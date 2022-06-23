Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

By Will Healy - Jun 23, 2022 at 9:28AM

Key Points

  • AI likely helped create the need for Alphabet's upcoming stock split.
  • Palantir's move into the commercial sector means its product could have incalculable effects on business and possibly society.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

AI will play a critical role in driving returns for these companies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an emerging growth sector in the tech economy. Both start-ups and established tech companies are working to capitalize on the technology. Analysts at Grand View Research estimate the AI market could expand to $1.8 trillion annually by 2030, suggesting a compound annual growth rate of 38% over the next eight years.

These increases should serve as a solid tailwind for numerous AI stocks, and both Alphabet (GOOGL -0.05%) (GOOG 0.02%) and Palantir (PLTR 3.44%) appear well-positioned to enrich long-term investors through AI. Let's find out a bit more about these two artificial intelligence stocks.

1. Alphabet

Admittedly, much of Alphabet's attention recently has involved its upcoming 20-for-1 stock split. However, AI played a significant role in necessitating that split. AI is critical to the company's mission to organize and democratize information. 

To that end, Google search, YouTube, and numerous other products helped connect the populace with AI, taking Alphabet stock much higher over time. Additionally, the company credits its AI platforms with making discoveries as diverse as finding planets and detecting crop pests in Africa. Moreover, AI bolsters the Google Cloud, currently Alphabet's fastest growth area, offering support to its data science and infrastructure platforms.

Such innovations feed into revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2022, Alphabet reported revenue of $68 billion. This was 23% higher than the year-ago quarter and included 44% growth for Google Cloud.

Still, net income dropped 8% during the period to $16.4 billion as unrealized losses on equity investments weighed on profits. Also, the stock has fallen 7% over the last year amid the bear market.

However, its $140 billion in liquidity gives Alphabet one of the most stable balance sheets in corporate America. Additionally, its P/E ratio of 20 is below other mega-caps in AI, such as Apple and Amazon. Considering its liquidity and revenue growth, this stock-split company arguably could lead the market recovery.

2. Palantir

Palantir applies AI to analytical insights. No other AI data product focuses on insights, and as such, it has no direct competitor.

Its defense and law enforcement tool, called Gotham, became best known for helping the U.S. government find the terrorist Osama bin Laden. But due to the secretive nature of its analyses, Palantir has become difficult for investors to understand.

However, it may gain more exposure with another product called Foundry, which applies its analytical capabilities to commercial purposes. Since Foundry could deliver insights or ideas not conceived by humans, its potential is likely incalculable. Moreover, because the number of potential clients is exponentially larger on the commercial side, businesses will likely become its primary growth driver longer term.

Amid a slowing economy, Palantir still reported 31% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1, taking revenue to $446 million. Despite nearly $60 million in unrealized equity losses, it reduced its net loss to $101 million versus $123 million in the year-ago quarter.

But even with such improvements, the sell-off in tech stocks hit Palantir hard. It has fallen by over 75% since peaking at over $39 per share in February 2021. Still, the drop has taken its price-to-sales ratio to 10, just above record lows. As its commercial segment continues to drive revenue growth, it could stage a comeback as enterprises look for help in bolstering their businesses.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$2,229.75 (-0.05%) $-1.13
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$2,240.68 (0.02%) $0.38
Palantir Technologies Inc. Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies Inc.
PLTR
$9.01 (3.44%) $0.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-520321686
3 Things About Alphabet That Smart Investors Know
 GettyImages-1320686132
Here's Why Alphabet Stock Is Up Today
 Three friends taking a smiling selfie with a smart phone
1 Stock-Split Company That Should Lead the Market Recovery
 GettyImages-1125619170
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
 GettyImages-tech-stock-alphabet
Alphabet's Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A couple sitting on a counch with their feet on a coffee table and watching a screen
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
USB mobile app
Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying
GettyImages-576603370
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Brookfield Infrastucture dividend growth between 2009 and 2022
3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services