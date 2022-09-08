Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why AeroVironment's Stock Soared Today

By Joe Tenebruso - Sep 8, 2022 at 7:01PM

Key Points

  • The U.S. and its allies are ramping up their orders for AeroVironment's unmanned aircraft systems.
  • The drone maker is working to unfoul its supply chain bottlenecks.

The company's drones are in high demand.

What happened

Shares of AeroVironment (AVAV 14.89%) surged 14.9% on Thursday after the defense contractor delivered solid operating results and confirmed its full-year financial forecast.

So what

AeroVironment's revenue rose 7% year over year to $108.5 million in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on July 30. The gains were fueled in part by growth in the company's tactical missile systems and small unmanned aircraft systems segments.

Moreover, AeroVironment's gross margin expanded to 31% from 28% in the prior-year quarter, as it sold more of its most profitable products. Its gross profit, in turn, jumped 17% to $33.7 million.

Still, AeroVironment generated an operating loss of $3.3 million. Supply chain constraints are making it difficult for the defense specialist to satisfy the booming demand for its drones, which have performed well during the war between Ukraine and Russia. Cost inflation is also taking a toll on its operating margins. 

That was, however, an improvement from the $12.1 million loss it posted in the year-ago period. Its net loss also narrowed to $8.4 million, or $0.34 per share, from $14 million, or $0.57 per share.

Now what

AeroVironment reiterated its full-year guidance, which includes:

  • revenue of $490 million to $520 million
  • net income of $11 million to $18 million
  • adjusted earnings per share of $1.35 to $1.65

The company also reported a record backlog of $307.6 million as of Aug. 27.

"Overall, we are successfully managing ongoing supply chain challenges and are well positioned for continued value creation due to strong demand across nearly all our product lines," CEO Wahid Nawabi said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

