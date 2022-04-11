Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons I'm Still Not Investing in iBuying

By Liz Brumer-Smith - Apr 11, 2022 at 9:02AM

Key Points

  • iBuying is gaining traction among home sellers and investors.
  • However, its business model has several challenges to overcome to really work long term.
  • A market correction will be the first test to determine if iBuying can last.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Insane home price growth has made iBuying more profitable than ever -- but can iBuying withstand a real estate correction?

A lot of people are jumping on the iBuying bandwagon as major iBuyers Redfin ( RDFN -2.48% ), Offerpad ( OPAD 3.67% ), and Opendoor ( OPEN -1.49% ) continue to ramp up scale. In 2021, iBuyers purchased 70,420 homes, double the number purchased in 2019.

This system for instantly buying homes using an algorithm to craft a cash offer and then fixing the home up before listing it at a higher price has gained notable traction among sellers and investors. But there's heavy debate over whether iBuying is here to stay. Despite most companies seeing business grow, here are two reasons I'm still not investing.

Sold sign on post.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Flipping ain't easy

As an active investor myself, I understand the challenges involved with successfully flipping a home. Buying low, fixing up, and selling for a profit isn't as easy as it seems. Pricing, including accurately predicting renovation costs and the after repair value (ARV), is a balancing act that requires super careful consideration, something the algorithm hasn't perfected yet. 

Comparable properties, which are recently sold, pending, or for sale homes similar in size, age, and condition in the immediate area, are what are used to help derive the ideal buy price and the achievable sale price of a home. Algorithms have gotten incredibly good at automatically considering comps to derive an estimated as-is value, but one thing it's majorly missing is the elimination of false comps, which could overestimate the home's value after repair.

Factors like a flat roof versus pitched, being located on a busy street, or garage conversions are just a few examples that can deduct a property's value, despite nearby comps showing higher prices for properties of similar age, size, or condition. Intricacies like these in addition to the general difficulty and unpredictability of forecasting future home prices can create flawed data within algorithms.

It's the reason Zillow's iBuying business failed miserably, losing hundreds of millions of dollars for the company -- the algorithm overestimated the future value of the homes it bought. Zillow's failed attempt doesn't mean every iBuyer runs the same risks from their respective algorithms as each company has its own sophisticated system. But it is a consideration and risk investors shouldn't overlook.  

2. Its business model has yet to be tested

The past two years have been a turning point in profitability across the board for active iBuyers, and understandably so. Home prices growing at a national average of 20% year over year can make almost any flip profitable. Some markets are seeing upwards of 30% year-over-year home price growth. Insane price growth like this allows for greater profit margins for the iBuying business, but it also falsely validates the success of the business model.

RedfinNow generated its first positive gross profit for the full year in 2021, earning $10 million on a mere gross profit margin of 1.2%. Opendoor is in a slightly stronger position, with a gross margin of 9.1% and generating $730 million in gross profit from its iBuying business in 2021 -- although it still operates at a net loss due to operational expenses, sales, and marketing costs, which are nonnegotiable aspects of running an iBuying business. Meanwhile, Offerpad has the strongest financials among its competitors, having earned $207 million, with a gross profit margin of 10%, but these profit margins are still super slim and leave little room for error.

If the market pulls back, even slightly, iBuyers could be left with a lot of inventory on their books and a huge loss for shareholders to endure. The only way to truly know if iBuying will last is for the companies to overcome a market correction and maintain profitability in a balanced market. 

The recent tech crash has pushed share prices for all three companies down to record lows, meaning that if you feel the future of iBuying is bright, there has never been a better time to invest. Personally, I want to see how this business model holds up to a real estate market correction before I would consider investing. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Offerpad Solutions Inc Stock Quote
Offerpad Solutions Inc
OPAD
$4.80 (3.67%) $0.17
Zillow Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Zillow Group, Inc.
ZG
$46.15 (-1.73%) $0.81
Zillow Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Zillow Group, Inc.
Z
$47.68 (-1.69%) $0.82
Redfin Corporation Stock Quote
Redfin Corporation
RDFN
$15.34 (-2.48%) $0.39
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Stock Quote
Opendoor Technologies Inc.
OPEN
$7.28 (-1.49%) $0.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

home-sale
Why Offerpad's Stock Is Primed To Soar
 blank check
2 Beaten-Down SPACs That Could Be Long-Term Home Runs
 House sold2
Here's Why Offerpad and Opendoor Soared on Thursday
 House 4
This Stock Could 10X and Still Have Room to Grow
 A person holding a mobile phone near a for sale sign.
Why Offerpad Solutions Stock Sank Nearly 15% in December

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior holding laptop and writing note in notebook
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Woman Worker Employee Wearing Headset CRM Software Computer Office Getty
3 Dow Stocks With Up to 95% Upside, According to Wall Street
5G Wireless Network Circuit Telecom Getty
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
GettyImages-running up a mountain
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy for April (and Beyond)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services