Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Soon-to-Be Dividend King Expects Rising Profits in 2022

By Parkev Tatevosian - Apr 24, 2022 at 8:10AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It may be in for a surprise as inflation increases costs and profits fail to materialize.

Global snack and beverage manufacturer and seller PepsiCo ( PEP -1.54% ) is expected to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on April 26. The company is grappling with rising costs across the business. Nevertheless, PepsiCo management is confident in the company's performance enough to plan a dividend increase in June, which would qualify it as a Dividend King.

All indications are that PepsiCo is still delivering revenue growth as consumers crave the company's diverse portfolio of snacks and beverages. We should get some confirmation of that when it reports Q1 earnings on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

People clinking glasses filled with soda.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales are not rising fast enough to keep up with costs

Inflation has started taking a bite out of PepsiCo's profits. In its most recent quarter, which ended Dec. 31, operating profit fell from $2.83 billion in the same period the year before to $2.56 billion -- despite revenue increasing from $22.5 billion to $25.2 billion during the same time. Rising prices for commodities, transportation, and labor can be attributed to the falling profits, which are expected to persist in 2022.

PEP Operating Income (Quarterly) Chart

PEP Operating Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing widespread shortages of materials and labor worldwide. Meanwhile, consumer demand has remained robust, especially in the U.S., amid fiscal and monetary stimulus. The combination of decreasing supply and rising demand is causing prices to go up. Those costs are hitting businesses and households alike, as evidenced by PepsiCo's falling profits.

To address these pressures, management has implemented price increases and is confident it has the pricing power to pass along the higher costs to consumers. For 2022, it has forecasted organic revenue growth of 6% and earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 8%. It remains to be seen whether PepsiCo's customers accept the price increases without decreasing spending.

Thankfully, consumers are in a relatively good financial position after several rounds of fiscal stimulus in the United States. Unemployment remains low, and employers are offering increasing wages to attract workers to their firms. A healthy macroeconomic environment is an excellent backdrop to implementing price increases.

What this could mean for PepsiCo investors

Analysts on Wall Street expect it to report revenue of $15.5 billion and EPS of $1.23 in Q1. If the company meets those projections, it will represent a revenue increase of 6.8% and an EPS boost of 1.65% from the same period the year before. The meager earnings growth could cause concern for PepsiCo's management, which had forecast an 8% increase in EPS for all of 2022.

PEP Chart

PEP data by YCharts.

If earnings continue to weaken, it may warrant management decreasing the annual EPS target, which would likely be a significant blow to the stock. Already, PepsiCo stock is underperforming rival Coca-Cola, which is hitting record highs in 2022. PepsiCo thrived during the stay-at-home phases of the pandemic as its robust snack segment generated increased sales and profits.

Now that economies are reopening, folks are snacking less at home, and it could continue to hurt the company's profitable segment. Slowing sales and rising costs make for a poor combination, and investors should be cautious with PepsiCo's stock in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pepsico, Inc. Stock Quote
Pepsico, Inc.
PEP
$172.15 (-1.54%) $-2.69

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

soda and pizza
Why You'll Want to Watch PepsiCo Stock Next Week
 Young_woman_trading_online
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
 A group of people toast their glasses at a restaurant
3 Reasons to Buy PepsiCo Stock
 GettyImages-1302801668
These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises
 GettyImages-78523491
Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Piggy bank soaring upward
This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better
Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
1. Gold coins hex
3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines
Financial charts 1
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services