, demand for Disney's ( DIS 0.00% ) products and services remains very high. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 25, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses the company's diversified business lines that keep it performing efficiently.

Matt Frankel: I always say Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A 1.78% ) ( BRK.B 1.90% ) is my safest stock, I'm going to go with a different one. I'm going to go with Disney. I'm a Disney person. My family and I all go to Disney pretty often and I'm saying Disney for a few different reasons. One, we mentioned that each company has its kryptonite. Like in the early pandemic, who would've thought theme parks would ever close down?

I don't think Disney's ever missed a day other than like a hurricane sweeping through Florida before the pandemic. But that part of the business shut down, Disney+ exploded. It has a lot of complementary parts, where if one is doing poorly the other is doing well. Demand is off the charts for Disney's products and services, their pricing power is unbelievable.

I don't know if anyone's been to Disney World lately, they could double their ticket prices and it'd still be full. It's insane pricing power. There's just so much consumer demand that it's recession resistant. Disney didn't really have their attendance go down that much during the last recession. No parent is going to tell their kid they can't go see Frozen 3 when it comes out. No matter what the economy is doing, I don't want to hear my kid's reaction if I tell them no.

I think Disney is probably what I would consider the one stock I would be most comfortable turning off my brokerage account for even 10 years and coming back and knowing that my investment did well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

