Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Clock Is Ticking to Buy This Game-Changing Stock at a Discount

By Keith Speights – Oct 6, 2022 at 5:52AM

Key Points

  • Novocure's tumor treating fields could be a game-changing treatment for multiple types of cancer.
  • Commonly used valuation metrics aren't helpful with the stock.
  • Novocure will announce the results from the first of four late-stage clinical studies in early 2023.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This stock could soon skyrocket.

You only have to do two things to make a fortune investing in stocks. First, buy the right stock. Second, buy it at the right time. That's it.

Unfortunately, those two simple steps can be very difficult to pull off. However, they don't always have to be so challenging. It's possible to find companies with products that could be revolutionary but haven't fully taken off. 

Novocure (NVCR -0.11%) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. But the clock is ticking to buy this game-changing stock at a discount.

A person looking at a watch while sitting in front of a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

A true game changer

Many products that are touted to be revolutionary and game changing don't really deserve those labels. However, Novocure's tumor treating fields (TTFields) absolutely qualify for both descriptions.

TTFields use electric fields that are tuned to specific frequencies to interfere with the division of cancer cells. These electric fields leave healthy cells mostly unaffected. 

Novocure has already demonstrated that TTFields work well in treating glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer. In clinical testing, the five-year probability of survival for patients with a 90% compliance rate receiving TTFields, combined with chemotherapy, was more than 6.5 times greater than that for patients receiving chemotherapy alone.

The company won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TTFields as a stand-alone therapy for treating recurrent GBM in 2011. It added an approval for TTFields in combination with temozolomide (standard-of-care chemotherapy) for treating newly diagnosed GBM in 2015. In 2019, Novocure picked up FDA approval for the therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

However, these three indications are just the beginning. Novocure believes that TTFields can be used to treat a wide range of solid tumors. The company is conducting multiple clinical studies that could prove it. 

Forget the valuation metrics 

Novocure isn't profitable yet. Therefore, we can't use any of the standard earnings-based valuation metrics.

The stock's price-to-sales ratio currently stands at close to 14.5. That's high. So can Novocure really be priced at a discount right now? I think so.

Novocure's shares are down more than 60% from the peak set in mid-2021. Much of this decline resulted from an overall sell-off of biotech stocks. Investors were also concerned about the company's slowing sales growth.

However, it's important to understand Novocure's opportunity. The company has four late-stage clinical studies underway that represent a potential market that's 14 times bigger than its current addressable market. Novocure is conducting six additional phase 2 clinical studies.

There are also at least 10 other cancer types for which Novocure has preclinical evidence supporting the use of TTFields. Novocure doesn't have to achieve success in all of these indications for its addressable market to increase significantly.

The clock is ticking

Novocure plans to announce the results from its late-stage Lunar study of TTFields in treating non-small cell lung cancer in early 2023. Success in this indication would open up a huge new market for the company.

The chances for positive results from this study appear to be good. In April 2021, Novocure announced that the data-monitoring committee for the Lunar trial determined that it was "likely unnecessary and possibly unethical" to assign additional patients to the control arm instead of allowing them to receive TTFields. That was an especially encouraging sign.

Data from late-stage studies targeting recurrent ovarian cancer and brain metastases should be on the way later next year. Novocure expects to report results for another late-stage study in pancreatic cancer in 2024.

The upcoming flood of data begins, though, in only three months or so. Novocure appears to be a top stock to buy now in anticipation of what could be stellar results. The clock truly is ticking to buy this game-changing stock before it potentially explodes higher.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novocure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Novocure Stock Quote
Novocure
NVCR
$84.96 (-0.11%) $0.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Colorful Gradient Modern Tutorial Youtube Thumbnail (42)
Why I Own Novocure Stock (NVCR)
 Scientists in a lab
3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now
 featured-transcript-logo
Novocure (NVCR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Scientists in a lab, smiling
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar in the Second Half of 2022
 Scientists looking at brain scans
Why Novocure Stock Is Plunging This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
342%
 
S&P 500 Returns
110%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 9
Great News for Retirees: 3 Big Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2023
Social Security 5
Here's How Much Each Medicare Plan Will Cost in 2023
warren buffett 2
Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services