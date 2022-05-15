Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Target Disappoint Investors on Wednesday?

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - May 15, 2022 at 7:50AM

Key Points

  • Watch comparable-store sales for signs of a slowdown in consumer spending.
  • Target might see new profit pressure as demand shifts away from home furnishings.
  • The long-term outlook is still bright for this retailer.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's no shortage of potential worries heading into its first-quarter earnings announcement.

Investors have some big concerns heading into Target's (TGT 1.13%) first-quarter 2022 (ended April 30) earnings report on Wednesday. While the retailer is likely to report solid sales trends through early 2022, that growth pace might be slowing due to new pressures like inflation. Target is also facing a difficult comparison with soaring results from a year ago.

Let's take a closer look at how the chain might impress investors in its upcoming announcement on May 18.

A shopper picking out a blanket.

Image source: Getty Images.

Market share growing in several niches

Most investors who follow the stock are looking for Target to post modest sales gains, with revenue rising to about $24.4 billion from $24.2 billion a year ago. That small boost would still be impressive, considering that sales in early 2021 soared thanks to financial stimulus payments and a quickly expanding economy. Those factors aren't repeating in 2022, so investors will be happy to see even slight sales gains on Wednesday.

Watch for CEO Brian Cornell and his team to highlight Target's growing market share in several attractive niches like beauty and skincare, home furnishings, and apparel. Potential letdowns might come in the form of weak e-commerce sales compared to a year ago.

Target might blame supply chain issues and inflation for pressuring growth. It may also be seeing demand shift away from more profitable niches like home furnishings and toward essentials like groceries, which carry lower margins.

Weaker earnings expected

A key factor behind the outperformance of Target's stock through the pandemic has been its industry-thumping profit margin. Shoppers have flocked toward its premium brands and its ultra-fast delivery options, helping push margins well above that of peers like Walmart and Costco.

One big concern today is that this process will reverse itself as shopping trends revert toward normal. Fewer people are relying on home deliveries, after all, and consumers may be looking to save money by switching brands.

Executives warned back in February that investors shouldn't expect a repeat of last year's double-digit operating margin. But it's possible that Target's profitability will remain higher than it was before the pandemic.

Investors looking for an updated outlook

Management's growth outlook heading into this report called for sales to rise by about 5% in 2022 as operating margin lands at 8%. Both forecasts might shift to reflect new pressures like accelerating inflation and a pullback in e-commerce demand. Yet Target's long-term goals aren't likely to budge.

The retailer has a good shot to steadily boost sales while remaining solidly profitable, even if consumer spending slows in 2023. That predictability is a key reason why the stock is up over the past year even as the wider market has declined by about 3%.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Target Corporation Stock Quote
Target Corporation
TGT
$219.73 (1.13%) $2.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1321763763
2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes
 AMZN
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
 GettyImages-959527408
Can Target's Omnichannel Advantage Extend Record Profitability in 2022?
 GettyImages-694044976
Worried About a Stock Market Sell-off? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now
 GettyImages-1348364584
3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
345%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

bear market getty
3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off
Couple lying on grass
Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income
Shiba Inu Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Blockchain Network Getty
Can Shiba Inu Ever Reach $1?
Stock Chart Crash Invest Broker Tablet Crypto Plunge Bubble Getty
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services