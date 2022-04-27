Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why F5 Networks Plummeted 13% Today

By Billy Duberstein - Apr 27, 2022 at 1:52PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The chip shortage is throwing a wrench into the company's hardware segment.

What happened

Shares of F5 Network (FFIV -13.18%) were plummeting today, down 13% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. The company, which makes both hardware and software that houses, governs, protects and deploys business software applications, issued light guidance for the rest of the year, even as last quarter's revenue met and earnings per share beat expectations.

Once again, investors can blame ongoing semiconductor shortages for F5's woes.

So what

In the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, F5's total revenue was down 2%, but there was a big difference between its segments. While the smaller software segment grew 40%, hardware was down 27%, which management blamed entirely on semiconductor shortages. Given the ongoing supply chain woes due to China shutting down major cities to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus, management also lowered its full-year guidance from between 4.5% and 8% growth to between just 1.5% and 4% growth. Software growth of 35% to 40% is unchanged, but obviously the hardware component of revenue, which remains a majority of F5's business, remains a wild card.

Investors never like to see lowered guidance, not just for the next quarter, but for the full year. That seems to indicate that F5's component shortage challenges may linger past the summer. In its earnings presentation, management said it was expecting some key suppliers to ramp up their capacity in the company's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September, which would translate into supply catching up with demand one year from now. That's too long for this impatient market. 

Two technicians in a server room.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

There are actually a couple of silver linings for F5 shareholders, though. First, CEO François Locoh-Donou reiterated, "We have clear visibility to continuing strong demand drivers across our software and systems portfolio." So even though headline earnings and guidance are going down, there doesn't appear to be any lagging demand in the business. This is a trend we've seen across just about every company that deals with semiconductors and hardware in this earnings season, and it's a much better scenario than if demand were truly declining.

Second, F5 is a cash-rich company with no debt, and it's buying back shares at these discounted prices. Management has generally done a good job of holding back on repurchases when the stock is climbing, then more aggressively repurchasing stock when the price falls. F5 has already repurchased $250 million since Sept. 30, 2021, the end of its last fiscal year, and plans to do another $250 million by the end of this fiscal year. That $500 million would be almost 5% of F5's market cap today.

F5 isn't the most exciting tech stock, but it generates lots of cash and has no debt. While there is no dividend, the stock looks like a relatively conservative play on the growth and complexity of enterprise applications worldwide. In this risky environment for expensive, no-profit stocks, F5 may find more interest at these lower prices. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

F5 Networks, Inc. Stock Quote
F5 Networks, Inc.
FFIV
$168.35 (-13.18%) $-25.56

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 why-f5-stock-is-down-today-ffiv
Why F5 Stock Fell Sharply on Wednesday
 featured-transcript-logo
F5 Networks (FFIV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
F5 Networks, inc (FFIV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
F5 Networks, inc (FFIV) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
376%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/27/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 40
1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
investor-checking-stocks-at-computer
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought
Glowing red arrow trending down on a stock chart.
Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping
Warren Buffett in a crowd.
Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock and Wait 3 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services