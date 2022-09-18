Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

5 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Sep 18, 2022 at 9:53AM

Key Points

  • AMC Entertainment's shares have been wildly volatile.
  • Emotion is the driving force today, not fundamentals.
  • There are a lot of reasons why investors should avoid this roller-coaster ride. 

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

AMC has gotten caught up in the meme stock madness, and that's just one reason you might want to dump it.

Investors are always balancing risk and reward, but emotion can bedevil even the best-laid plans, which is why anyone who owns AMC Entertainment (AMC -9.11%) stock today needs to step back and question why. Indeed, there are a host of reasons why you shouldn't. Here are a few to test your investment thesis.

1. A roller coaster 

Volatility is hard to deal with for most investors. It leads to emotional duress and, ultimately, bad decision-making. Shares of AMC Entertainment, one of the world's largest movie theater operators, rose around 800% in a virtually vertical climb in early 2021 only to plunge shortly thereafter. Then, in late 2021, the stock rose sharply again, taking the year-to-date gain to over 2,500%! 

Three people on an amusement park roller coaster.

Image source: Getty Images.

Since that point, the stock has been in a lengthy downtrend, with gut-wrenching up and down moves along the way. The shares are now off over 80% from their peak. This is a level of volatility that few investors could stomach without some impact on their emotional well-being. 

2. It's a meme thing

What exactly is going on? The answer is pretty simple: Message board denizens have (for various reasons) decided that AMC is a fun stock to talk about and trade. In market terminology, it's a meme stock. The problem is that meme stocks move in dramatic and unpredictable ways. This is because the message board folks aren't basing their decisions on fundamentals, but on whims and rumors.

And that means there's no way to predict which way the AMC winds will blow next. If you prize fact over fiction, you'll probably want to avoid all meme stocks.

3. Still struggling

The interesting thing is that AMC's business is doing pretty poorly, and that's been the case since the coronavirus pandemic first reared its ugly head in 2020. That's not shocking, given that social distancing is hard to do in a movie theater.

But even in the most recent quarter, long after the most strict government guidelines had faded, the company lost $0.20 per share. While that was an improvement over the year-ago loss of $0.71, it's still a loss.

Nevertheless, the stock is now up over 350% since the start of 2020, even though the business is hardly doing well. Investors should find these juxtaposed facts concerning. 

4. A peer just went bankrupt

Meanwhile, AMC's closest public rival, Cineworld Group, recently filed for bankruptcy. Essentially, the terrible industry dynamics were too much for the company to handle.

That's not to suggest that AMC can't withstand the gale-force winds it is facing, but based on its earnings, well, it isn't exactly thriving. Thus, Cineworld's choice to seek out bankruptcy court protections should probably cause alarm to AMC shareholders because of the broader statement it makes about the movie theater business. 

5. Not so shareholder-friendly

AMC management, meanwhile, has been making some interesting decisions lately. Early in the meme stock trend, it sold huge amounts of stock. That was probably a good move and one that likely saved it from potential bankruptcy.

However, it tried to go back to that well and investors rejected the idea of even more dilution. In the face of that defeat, management decided to spin off preferred stock, which trades under the ticker (APE -9.26%), to shareholders. Yet, that move is likely about selling more of the preferred stock on the open market. 

Then there's the March 2022 investment in gold miner Hycroft Mining (HYMC -10.76%). What exactly does gold mining have to do with movies? If you can't figure that one out, that's yet another reason to avoid an AMC position.

It would be hard to argue with someone who suggests that management is, perhaps, thinking about something other than shareholders right now. That's not the type of company in which most investors should want to place their trust.

Risk versus reward

Movies aren't likely to go away, but the industry is different today than it was just a few short years ago. AMC's stock, meanwhile, has been gyrating wildly on little more than emotion as the company struggles and makes questionable business decisions.

AMC looks more like a gamble than an investment right now, which is fine if that's what you want. However, most long-term investors probably aren't looking for a casino-like rush when they buy a stock. Even the most aggressive investors out there should think twice about AMC Entertainment.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC
$8.98 (-9.11%) $0.90
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Stock Quote
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
HYMC
$0.76 (-10.76%) $0.09
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
APE
$4.90 (-9.26%) $0.50

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

happy friends eating pizza selfie
This Surprise Stock Has Slayed the S&P 500 for 20 Years, and It's Not Slowing Down
 woman texting on phone
1 Green Flag for Stitch Fix, and 1 Red Flag
 Peloton Guide user working out at home
Is There Any Hope Left for Peloton Stock?
 couple credit card online shopping happy
Better Warren Buffett Stock: Amazon vs. RH
 GettyImages-541149082
This Was the Only New Stock I Bought in August

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people looking at laptop
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Investor 65
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Kiss Your 11% Social Security Increase Goodbye
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services