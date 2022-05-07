Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

By Keithen Drury - May 7, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Alphabet's low valuation stems from recession fears.
  • Adobe's growth has slowed down but is expected to rebound before the end of the year.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Even though these two companies are massive, they can easily double within the next three to five years.

It's no secret some growth stocks have been underperforming the market lately. Some are even down more than 50% from their all-time highs.

However, a few of these stocks are only beaten down due to sentiment, not business outlook. If you can find a thriving company whose stock has gone out of style with Wall Street, purchasing shares at a discount can provide superior long-term investment results.

Two stocks that are out of favor but are still thriving are Alphabet (GOOG -0.93%) (GOOGL -0.65%) and Adobe (ADBE -2.37%). These aren't two high-flying, unprofitable tech stocks. Instead, they are two established players with substantial cash flows. Buying these two stocks now could provide investors with fantastic returns over the next five years.

Two people celebrating while doing their finances.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Alphabet

While Alphabet has many business segments, it primarily relies upon advertisement revenue derived from its Google search engine and YouTube video sharing platform. These two segments brought in $39.6 billion and $6.9 billion in revenue, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022 alone. Along with its Google Network and Google Other divisions, they brought in nearly $23 billion in net income, up 17% year over year.

With great results like this, investors may be wondering why the stock is trading at a mere 21 times earnings, the lowest it has ever traded for as a public company. The reason? A possible U.S. recession.

The same catalyst that makes Alphabet an excellent investment during the good times is also the same one that hurts it during a recession: advertising. Historically, advertising budgets are cut during a recession, making companies dependent on ads vulnerable. A Bloomberg Markets Live survey found that 48% of investors expect the U.S. to fall into a recession by 2023.

A recession is marked by two straight quarters of negative GDP growth. With GDP falling 1.4% in Q1, the U.S. is already halfway there.

However, even if a recession does occur, it likely won't last wrong. The negative GDP growth was primarily attributed to falling private inventory investment, indicating that inventories are rising to normal levels. This would indicate supply chains are reverting to normal flows, which would boost the economy.

Alphabet has some of the most lucrative advertising space across the internet, making it one of the last places advertisers will cut dollars. If the U.S. doesn't enter a recession, Alphabet will bounce back and continue delivering impressive financial results. At its current valuation, this stock could easily double in three years.

2. Adobe

Adobe provides several invaluable creative software platforms used by nearly every business. Its programs like Photoshop and Illustrator are taught in high schools and universities across the U.S. as the industry standard for many creative fields. Adobe also has an e-signature segment that gives it access to the massive document management space.

Its fiscal 2022 first quarter (ended March 4) saw a slowdown in revenue, with sales only growing 9% year over year. However, when this number is adjusted to exclude an extra week in Q1 of fiscal 2021, this metric climbs to 17%. The outlook for Q2 was solid, with 13% sales growth and 9% non-GAAP earnings growth expected. Management also projected an even stronger second half of the year, making now a prime time to take a position in Adobe's stock. 

Similar to Alphabet, Adobe has a historically cheap valuation, as seen in the chart.

ADBE Price to Free Cash Flow Chart

ADBE Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

While Adobe's valuation fall can be attributed to slowing revenue growth, if this value reverts to a more normal trend (like management is predicting), Adobe's valuation will likely rise. Combined with its growing revenue stream, Adobe is a strong candidate to outperform the market and double your money within three to five years.

Another factor boosting Alphabet and Adobe's potential is stock buybacks. Both companies use this tool to reduce the number of shares outstanding, making each share more valuable. As of their last earnings announcements, Alphabet and Adobe have the authority to repurchase $70 billion and $10.7 billion in shares, respectively. This amount is enough to repurchase 4.5% of Alphabet and 5.6% of Adobe's market cap.

A solid growth outlook, low valuations, and stock buybacks are a great combination when looking for stocks with the potential to double. You'd be hard-pressed to find two better values than Alphabet and Adobe in today's market.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$2,314.93 (-0.65%) $-15.18
Adobe Inc. Stock Quote
Adobe Inc.
ADBE
$391.01 (-2.37%) $-9.50
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$2,313.20 (-0.93%) $-21.73

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

AR glasses
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in May
 internet search
Why Alphabet Stock Fell 18% in April
 A Rivian electric vehicle parked in the driveway of a home
2 Stock Split Stocks That Crushed Earnings, and 1 That Didn't
 AlphabetRevenueQ12022
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
 GettyImages-1134444621
Alphabet Stock Split: Why It Matters

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

KO drink bottle
73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
Coronavirus Vaccine Doctor Patient Healthcare Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A person opening a package.
5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split
GettyImages line of people on their smartphones
AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services