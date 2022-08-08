Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023

By Mark Blank - Aug 8, 2022 at 8:45AM

Key Points

  • Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power.
  • With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%.
  • Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.

This has been a whirlwind year so far, with inflation that reached 40-year highs eating away at Americans' savings. Inflation tends to hit senior citizens even harder since their budgets have little wiggle room, and healthcare costs tend to rise the older we get.

But for Social Security recipients, there could be some relief coming. Each fall, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the following year, and 2023's hike could be one for the record books.

Two happy people on bikes.

Image source: Getty Images.

Expect a massive increase in monthly benefits

The COLA is an increase in the monthly benefits paid out to Social Security recipients, and in recent history it's been minimal. From 2000 to 2020, the average COLA was just over 2%.

But in 2023, Social Security beneficiaries could enjoy a massive increase, as high as 10% thanks to raging inflation.

According to the SSA, "The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits is not eroded by inflation."

The agency will announce the 2023 COLA this October.

How the increase is determined

The SSA calculates the benefit increase from Consumer Price Index data -- specifically the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The CPI-W is a monthly measurement of the price change in the goods and services commonly purchased by urban wage earners. The SSA looks at the previous year's third-quarter CPI-W data and compares it to the current year's third-quarter numbers to derive the percentage increase for the following year. (It's a bit of a head scratcher as to why they use only the third quarter's data.)

While we only have one month of data for the third quarter this year, its already showing a 9% increase from the CPI-W numbers last year. Many experts are predicting inflation to continue moving higher, which could push the COLA above 10%. This would be the largest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981!

Why it might not be enough

While a COLA will ultimately put more cash in the pockets of Social Security recipients, it's debatable whether the increase will be enough.

If the purpose of a benefit adjustment is to protect the older population's purchasing power, it's a bit frustrating that the CPI-W is the leading factor in determining the increase.

CPI has faced harsh criticism in recent years from some of the most respected economic minds.

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman recently joined the critics saying, "The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported government statistics."

One of the most commonly mentioned concerns is how the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) captures the data. According to the BLS website, approximately two-thirds of the price data for commodities and services is collected via in-person surveys of brick-and-mortar establishments.

This makes CPI a lagging indicator of true price inflation. So while the high COLA we will likely see in 2023 is a welcomed increase, its very possible that Social Security recipients will still lose purchasing power even with the adjustment.

100 dollar bill burning in the dark.

Image source: Getty Images.

But with one month's worth of CPI-W data under our belts, its looking very likely that the COLA will be upward of 10%, which would be the biggest benefit increase in over 40 years. While it might not fully protect seniors' purchasing power, it will play a significant role in battling inflation for our nation's aging population.

Mark Blank has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Stock Quote
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
PSHZ.F
$32.62 (-0.99%) $0.33

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

financial analysis business filing papers investing decisions investigate
3 Reasons You Should Own Individual Stocks Over ETFs
 Young man serious laptop_GettyImages-1331251417
Less Than Half of Workers Think They'll Meet Their Retirement Savings Goals. Do These Things if You Have to Catch Up
 older person with serious expression looking out a window
What Everyone Gets Wrong About the Future of Social Security
 Smiling person sitting in window holding coffee mug
Why Ignoring Your Investments Could Be Good for Your Finances Right Now
 Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
2 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit You in 2023 -- and 1 That Might Cost You

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
2 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit You in 2023 -- and 1 That Might Cost You
Solar panels and workers
If I Could Buy Only 1 Dividend Stock, This Would Be It
GettyImages-1298191558
Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services