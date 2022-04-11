Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Datto Holdings Stock Soared Today

By Chris Neiger - Apr 11, 2022 at 12:16PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Datto is being acquired – and investors are on board with the deal.

What happened 

The share price of Datto Holdings ( MSP 20.89% ), a security and cloud-based software solutions company, skyrocketed this morning after the company announced that it will be acquired by Kaseya, an IT management and security company.

The tech stock was up by 20.9% as of 11:58 a.m. ET.  

So what 

Datto's management said in a press release that it had entered into an agreement to sell the company to Kaseya in a $6.2 billion all-cash deal. Existing Datto shareholders will receive $35.50 per share as part of the transaction.  

A person smiling at their phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kaseya's CEO, Fred Voccola, said in a statement that "Datto has a legendary commitment to its customers and employees. The alignment of our missions and focus makes us a natural fit, that will help our greatly appreciated customers reach new levels of success."  

And Datto's CEO Tim Weller said that combining the two companies "brings together a broader array of technology products to create additional opportunities" for customers. 

The two companies said that the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory and board approval.  

Now what 

It's clear that Datto investors are happy about the proposed deal. In this case, investors are likely excited that they'll receive a 52% premium on their Datto shares over the unaffected stock price on March 16.

 
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Datto Holding Corp. Stock Quote
Datto Holding Corp.
MSP
$34.72 (20.89%) $6.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

msp2
Could This IPO Be the Next Shopify?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Shiba Inu Burn Projections
Could Shiba Inu Burn Its Way to $0.01?
A lawyer digitally signing a document using a tablet on a desk, beside a judge's gavel
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
Senior holding laptop and writing note in notebook
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services