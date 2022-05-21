Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Strong Weekend Recovery Seen in Cardano, The Sandbox, and Binance Coin

By Chris MacDonald - May 21, 2022 at 6:12PM

Crypto's 24/7 status can sometimes be a good thing.

What happened

Yesterday's rather dismal performance in the cryptocurrency market has many investors down. However, this weekend, a number of top cryptocurrencies are seeing a strong recovery. As of 1 p.m. ET, Cardano (ADA 0.98%), The Sandbox (SAND 2.69%), and Binance Coin (BNB 3.36%) each regained some of yesterday's losses. Over the past 24 hours, these tokens appreciated 5.7%, 7.8%, and 5.7%, respectively. 

Interestingly, Cardano is among the blockchains that's seeing interest build on this crypto market sell-off. Recent data shows that Cardano's wallet count has increased by more than 70,000 over the past month, with whale transactions also surging to a 5-month high, as big-time investors seek to buy the dip on this top-10 crypto by market cap.

The Sandbox has continued to surge higher, on anticipation of the token's listing on Coinbase. The "Coinbase effect" is still a real catalyst for many tokens, which benefit from increased liquidity and increased investor interest, particularly among whales.

Binance Coin, the native token of the world's largest exchange -- Binance -- has seen increased interest of late after a multichain staking protocol, Stader Labs, announced it would be deploying on the BNB chain. As the BNB chain continues to see ecosystem growth, investors appear to like how this token's valuation looks among valuation compression in this sector.

So what

Each of these top tokens has its own specific catalyst carrying it higher today. Of course, strong market-based momentum helps, with the overall crypto sector appreciating 2.4% over the past 24 hours, as of 1 p.m. ET. However, there appears to be good reason why these tokens are being targeted by investors right now.

Wallet growth, exchange listings, and ecosystem growth are key factors investors want to consider with their cryptocurrency investments. In many respects, Cardano, The Sandbox, and Binance Coin do have strong fundamentals, and are top tokens for a reason. In this environment, dip buyers have reason to look for deals, and weekend shopping sprees after weekday selling appears to be in order, at least on these short-term volatile moves. 

Now what

It's important to keep any weekend move in any specific token in perspective. Trading volumes drop on the weekends, and we won't know if any sort of rally is truly going to hold until next week. Accordingly, this nice one-day bump in these top tokens may be too early to celebrate, even for those who watch this sector closely on a daily basis. 

That said, the fact that these projects are seeing increased interest today suggests that perhaps the long-term value these tokens provide outweighs the near-term risks volatility in the market presents. There are still buyers out there looking for deals. And while momentum may still be to the downside, there are top tokens with some catalysts to consider, even as short-term plays in this market.

