Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Charts That Should Make You Think Twice Before Buying Shopify Stock

By Jason Hawthorne - Apr 24, 2022 at 6:25AM

Key Points

  • Shopify had been one of the best-performing stocks around before its recent drubbing.
  • A key to its success is reversing after years of growth.
  • That's affecting profitability. And Wall Street sees the warning signs.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Key metrics have stalled coming out of the pandemic.

With the Nasdaq Composite approaching bear market territory again -- down 20% from its high -- investors are looking for bargains among the rubble. Many of the most popular stocks have been cut in half or more in the last six months. Some will never recover.

Shopify ( SHOP -4.37% ) -- a platform that lets merchants manage their entire e-commerce business from one application -- is one company with a beaten-down stock that seems to have years of growth head of it. But some metrics point to trouble ahead. Here are a few charts to see before picking up shares.

A business owner using an e-commerce application to manage orders and ship products.

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares have been pummeled

Long-term shareholders should be very happy with Shopify. The stock has returned 500% in the past five years. That's fantastic. Yet those returns had eclipsed 2,100% before the recent downturn. Shares currently sit 73% below the peak.

SHOP Chart

SHOP data by YCharts

Partner referral continues to slow

Shopify has always grown fast. Revenue rose almost 50% in 2019. That accelerated to 85% in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. The need for legacy brands to get online, as well as more online sales overall, fueled expansion.

One of the most important levers to expand its customer base was its partner referral program. Heading into 2020, the number of existing customers -- partners -- who referred a new customer was rising steadily each quarter. In 2020 it spiked. That's done a 180 degree turn. It declined sequentially -- quarter-over-quarter -- for the back half of last year.

Graph showing quarter over quarter drop in referring partners.

Data source: Shopify. Chart by author. QoQ = Quarter-over-Quarter.

It isn't just a sequential decline. For the first time, the number of partners referring at least one merchant fell year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 -- from 43,000 to 40,000. It had grown between 35% and 70% every quarter from April 2019 to June 2021. Those referrals were a source of sales that didn't require much marketing. And that boosted profits.

Profits declining even with higher revenue

One of the attributes investors love about online businesses is how easily they scale. Once initial investments are covered every additional customer is almost all profit. After demonstrating that quality for years, the story is cracking at Shopify. Profits and sales are diverging. Even after management's adjustments, trailing 12 month operating income declined in the fourth quarter.

It's still up huge over the previous year. But like many fast-growing companies, that's too much of a lag to see what's happening in the business right now.

Graph showing trailing 12 month operating income falling in the most recent quarter.

Data source: Shopify. Chart by author. TTM = Trailing 12 months.

The reason Wall Street rewards a fast-growing company is the assumption it can turn on the profit spigot whenever it chooses. All bets are off when profits start heading in reverse.

All is not lost

In the fourth quarter of 2021, e-commerce sales made up only 13% of all retail sales in the U.S. That leaves a lot of room for Shopify, as well as companies like Amazon and Etsy, to grow. The company is still expanding, it's profitable, and it has a myriad of ways it can capture more of its customers' spending.

That said, the stampede of businesses online may have artificially inflated how large and fast Shopify's network of partners could grow. Until the partner referral number stops declining it's hard to say what the company is worth. Don't be surprised if Wall Street prices in much slower growth once that trough is found. It took Amazon's stock nearly a decade to reach a new high after the dot-com bubble burst. Don't be surprised if Shopify takes longer -- even if the business performs well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Inc. Stock Quote
Shopify Inc.
SHOP
$459.97 (-4.37%) $-21.03
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$2,887.00 (-2.66%) $-78.92
Etsy, Inc. Stock Quote
Etsy, Inc.
ETSY
$98.41 (-3.32%) $-3.38

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-522399038
Shopify Follows FAANG With Its Own Stock Split. Time to Buy?
 retire early satisfied sit back feet up getty
Is Shopify a Buy?
 A percentage sign on top of a large stack of coins and a person with a ladder.
3 Inflation-Loving Stocks to Buy Now
 warehouse
How Shopify's CEO Becomes More Powerful Through Its Stock Split
 Shopify
Why Shopify Stock Crashed 17.2% This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
Financial charts 1
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession
1. Gold coins hex
3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines
Hands behind head, older man
Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services