Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Does This Crypto News Spell Doom for Coinbase Stock?

By Bram Berkowitz - Jun 22, 2022 at 1:06PM

Key Points

  • Binance.US is planning to offer certain zero-fee Bitcoin trades.
  • Coinbase makes a lot of money on trading fees.
  • It's another blow for the large crypto exchange, which has struggled as of late.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Coinbase sank after one of its competitors made an interesting announcement.

Shares of the large U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) took a hit this morning after Binance.US announced plans to eliminate fees on spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades for users that make those trades with the U.S. dollar, Tether, USD COIN, and Binance USD. The move comes as the crypto market is floundering and the price of Bitcoin this past weekend plunged below $18,000. It's another big threat to Coinbase, whose stock has fallen more than 78% this year due to lower crypto trading volume and lower crypto prices. Does the news spell doom for the stock? Let's take a look.

Trading fees are important for Coinbase

Trading fees make up the bulk of Coinbase's revenue. For instance, in the first quarter of 2022, as trading volume on the platform fell to its lowest level in five quarters, so did net revenue. The big concern is that even with the decline in revenue in Q1, transaction revenue still made up roughly 87% of total revenue.

Person looking intently at computers.

Image source: Getty Images.

So, if Coinbase has to trim trading fees to keep up with the competition, it will no doubt be in trouble, given the company's current business model. This is the main argument from legendary investor Jim Chanos, whose fund is shorting the stock.

"Coinbase was not a call on crypto prices," Chanos said on a podcast a few weeks ago. "It was a call on what we thought was a sort of ancillary predatory business model."

Chanos, who is famous for short bets on former companies like Enron, predicts that the 1.5% fee Coinbase charges on trades will fall as low as 0.50%. It's already declined from 4%, Chanos noted.

When asked about trading fees on the company's earnings call on May 11, Coinbase's CFO Alesia Haas said that trading fees have held steady and that the blended fee rate had actually increased during the previous two quarters.

But Binance.US is not the only exchange bringing competition on fees. The one-stop financial services platform SoFi also announced that it will enable users to invest a portion of every direct deposit into cryptocurrencies with no fees attached.

Is Coinbase doomed?

While I wouldn't say this is a good development for Coinbase and could present some tough times ahead, I would not go as far as to say the company is doomed.

For one, Coinbase has long known it needs to diversify its revenue and has been working to do so. The company pointed out on its recent earnings call that more than half of its active users now use Coinbase for activities other than trading, including crypto farming, spending crypto with businesses, and using it on decentralized applications.

Furthermore, Coinbase is seeking to diversify revenue with subscription services. Coinbase One, the company's subscription service, enables users to conduct commission-free crypto trading for as many as 10,000 transactions per month. While it's still not a huge part of revenue, subscription and services revenue at Coinbase in Q1 grew roughly 170% year over year.

I do think the added competition could put pressure on trading fees and therefore pressure on the company, but Coinbase has survived crypto winters before and still has one of the most established brands in the industry. If you think cryptocurrencies will be around 10 years from now, and that more people will be trading them than now, it's hard to imagine a world where Coinbase isn't a prominent brokerage in the space.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
SoFi Technologies, Inc. Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
SOFI

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

frustrated investor computer paper hands on head
Coinbase's Latest Move Will Keep Me on the Sidelines for Now: Here's Why
 GettyImages-1159099081
Coinbase is Tarnishing Its First-Mover Advantage
 crypto boom
Why the Simple Bull Thesis Behind Coinbase Was Wrong
 Coinbase 7
Coinbase Fires 18% of Its Workforce -- How Far Could the Stock Fall?
 Cybersecurity GettyImages-514412955
Coinbase Plunges on Crypto and Celsius Fears, but This Is the Real Threat

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
314%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1079127056
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Buffett TMF Photo
3 Dow Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Couple Meeting With Real Estate Agent Buy House Listing Fee Mortgage Getty
3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services