Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Cybersecurity CEO: Enlisting Machine Learning to Combat Fraud

By Motley Fool Staff - Jul 22, 2022 at 7:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The technology can sift through a gargantuan amount of data.

In an interview from Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 30, Arkose Labs CEO Kevin Gosschalk answers a question about how artificial intelligence is being used to fight fraud on a global scale. 

Kevin Gosschalk: With regards to using artificial intelligence, we use machine learning very heavily, and that's just because of the sheer volume of traffic we're looking for adversaries and their trends can be quite low volume compared to the aggregate. Maybe there's a company we're working with where they have a billion accounts being created a year. A good portion of that might be fraudulent, but you've got to find one of the signatures and telltales. If you are doing that by hand that volume, not going to be a very effective product, so we use technology to help us assist and find commonalities between bad activity and good activity.

Our customers can reinforce that by sharing data back to us, like if an account goes on to say a chargeback in the context of e-commerce, they can actually share back and say, you missed this one. Then we can use machine learning to basically look for similar other accounts. We have one customer where they shared with us a few hundred samples of missed accounts and we found thousands of others using these technologies because it can compare and contrast those datasets automatically, which is a great solution for combating fraud and abuse.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

couple-tv-couch
Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?
 electric vehicles, EVs, charging station, battery technology
Tesla Reports a Huge Increase In Profit Margins as Vehicle Production Ramps Up
 VZ
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider in a Recession
 Jose Najarro (31)
Semiconductor Investors: 3 Key Takeaways From Recent Earnings
 A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Silver Bar Ingot Precious Metal Mining Getty
5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
22_02_01 A person holding a stack of mail in front of their face _GettyImages-172799887
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 3 Stocks
A-Retiree-Smiles
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Hold for Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services