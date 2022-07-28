Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Is One of the Very Best Real Estate Investments You Can Make and It's Not Even Close

By Justin Pope - Jul 28, 2022 at 4:30AM

Key Points

  • Rent is soaring to all-time highs.
  • People can make money by renting out parts of their homes.
  • But it's not a strategy for everyone.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This clever housing hack could earn you thousands.

Home prices and rent alike have skyrocketed over the past couple of years. According to Redfin, the typical asking rent in the U.S. topped $2,000 for the first time in May.

Savvy homeowners have options to ease the financial burden of high housing costs while making money for themselves in the process.

Some may not know what house hacking is, but it's one of the best real estate investments you can make. Here is what you need to know about house hacking and what it can do for you.

House hacking has nothing to do with computers

The name implies something in technology, but house hacking is essentially the practice of renting out parts of your primary residence. Owning a multifamily home and renting out the other units is typical, but some people live in single-family homes, renting out rooms too.

Suppose you buy a two-family home for $360,000. Your basic 20% down and 30-year mortgage would come to a monthly payment of roughly $1,960. Living on one side and renting out the other for $2,000 monthly would cover your mortgage payment!

House hacking can create breathing room in your budget that can have profound financial benefits over time. Want to invest? Take that $2,000 you're saving on your mortgage and save up for another down payment on your next rental property. You can rent both sides to cover the mortgage and repeat the process as you build a real estate portfolio.

Remember, as a homeowner, your mortgage payment won't change (outside of taxes and insurance), assuming your mortgage carries a fixed rate -- your home equity increases as the property's value increases and your mortgage balance decreases. Meanwhile, rent increases over time, putting more money in your pocket.

But it's not all roses

There are drawbacks to house hacking; your tenants will be living in your building and with you if you're renting out rooms. A bad tenant can be even worse if you think a lousy neighbor could be stressful. Making sure you screen tenants carefully is crucial.

You're also potentially giving up that feeling of privacy that comes with homeownership. If you're renting out units in a multi-family home, your tenants are a knock away. Are you renting out rooms in your single-family home? You're sharing common areas like kitchens, and bathrooms, living more like a roommate than a homeowner.

Imagine how awkward it might be to chase down late rent from someone who lives with you. House hacking can be a cheat code to supercharging your wealth building, but it's something that you must go into fully understanding the drawbacks of such a living arrangement.

Alternatives if house hacking isn't for you

There are other ways to generate passive income from real estate investments. You can invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded companies that acquire and rent out properties, distributing most of the taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

REITs come in all shapes and sizes. You can build a diversified portfolio of REITs that exposes you to many real estate types, from retail properties to shopping malls, hospitals, warehouses, and residential properties.

Whatever you decide, real estate can be an excellent part of a diversified investment strategy. With some action, time, and patience, you can build a dividend income stream that will pay your living expenses or set you up for long-term prosperity.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2022 $13 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Redfin Corporation Stock Quote
Redfin Corporation
RDFN
$8.85 (2.55%) $0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic Upward 7 Getty
Why Shares of CoStar Rose Today
 Stacks of coins next to a calculator and a shart showing an up arrow.
With Its Dividend Yield Rising Toward 8%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is Getting Incredibly Cheap
 People waiting in line to buy movie theater tickets.
EPR Properties: Bull vs. Bear
 A person holding a cell phone next to a cell tower.
This Dividend Stock Sees Towering Growth Ahead
 GettyImages-1303289193
3 Real Estate Investing Moves That You'll Thank Yourself For Later

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
343%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Three smiling people skydiving together
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool4
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets
Stacks of coins next to a calculator and a shart showing an up arrow.
With Its Dividend Yield Rising Toward 8%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is Getting Incredibly Cheap
GettyImages-104212737
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services