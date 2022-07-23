Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

What to Watch in Kimberly-Clark's Tuesday Announcement

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Jul 23, 2022 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Watch sales trends for signs of market share losses.
  • The business is under increasing profit pressures.
  • Higher prices should help margins rebound over the next few quarters.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The consumer staples giant will announce its latest sales trends in a few days.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB 1.42%) has been a winner so far in 2022. The consumer staples stock has outperformed both the wider market and peer Procter & Gamble (PG 1.60%) this year as investors seek stability and a growing dividend payment.

That bullish investing thesis will be put to the test in a few days when Kimberly-Clark updates shareholders on its latest growth trends. We'll learn about how well its market share is holding as people return to work and shift their home maintenance spending back toward more normal rates.

Here's what to watch in Kimberly-Clark's upcoming announcement set for July 26.

Market share

Most investors who follow the stock are looking for sales to rise 5% to nearly $5 billion. That result would mark a slowdown from the prior quarter's expansion pace, but there's a wider context to consider.

Watch organic sales trends for signs of a rebound in the business. Kimberly-Clark has been trailing P&G on this core growth metric for much of the pandemic, in part because its professional segment endured major pressure as offices sat dormant. Now, with many people around the world returning to in-office work, Kimberly-Clark should see more balanced growth coming from its consumer segment and its enterprise division.

The other trend to watch here is the balance between price increases and volume gains. Ideally, Kimberly-Clark can achieve both in Q2. If, instead, growth comes from higher prices as volumes are flat or decline, then that's a bad sign for the second half of 2022. Such a trend might hurt the stock even more if P&G shows a better balance here in its earnings report slated for later in the week.

Costs and cash

A major reason why investors are flocking to Kimberly-Clark stock is the prospect of steady earnings growth through a volatile economic period. Branded consumer staples like diapers and tissue paper should maintain positive sales trends even as prices rise, making this industry a top contender for recession-proof status.

Profits and cash flow are the best metrics to follow in judging whether Kimberly-Clark is benefiting from that prime positioning. Gross profit margin has been falling, and remains well below P&G's, but profitability could rebound over the next few quarters as the company rolls out wider price increases.

KMB Gross Profit Margin Chart

KMB Gross Profit Margin data by YCharts.

Watch cash flow for a clearer picture of Kimberly-Clark's financial strength, since those resources allow for aggressive spending in areas like marketing, even as the company pays out a growing dividend and directs more cash toward stock buybacks.

The new outlook

Executives said in their late April update that organic sales will rise between 2% and 4% this year as adjusted operating profit declines slightly. The revenue forecast was an upgrade from the prior outlook, and investors are hopeful about another slight boost to the sales prediction ahead.

The short-term earnings outlook, on the other hand, is weak. In April, Kimberly-Clark raised its estimate of cost inflation's hit to the business. That figure will be as high as $1.3 billion in 2022, it said, up from the prior prediction of around $900 million.

Investors wouldn't be excited to hear more bad news on the expense outlook, but the stock could continue beating the market in 2022 so long as growth trends keep accelerating.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Stock Quote
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
KMB
$132.40 (1.42%) $1.85
The Procter & Gamble Company Stock Quote
The Procter & Gamble Company
PG
$143.02 (1.60%) $2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_02_07 A small child sitting in a pile of toilet paper _GettyImages-1070041534
Kimberly-Clark Thinks 2022 Will Be a Great Year, but a Key Peer Is Sounding the Alarm
 diaper changing
3 New Reasons to Like Kimberly-Clark Stock
 featured-transcript-logo
Kimberly Clark (KMB) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 22_02_07 A small child sitting in a pile of toilet paper _GettyImages-1070041534
Why Kimberly-Clark Stock Jumped 10.5% at the Open Today
 diaper change
Will Kimberly-Clark Lower Its Outlook on Friday?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Should Soar in 2023, but Won't Be Anywhere Close to the Largest "Raise" Ever
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services