Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

By Chris Neiger - Jun 14, 2022 at 1:35PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors have renewed hope that these education companies still have growth potential.

What happened

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU 23.30%), TAL Education Group (TAL 11.85%), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU 19.37%) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. 

First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. 

Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector. 

New Oriental was up by 23.2%, TAL Education had gained 13%, and Gaotu Techedu was up by 14.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. 

So what 

Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst DS Kim upgraded New Oriental Education to overweight from neutral and raised the stock's price target to $24, up from $14. Kim said the stock "looks really cheap" and that investors are "literally being paid to wait" until the company completes its restructuring. 

Person using a smartphone outside.

Image source: Getty Images.

That positive sentiment sent New Orientals' share price rising yesterday, and it's likely that investors are pushing the stock higher again as they process Kim's comments. 

The positive comments about New Oriental's business are also having a spillover effect on TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.

All of these companies have suffered huge share price losses after the government implemented restrictions on online education and tutoring in the country last year. So investors in all of these companies are latching onto Kim's comments and applying them to TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu as well. 

Additionally, over the past few days, New Oriental has received attention for incorporating e-commerce into its learning platform. Some educators on the platform have begun selling products on the platform, using both English and Chinese, in an effort to make money and teach English at the same time. 

Over the weekend New Oriental said its daily sales volume had grown by 10 times over the past few days. Some of the live videos have gone viral recently and it's caused some investors to believe these education companies could transition further into e-commerce.

Now what 

While it's good to see the share prices of New Oriental, TAL Education, and Gaotu Techedu rise today, investors should remember that the future of these companies is still uncertain as they try to transition to new business models. 

Even if they are successful in implementing some e-commerce opportunities, it doesn't necessarily mean they'll be successful with their online sales.

The huge share price gains for each company today are a good reminder that these stocks are very volatile right now. And with investors still trying to decipher if New Oriental, TAL Education, and Gaotu Techedu can adapt to China's shifting education sector, it's likely that these companies will continue to experience significant share price swings in the short term. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Stock Quote
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
EDU
$21.09 (23.30%) $3.98
TAL Education Group Stock Quote
TAL Education Group
TAL
$4.53 (11.85%) $0.48
Gaotu Techedu Inc. Stock Quote
Gaotu Techedu Inc.
GOTU
$1.97 (19.37%) $0.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1243977989
Why New Oriental Education Rose on an Awful Day for the Market
 featured-transcript-logo
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Red map of China with a rising green stock arrow superimposed.
Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Higher Today
 Chinese flag superimposed on a stock market chart.
Why Chinese Education Stocks Keep Falling
 Red map of China with a rising green stock arrow superimposed
Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
309%
 
S&P 500 Returns
109%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Software 2022 GettyImages-598256704
Alphabet's Stock Split Is Coming, but Another Tech Giant Is Soaring Tuesday
Nio ES8
Why Nio Stock Jumped 13% Today
Wind Turbines Electricity Farm Alternative Energy Getty
4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
PYPL TPA
4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services