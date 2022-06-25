Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $12,000 Into More Than $16,000 by 2023

By Bram Berkowitz - Jun 25, 2022 at 11:47AM

Key Points

  • Dividend yields go up as stock prices fall.
  • This strategy could help you realize a 33% return on your investment in roughly one year's time.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors can increase their returns by looking for discounted stocks that generate lots of passive income.

A great strategy for investors looking to buy stocks right now is to look for stocks trading at a discount and also for stocks that pay a nice dividend. When stocks sell off as they have been, their annual dividends tend to go up because while their dividends stay the same, their stock prices are lower. This gives investors a great opportunity to invest in stocks that pay out passive income, and they can make money from price appreciation as well.

Investing in these three stocks below could turn $12,000 into more than $16,000 in roughly one year's time, representing a 33% plus return on your initial investment.

1. AT&T

The largest mobile service provider in the world, AT&T (T 1.84%), has had a strong year, with shares up roughly 4% in 2022. It may not sound like much, but with the S&P 500 down roughly 21.5% this year, AT&T is widely outperforming.

It's not too surprising to see investors turn to the telecommunications sector as inflation heats up because communication through mobile phones and devices is critical to our society and is not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, as the world becomes more remote and digital, companies like AT&T will become more critical, not that the space isn't competitive.

AT&T recently spun off its media division Warner Bros. Discovery in order to focus more closely on its core telecommunications business, including 5G and fiberoptic broadband. As part of the spin-off, AT&T chopped its dividend roughly in half from $2.11 to $1.08. Investors weren't thrilled, but the annual yield at AT&T's current share price is still a very healthy 5.4%.

2. Life Storage

As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Life Storage (LSI 2.86%) must pay out 90% of its taxable income in annual dividends in order to maintain its special tax advantages. This is why you will see many REITs with strong dividends. Life Storage operates more than 1,100 self-storage facilities in 36 states.

Self-storage is a good business these days and is seen as a recession-proof business because of how big e-commerce has become for the economy, which relies on storage space. Over the years, Life Storage has also done an excellent job of growing its adjusted funds from operations per share, with a nearly 10% compound annual growth rate between 2010 and 2021.

Although shares are down roughly 27.5% this year, Life Storage's stock is still up more than 108% over the last five years. The company continues to pay out a competitive annual dividend yield of roughly 3.4%.

3. Citizens Financial Group

The large regional bank Citizens Financial Group (CFG 5.35%) spun off from the Royal Bank of Scotland, now NatWest Group, in 2014. Management has put in a lot of work to improve the bank's core operations and is now starting to see success.

Not only has Citizens vastly improved its deposit base, but it's also built out a much stronger and more diverse operation from a revenue perspective that includes a strong commercial lending operation, wealth management, mortgage, and investment banking capabilities.

Additionally, Citizens has formed a national consumer digital bank that includes a wide array of consumer lending products. The bank's 4.3% annual dividend yield also remains very strong.

The strategy

So, how can you turn a $12,000 investment into more than $16,000 in just around one year's time?

Invest $4,000 in each stock. In one year, a $4,000 investment in AT&T would reap $216 in passive income. The Wall Street Journal has an average 12-month price target of $22.50, which implies about a 12.5% upside from AT&T's roughly $20 share price, which would be another $500. That's a total of $716 from AT&T in one year.

With a dividend yield of roughly 3.4%, a $4,000 investment in Life Storage would result in $136 of annual passive income. Analysts have an average 12-month price target of roughly $143. That implies an almost 35% upside from Life Storage's current share price, which means $1,400 in profit if the stock reaches this price target. That's another $1,536 from Life Storage.

Finally, Citizens would pay out $172 in passive income on a $4,000 investment with its 4.3% yield. The Street has a roughly $51 average 12-month price target on Citizens, implying about 42% upside on the stock from current levels. That means a $4,000 investment would result in $1,680 if the price target is achieved and roughly $1,850 combined with the passive income.

Add all three together, and that's a roughly $4,100 return on your $12,000 investment, which would effectively turn your $12,000 investment into more than $16,000 in one year's time. Analyst price targets are subject to change and are very rarely dead-on, but after such a big sell-off this year, there could certainly be a market bottom and sustained bounce sometime over the next year.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

AT&T Inc. Stock Quote
AT&T Inc.
T
$20.99 (1.84%) $0.38
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Stock Quote
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPY
$390.08 (3.18%) $12.02
NatWest Group Stock Quote
NatWest Group
NWG
$5.57 (1.46%) $0.08
Life Storage, Inc. Stock Quote
Life Storage, Inc.
LSI
$112.80 (2.86%) $3.14
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
CFG
$37.03 (5.35%) $1.88
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Stock Quote
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
WBD
$14.28 (1.13%) $0.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1027521718
Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help
 mobile smartphone getty telecom
Why AT&T Rose 11% Last Month
 GettyImages-1307923663
It's Time to Look at AT&T Stock
 Mortgage House Cash Money Bills Refinance REIT One Hundred Dollars Getty
3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into Recession
 GettyImages line of people on their smartphones
AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
336%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
woman buying a stock while using a computer and a tablet
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
man looking at markets on his laptop smiling
3 Top Nasdaq Stocks That Are Set to Triple
rich old man
Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services