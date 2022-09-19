Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today

By Eric Volkman – Sep 19, 2022 at 5:18PM

Key Points

  • The declines follow remarks from President Biden about the state of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The two companies are responsible for exactly half of the COVID vaccines in use.

The latest pronouncements by the president aren't exactly doing the two healthcare companies any favors.

What happened

As a company, if the need for your latest and highest-profile product is declining rapidly, some investors are likely to bail.

That dynamic was very much in force with Novavax (NVAX -6.51%) stock on Monday, and to a lesser extent with its healthcare industry peer Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.79%) following President Joe Biden's remarks on the coronavirus pandemic during a TV interview. The former's share price cratered by almost 7%, while the latter's slipped by nearly 1%. 

So what

The president was interviewed on the show 60 Minutes on Sunday. Reporter Scott Pelley asked him directly if the pandemic was at an end, and Biden responded in the affirmative.

"The pandemic is over," the president said. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's ... but the pandemic is over. if you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape."

Although he was simultaneously claiming the global health scourge was still a problem and it was finished, his remarks underscore the latest developments. According to the latest statistics compiled by The New York Times, over the past 14 days the number of cases has fallen by a steep 29%, with a 12% fall in hospitalizations and a 6% decline in deaths.

Now what

This emphatic reminder that the coronavirus is (hopefully) continuing to fade affects Novavax much more sharply than it does Johnson & Johnson. That's because the former's fortunes are more dependent on its coronavirus jab (the protein-based Nuvaxovid) than those of the latter, as it's a far smaller, less extensive, and much younger company than its healthcare industry peer.

Additionally, of the four vaccines that have been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, Nuvaxovid is the last to receive its green light.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

