Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Held Steady in April

By Jim Halley - May 2, 2022 at 5:34PM

Key Points

  • Johnson & Johnson increased its dividend for the 60th consecutive year.
  • The company may see even more growth after it spins off its consumer sales segment.
  • Johnson & Johnson maintained operational sales and operational earnings-per-share guidance for 2022.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's nearly inflation-proof earnings make it attractive to investors.

What happened

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.01%) climbed a mere 1.82% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. At another time, that would be cause for alarm, but after a month in which the S&P 500 index dropped 8.8% and the iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF dropped 3.32%, Johnson & Johnson's steadiness is worth noting.

The healthcare stock closed March out at $177.23 a share, rising to as high as $186.69 on April 25, its 52-week zenith. It ended the month at $180.46. So far this year, the stock is up more than 8%.

A lab technician looks at results on a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

How did Johnson & Johnson keep chugging when so many other stocks fell? The company's financials have made it a safe haven. When the market drops, the company's value becomes more evident, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.95, well below the 45.69 average P/E in the pharmaceutical sector. Johnson & Johnson is a mature company, so you're not going to see huge revenue growth from it, but its annual revenue has increased for six consecutive years.

Then there's the company's dividend, which it just raised 6.6% in April to $1.13 a share, the 60th consecutive year the Dividend King has boosted its dividend. That leaves it with a yield of 2.54 compared to the S&P 500 average dividend yield of 1.37.

In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $23.4 billion, up 5% year over year. The company operates in three segments: consumer health, pharmaceutical, and medtech, and the only segment that was down, consumer health (by 1.5%), is going to be spun off by the company by November 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) was a reported $1.93 in the quarter, down 16.7% over the same period in 2021, but the company reaffirmed its yearly guidance for operational revenue between $97.3 billion and $98.3 billion, representing a gain over 2021 of between 6.5% and 7.5%. It also maintained its operational EPS guidance for the year between $10.60 and $10.80, representing an increase of 8.2% to 10.2% over 2021.

The company's medtech segment saw sales climb 5.9% over the same period in 2021, as more medical procedures were performed. Its pharmaceutical segment did even better; it was up 6.3%. On top of that, J&J announced two big drug approvals by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the quarter. On Feb. 28, the company said that Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) had been approved as a first-line therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that hits white blood cell plasma cells found in the bone marrow.

The second big announcement was on March 29 to say that Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) had been approved as a long-acting treatment for adolescents with HIV. That was after the FDA had expanded the label for Cabenuva, allowing it to be administered every two months to treat virologically suppressed adults with HIV.

IHE Chart

IHE data by YCharts

Looking for solid footing

Investors have grown to count on Johnson & Johnson's built-in diversity, with its three segments and huge size (144,000 employees). The company's investors generally concentrate on the long term, not short-term stock swings, and the combination of steadily growing revenue and a consistent dividend should continue to buoy the stock, especially in choppy waters.

The company is moving to spin off its worst-performing segment, consumer health, and while that will take away some diversity, it gives the company the opportunity to have more growth in the long run.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson Stock Quote
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
$178.64 (-1.01%) $-1.82
iShares Trust - iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Quote
iShares Trust - iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF
IHE
$186.22 (-0.85%) $-1.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

pharmacy
Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 statistic_id1275440_share-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccines-delivered-by-country-income-group-2021
Did Johnson & Johnson's CFO Just Spell Trouble for Moderna and Pfizer?
 pharmacy
Is Johnson & Johnson Stock a Buy Now?
 Investor - GettyImages-1132424608
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett
Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices
Older Hispanic couple looking at laptop
3 Simple Ways to Make Over $50,000 in Passive Income
Vaccine being given to young woman by female doctor
Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today
Investor - GettyImages-1272168490
Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services