Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Down 53%, Here's A Fast-Growing Software Stock That Even Warren Buffett Owns

By Luke Meindl - Aug 6, 2022 at 8:52AM

Key Points

  • Snowflake continues to grow its total revenues at a breakneck speed.
  • The company's customer retention is vastly above average.
  • Although it remains high, Snowflake's valuation has normalized in response to its ongoing pullback.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Oracle of Omaha isn't known for buying tech stocks, making this holding of his very intriguing for investors.

In today's rocky economic environment, many investors are curious about where Warren Buffett is putting his money. The Oracle of Omaha is a famed value investor who typically seeks out businesses with wide economic moats, high dividend yields, and robust cash-flow generation, many of which don't fall under the umbrella of the fast-growing technology sector.

The star stock picker hasn't completely shied away from high-growth tech names, however. Currently, he has roughly $1.4 billion tied up in the software company Snowflake (SNOW 2.97%). Snowflake, which provides a single platform for data storage, processing, and analytic solutions, has plunged 53% year to date amid the ongoing tech sell-off linked to high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

As a result of the software company's fresh pullback, should investors follow Buffett's lead, and buy the stock today?

Close-up of person on laptop with tech-centric background.

Image source: Getty Images.

What's happening with Snowflake's business?

Snowflake doesn't operate a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model -- 93% of its sales are consumption-based, meaning revenue is recognized only as consumption occurs. Unwavering inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have not been easy on tech companies of late, but Snowflake has continued to expand at a blistering pace. To kick off its fiscal-year 2023, the company reported an 85% surge year over year in total revenues in the first quarter, up to $422.4 million, coupled with a net loss of $0.53 per share.  

The software enterprise also made strong headway on expanding its clientele, with total customers increasing 39.6%, up to 6,322, and the number of customers providing $1 million or more in product revenue soaring 98% to finish at 206. In my opinion, growing revenue is fantastic, but what's more important is a company's ability to retain customers.

Snowflake is great at doing just that -- its dollar-based net revenue retention (NRR) rate is currently 174%, whereas anything above 100% is usually considered good for a business. Snowflake is easily exceeding that, a telling signal for investors. Net revenue retention rate is the percentage of recurring revenue that's retained from existing customers over a specific time period. 

For the full fiscal year, Wall Street analysts forecast Snowflake's total revenues to ascend 66.1% year over year to $2 billion, and its adjusted earnings per share to conclude at $0.18, a major uptick from its $0.01 per share a year ago. Next year, analysts are projecting top- and bottom-line growth of 52.7% and 122%, respectively. Today, the stock pegs a price-to-sales multiple of 33.2. That's surely not a cheap price; however, it does represent the company's lowest valuation since going public in September 2020. It'll be interesting to see if Snowflake can grow into its towering valuation of today. 

Should investors follow in Buffett's footsteps?

I believe Snowflake provides investors with a favorable margin of safety at this time. Although the company faces stiff competition from well-funded tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, it's well positioned at the moment with an 18.9% share of the data warehousing market. Likewise, the software firm has persistently demonstrated its ability to expand at a rapid clip, implying that it should greatly benefit from the cloud computing industry's expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% through 2030. For investors with a lengthy time horizon and a little bit of risk tolerance, Snowflake makes for a compelling buy today. 

 

 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Luke Meindl has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Microsoft, and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Snowflake Inc. Stock Quote
Snowflake Inc.
SNOW
$165.53 (2.97%) $4.77

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett 3 TMF May 2014
This Warren Buffett Stock Has 22% Upside, According to Wall Street
 Warren Buffett smiling.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
 Two colleagues working together in a server room
Why Cloud Stocks Snowflake, MongoDB, and HubSpot Soared on Wednesday
 GettyImages-investor-growth-stock-6
3 Surefire Growth Stocks Destined to Double in Value
 Investor 20
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
general dynamics m1a2 abrams battle tank military defense source-gd
The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income
compound interest growth
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services