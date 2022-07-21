Stride Stock Could Be Smart Pick for E-Learning Future

The most recent earnings report for Stride (LRN 2.34%) continued to show steady growth. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 1, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren discusses how the online education company is in an enviable position going forward in the e-learning industry.

Rachel Warren: On the flip side of that though, I do think it's interesting that we're seeing so many opportunities for workers to upskill or get additional education online because I think one of the things that has proven a challenge for companies and why some companies perhaps have had a slower move toward remote and flexible work options has been sometimes lack of education. Workers that have to perhaps learn new tools and systems that they would not need to otherwise were they still in office.

That's definitely, I think, a very doable hurdle, but I think that's something that a lot of companies are looking at to reeducate certain swells of the workforce as there's this changing environment. I do think companies like this are providing a really important service. I was looking at their balance sheet for the most recent quarter. Revenue growth was modest at around 8% year-over-year, but net income was up 80% year over year, which was impressive. EPTO was up 36% year over year.

This is definitely a really fast-growing segment and company. I think it's interesting to watch. I would tend to think we'll see more movement in that career professional side. I think the K12 side will be a little slower, but I think there's a lot of opportunity here for sure.