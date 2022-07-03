Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Avoid These 2 Tantalizingly Cheap Growth Stocks

By Alex Carchidi - Jul 3, 2022 at 6:24AM

Key Points

  • Low valuations can be low for a reason.
  • Tilray's expenses are still rising despite realizing cost synergies recently.
  • Aurora Cannabis' top line is still shrinking.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

They're liable to burn investors even though they're inexpensive.

When you're browsing for growth stocks to invest in, sometimes it's best to leave the stuff you see in the bargain bin for someone else to buy. As the legendary Warren Buffett once said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

And that's just as true when you're considering a beaten-down business at a dirt-cheap price; there's no substitute for quality. Let's take a peek at a pair of popular growth stocks in the cannabis industry to see exactly how true Buffett's advice can ring. 

1. Tilray Brands

Considering Tilray Brands' (TLRY 0.96%) rock-bottom valuation, it's easy to see why bargain-hunting investors might be tempted to buy a few shares. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is around 2.3, which is quite a bit lower than other multi-state operators like Curaleaf, Sundial Growers, and Canopy Growth, to name just a few. But the company's continual struggle to grow and position itself for potential cannabis legalization in the U.S. doesn't paint a pretty picture about its future returns. 

First, over the last three years, Tilray only grew its quarterly revenue by around 60.9%, reaching above $151.8 million in the most recent three-month period. That's not the trajectory of a rapidly growing company that is exploiting the cannabis gold rush, to say the least. In the same period, its stock has fallen by around 92.6%, and its total expenses have sharply increased as a share of quarterly revenue. Likewise, rising expenses indicate that its long-standing plans to dominate the medical cannabis market in the E.U. by spinning off tariff-exempt and low-cost manufacturing facilities in Portugal are floundering.

Furthermore, it's unclear how Tilray will be able to trim costs without simultaneously destroying revenue, given that it's engaged in several different lines of business without much overlap. Its beer brewing subsidiary and its non-intoxicating hemp-based food brands don't have much in common with its medicinal and recreational marijuana products segments, as by their nature, their inputs, processing methods, packaging, and distribution channels are all entirely different. So unless management is content to allow revenue growth to plod along while expenses rise, something needs to change -- and that's what makes Tilray a very risky stock to invest in, even if it's dirt cheap.

2. Aurora Cannabis

Like Tilray, Aurora Cannabis (ACB 2.27%) has a P/S multiple of near 1.5, making it even cheaper in comparison to other major cannabis operators. It's unprofitable, but it claims to be the top-grossing Canadian medicinal cannabis company, and it also has a significant footprint in the EU, which may not be doing it any favors. And, to make its similarities to Tilray even more pronounced, its expenses are getting larger and larger compared to its quarterly revenue, all while its quarterly sales have shrunk by more than 44.8% over the last three years, arriving at a scant $39.8 million in quarterly revenue most recently.

Aurora also has a habit of issuing a lot of new stock to raise funds and finance acquisitions, which leaves shareholders at a persistent risk of getting diluted. On June 1, it closed its latest round of bought deal financing for $172.5 million in units comprised of one share and one warrant. Until the company becomes profitable, the risk of dilution will remain high.

Management holds that Aurora will reach an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) run rate before the close of the first half of its 2023 fiscal year. The issue is, to accomplish that objective, it might need to continue making cuts to its production facilities, not to mention finding other cost savings that could dramatically reduce its competitive capabilities. Though there's no guarantee that the cuts will fail to move the company toward profitability, the fact is that its revenue has already been declining for years, even amid growing demand for cannabis. 

Despite how cheap each share of Aurora Cannabis might be, it's best to stay far away until it can demonstrate a combination of profitability and growth -- a hard standard for any cannabis company to meet.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Aphria Stock Quote
Aphria
TLRY
$3.15 (0.96%) $0.03
Aurora Cannabis Stock Quote
Aurora Cannabis
ACB
$1.35 (2.27%) $0.03
Canopy Growth Stock Quote
Canopy Growth
CGC
$2.81 (-1.40%) $0.04
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
CURLF
$5.00 (-0.99%) $0.05
Sundial Growers Inc. Stock Quote
Sundial Growers Inc.
SNDL
$0.33 (2.02%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

exasperated investor consults tablet
Why Tilray Tumbled Today
 A couple using a laptop and reviewing documents.
2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip
 marijuanaplantmaintenance
Here's Why Tilray and Canopy Growth Jumped Tuesday but Hexo Crashed
 marijuanaoldermaninfield
Why Tilray Shares Got Smoked This Week
 Person testing cannabis in a lab.
Down 80% From Its High, Can Tilray Stock Spark Again?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
316%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Businessman laptop internet search research Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Superb Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
AMDAnnualRevenue
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
GettyImages-investor-stock-growth
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You May Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
Who's Ready for 6 Big Changes to Social Security in 2023?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services