Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Better Buy: Royal Caribbean Group vs. Carnival Cruise Lines?

By Nicholas Robbins – Oct 5, 2022 at 5:10AM

Key Points

  • Royal Caribbean boasts a growing international market and some of the largest ships in the world.
  • Carnival offers a newer, more energy-efficient fleet with upcoming refits for even greater sustainability.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Between Royal Caribbean and Carnival, one top cruise line demonstrates quicker recovery and a stronger base. The other offers a forward-looking approach that may drive growth over time.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL 16.65%) and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL 13.29%) both took big hits as countries locked down shores and travelers hunkered down during the early days of the pandemic. As the world returns to normalcy, these top cruise providers are slowly returning to full operation, and new bookings increase.

Between the two, one has gained a serious upper hand in recovery. The other has a forward-looking approach that should help it return to pre-pandemic levels over the next few years, and both predict a likely return to profitability in the very near future. Choosing the better buy may come down to your aversion to risk, but the time seems right to pick up cruise line stocks ahead of a likely potential rebound.

The benefits of the world's largest luxury ships

Royal Caribbean Group boasts many of the world's largest cruise ships, delivering an unparalleled level of comfort and safety in many ports around the world. Perhaps the most telling element of its lead over Carnival lies in the company's swift return to positive operating cash flow. Unlike its competitors, the cruise giant reported positive cash flow as recently as its July earnings report. In the same month, it also announced full-fleet operation, returning as many ships to the water for bookings as it had prior to scaling back in early 2020.

July seemed to indicate a turnaround in the company's fortunes, as booking volumes soared 30% over 2019 levels and redemptions from canceled itineraries represented less than 10% of bookings made during this time. The company revised its adjusted earnings per share forecast to $0.05 to $0.25, indicating a likely return to profitability around the bend. The most recent negative earnings report from its competitor, Carnival, may have as much or more to do with Royal Caribbean's most recent share price dip as the news eroded some confidence in the recovering cruise industry.

Expectations of a return to profitability and a focus on refit

Carnival Cruise Lines stock prices dipped sharply on missed projections as of its September earnings report, despite EBITDA returning to positive levels to the tune of $300 million. The company's CEO called the company's return to operations "essentially complete," noting that their newer and more efficient fleet should help drive down the costs that prevented a return to profitability thus far.

Relaxing COVID protocols in the wake of the global pandemic and working to adjust the overall costs associated with operations lies at the heart of Carnival's forward-looking strategy. The earnings report also notes that redemption of future cruise credits, or FCCs, for canceled pandemic itineraries continues to impact the overall profitability of voyages. Cost savings for future voyages may well come from investment in LED lighting systems, HVAC upgrades to shipboard hotels, systems upgrades, and remote energy usage monitoring.

Anyone worried about insolvency or a potential buyout should note that the company has $7.4 billion in liquidity, giving it a very strong likelihood of weathering the storm and coming back out on top.

Is there a clear winner in this cruise matchup?

While Royal Caribbean enjoys a return to normalcy, its operation in foreign markets means that they have an outsized impact on its profitability. Fuel shortages and economic conditions in Europe remain a concern, but the company's forecasts show strong expected growth in the near term. In the long term, the company seems almost undervalued, with share prices close to $35, down sharply by almost $100 from its price before the global pandemic event.

Carnival appears more focused on explaining how it will fare in the years to come instead of the months ahead, and that foresight may well drive investment and success in the long term. The company's $7 share prices remain well below pre-pandemic highs near $55 and even earlier recent highs nearing $70 per share. That indicates a potential 10x return, should Carnival pull off the transformation of a younger, more efficient fleet ready for a post-pandemic world.

Royal Caribbean Group stands as the clear winner as a better buy for a safer investment likely to return to profitability more quickly and with greater strength, but low share prices may give savvy investors a chance to also pick Carnival as a growth bet. Its potential upside remains strong.

Risk vs. reward on the high seas

A strong company emerging from hard times versus a strong potential upside at greater risk poses one of the iconic questions for investors. More risk-averse investors may choose to pick up Royal Caribbean as it continues to emerge strong post-pandemic. It currently offers the better buy, but Grandview Market Research expects the market size of the cruise industry to nearly double by 2028. So a bit of both may be the best buy from a foolish perspective, as the next three to five years may well see great things from these two leaders in entertainment on the high seas.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Carnival Corporation Stock Quote
Carnival Corporation
CCL
$7.76 (13.29%) $0.91
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Stock Quote
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
RCL
$43.85 (16.65%) $6.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

mobile gaming
Why Skillz Stock Tanked 23.3% in September
 A person creating handmade jewelry in a studio
Why Etsy Stock Popped on Tuesday
 Slot Machine in a Casino
Why Gaming Stocks Jumped on Tuesday
 GettyImages-1396053072
Why Airbnb Stock Popped Today
 GettyImages-1347626309
Why International E-Commerce Stocks Were Soaring Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
331%
 
S&P 500 Returns
106%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 4
Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
GettyImages-576603370
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Person watching television.
2 Stocks to Invest $500 in Before They Soar

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services