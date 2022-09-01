Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Got $5,000? 2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

By Rich Duprey - Sep 1, 2022 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Not all industrial stocks will be brought low if the economy falters.
  • Raytheon is looking to the commercial aerospace business for growth.
  • Despite supply chain issues, Caterpillar delivered a double-digit revenue increase.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Owning shares of quality, dividend-paying companies can help ease your recession fears.

Oil prices may be down somewhat from their recent highs, but the world is still in the grip of high inflation, and the Federal Reserve has committed to getting that in check. To do so, the central bank is hiking interest rates, which is putting the brakes on economic growth. But if the Fed can't fight inflation and also stick a soft landing for the economy, it's quite possible the U.S. will see a reprise of the dreaded stagflation of the 1970s. 

Hardly seems the time to be investing in industrial stocks, right? Yet when times get tough, you want to make sure your portfolio is chock-full of quality companies, and many industrial stocks could do well even in a soft economy. 

Man working at a factory machine.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moreover, it's important not to be on the sidelines when the market rebound happens. Over the past two decades, the stock market averaged returns of 9.5% a year. However, if you had let the big downturns scare you out of stocks and waited for the dust to settle before getting back in, and thereby missed just the 10 best days in the market, your overall returns would have been nearly cut in half to just 5.3% a year.

These two solid industrials are worth investing in now, ahead of the market's recovery. You'll be glad you own them in the years to come.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (RTX -1.70%), the second-biggest U.S. defense contractor, generates 48% of its $64 billion in annual revenue from the U.S. government, but it also has an extensive private commercial aerospace business that accounts for another 35%. Sales of military hardware and commercial aviation products to foreign governments round out the rest.

Military sales provide the foundation upon which Raytheon will continue to grow, but it's the commercial aerospace business that it will rely upon to help achieve its target of $10 billion in free cash flow by 2025, up from $6 billion this year.

Russia's war in Ukraine and China's saber-rattling over Taiwan are enough to ensure this defense contractor's continued military sales growth, while its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace units are expected to enjoy reasonable growth too. As a major supplier to both Boeing and Airbus, Raytheon has firm ground to stand on.

In its short life so far -- the company was formed in 2020 from the merger of the aerospace businesses of United Technologies and Raytheon -- it has also been consistently hiking its dividend.  That makes it a good industrial stock for anyone's portfolio.

Caterpillar

Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar's (CAT -2.27%) business is spread across numerous industries, and while that diversification can in some ways protect it from sector-specific issues, it also puts the company at risk during broad economic declines. However, there are good reasons to believe this Big Cat can muscle through the next downturn.

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives that are used in the construction, mining, energy, and transportation industries.

Despite ongoing supply chain problems, Caterpillar is still delivering double-digit revenue growth and per-share profits that were up 22% from last year. Even in the current global economic situation, it continues to report "healthy demand across most of our end markets" and now has a backlog of $28 billion -- up $2 billion from the first quarter -- that should keep its sales growing well beyond this year. 

Although the energy sector was the big driver of backlog growth this quarter, President Biden's 2021 infrastructure bill could be a catalyst for growth in the years to come.

Caterpillar has paid dividends every year since it was founded in 1925, and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. It has increased its payout for 28 consecutive years, most recently in June, when it raised it by 8%. At the current share price, that dividend yields 2.5% annually.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Stock Quote
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
RTX
$88.22 (-1.70%) $-1.53
Caterpillar Inc. Stock Quote
Caterpillar Inc.
CAT
$180.51 (-2.27%) $-4.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Aviation stocks to buy, aerospace investing
Outperforming the Market by 21% to 31% in 2022, These 3 Stocks Still Look Like a Good Value
 RTN Tomahawk Image Source Raytheon (2018_05_10 12_39_51 UTC)
Can Raytheon Hit $6 Billion in Free Cash Flow This Year?
 Best aerospace stocks to buy, aerospace stocks to buy 2022
My Top Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy Now
 aerospace stocks to buy
3 Aerospace Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers
 dividend concept
2 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging To Be Bought Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

10-outro-couple-outside
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
A picture of a dollar coin being split in half on top of a blue share certificate
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Hacker Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Money Finances Laptop Illegal Getty
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
investor sitting at a desk
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 4 Worst-Performing August Stocks?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services