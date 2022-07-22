Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why iRobot Stock Jumped This Week

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Updated Jul 22, 2022 at 2:53PM

Key Points

  • Tech investors became less pessimistic this week.
  • iRobot could see an earnings rebound over the next few quarters.
  • Watch sales volumes for signs of stabilizing demand trends.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A rebound in the wider tech market helped lift this battered stock.

What happened

Shareholders of iRobot (IRBT -3.28%) trounced the market this week as shares jumped 17% through 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. That's as compared to a 2.2% increase in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally removed only a small portion of recent losses, and the stock remains down significantly so far in 2022. But investors are becoming more optimistic ahead of the robotic cleaning device specialist's upcoming earnings report.

So what

The main factor driving iRobot's stock higher this week was a shift in overall investor sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which is home to iRobot and many other hard-hit growth stocks, rallied 10% higher as Wall Street contemplated the prospect that stocks have become oversold in recent weeks.

Netflix stock, for example, jumped after the company reported more-modest subscriber losses than expected and projected a quick return to growth in the third quarter.

Similarly, investors could be gaining confidence that iRobot's upcoming earnings report, set for early August, will beat low expectations. The company posted declining sales volumes in its last report, along with falling profitability. Yet selling prices rose, and iRobot could continue boosting its revenue if consumer spending remains strong.

Now what

We'll learn in early August whether the company returned to positive earnings territory in the third quarter. That's possible, especially since there has been a pause in Chinese tariffs imposed on its imported products.

For the stock price rally to extend deeper into 2022, though, investors will want to see iRobot boost sales volumes in addition to prices. That combination would imply a strong position in an attractive industry.

Yet the company's last few earnings updates have described a shakier demand environment. Given that iRobot is currently losing money, it's no surprise that investors remain cautious about the stock, notwithstanding this past week's rally.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

iRobot Stock Quote
iRobot
IRBT
$43.41 (-3.28%) $-1.47
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$219.74 (-1.85%) $-4.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

robotic cleaner
Will iRobot Stock Turn Things Around in 2022?
 AI button on a circuit board
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
 featured-transcript-logo
iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 iRobot
iRobot Earnings: What Investors Should Watch
 featured-transcript-logo
iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
Silver Bar Ingot Precious Metal Mining Getty
5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
woman texting on phone
Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped 8% on Friday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services