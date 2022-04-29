Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz - Apr 29, 2022 at 11:45AM

Key Points

  • More involvement on Truth Social from former President Donald Trump would likely ramp up excitement on the app.
  • Downloads also shot up recently.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, whose parent company is being taken public by Digital World Acquisition Corp.

What happened

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC 5.40%), the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to buy the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social, traded roughly 6% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. The stock had been up more than 12% when the market opened.

Shares spiked after former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. The platform has also seen an increase in downloads recently.

So what

Yesterday, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying "I'M BACK! #COVFEFE," which was also accompanied by a photo of the former president at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. "Covfefe" is in reference to a typo Trump made on Twitter that has since become famous.

Green line with arrow moving upward over three houses.

Image source: Getty Images.

The post seemed to grab investor enthusiasm, because more involvement from Trump on Truth Social would likely boost engagement on the app, considering Trump's huge social media following. Trump has also said recently that he has no intention of returning to Twitter even if new owner Elon Musk were to allow him back on the platform.

Furthermore, Truth Social also recently rose to the top ranks of Apple's app store as more users were granted access to the platform. Downloads are reportedly up tenfold.

Now what

While both events mentioned above are undoubtedly good for Truth Social, I still have my doubts.

Not only have there been technical issues and high-level executive departures from the company, but hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is shorting Digital World Acquisition Corp. on the belief that it will not receive regulatory approval to merge with Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

The SPAC is already under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for how it communicated with TMTG prior to announcing the deal. Kerrisdale also said that one of DWAC's sponsors is a Chinese company that has seen three of its previous SPACs killed by the SEC. For all of these reasons, I would not recommend buying DWAC.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Digital World Acquisition Corp. Stock Quote
Digital World Acquisition Corp.
DWAC
$50.65 (5.40%) $2.59
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$162.29 (-0.83%) $-1.35
Twitter, Inc. Stock Quote
Twitter, Inc.
TWTR
$49.82 (1.45%) $0.71

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic downward stock move Getty
Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today
 Generic downward 5
Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today
 Generic upward 4
Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today
 Donald Trump
3 Stocks Where Donald Trump Could Be a Catalyst
 Growth - GettyImages-905948482
Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
386%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

AMZN stock pain
Amazon Plunges 10% on Earnings Miss -- Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
social media networking friends texting smartphones getty
Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?
Warren Buffett standing in between two other people.
2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
A dollar bill and a chart line going down.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services