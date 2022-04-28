Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Pitney Bowes Stock Rallied 24% at the Open Today

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Apr 28, 2022 at 11:15AM

Key Points

  • Pitney Bowes reported first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. But there were a lot of moving parts.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the mailing services company got a boost from its first-quarter 2022 earnings update. Here's a quick look at why.

What happened

Shares of Pitney Bowes (PBI 20.16%), which offers mailing products and services, rose sharply out of the gate on Thursday, gaining a huge 24% in the first few minutes of the trading day. The news driving that gain was the company's first-quarter 2021 earnings update. It wasn't all good, but there was clearly plenty of upbeat information as far as investors were concerned.

So what

Pitney Bowes' sales totaled $927 million in the quarter, up roughly 1% from the first quarter of 2021. That's a modest increase, to be sure, but two of its three divisions (representing just over 60% of revenue) reported sales gains, so there was notable strength in the business. And the lone weak spot, the SendTech Solutions division, only witnessed a 3% top-line drop. It was hardly a bad quarter from a big-picture perspective.

A person scanning a package.

Image source: Getty Images.

On the bottom line, Pitney Bowes' adjusted earnings came in at $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2021, up from $0.07 last year. Analysts had been looking for earnings of just $0.03 per share, so the company handily beat Wall Street's expectations. Investors tend to like that type of thing.

And notably, Pitney Bowes actually managed to improve its margins for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the Global Ecommerce division, its largest operation at around 45% of sales. While inflation and mix were restraining factors in the rest of the business, e-commerce is a key focus for management, and the operational strength in this division is nice to see.

Now what

Given the global backdrop, Pitney Bowes appears to have put up a decent set of quarterly numbers -- not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but clearly better than what investors had been expecting.

The bigger issue here, however, is that Pitney Bowes is really a turnaround stock as it looks to become a major partner for those seeking to grow their online businesses. It hasn't been a smooth or quick process, so long-term investors shouldn't make a judgment call here based on a single quarter, despite today's massive stock advance. At the end of the day, this is one stock that's still probably best left to more aggressive investors.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pitney Bowes Inc. Stock Quote
Pitney Bowes Inc.
PBI
$5.18 (20.16%) $0.87

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_02_01 A person holding a stack of mail in front of their face _GettyImages-172799887
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crumbled 20.5% at the Open Today
 Female entrepreneur preparing the shipment for delivery source getty
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Is Soaring Today
 Big red arrow going down over a stock chart
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crashed 16% After Beating Earnings
 20_12_03 A family on a rollercoaster with their arms in the air _GettyImages-dv801006
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Is on Another Roller Coaster Ride Today
 18_02_08 A woman drawing a risk vs reward graph _GettyImages-134490975
Why Pitney Bowes Stock Fell 20% in Early Trading Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

cash pile
Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With
Searching for Stocks With Magnifying Glass Getty
3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030
Chronic care membership following the acquisition of Livongo
Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing
electric car
Tesla Did It Again: Another Record Quarter

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services