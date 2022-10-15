Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Revolve Stock Is Down 60% This Year

By John Ballard – Oct 15, 2022 at 8:00AM

Key Points

  • Revolve started the year strong, but high inflation has taken its toll in the second half.
  • The stock has dropped from a premium price-to-earnings ratio to undervalued territory.
  • Weaker sales and profits are weighing on the stock, but Revolve is capable of generating strong top- and bottom-line growth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's time to buy this undervalued apparel stock.

The big share price gains that Revolve Group (RVLV -6.31%) delivered to its shareholders earlier in the pandemic have been completely wiped out by this year's market sell-off. Many are worried about high inflation and lower consumer spending amid a weakening economy. But even with those headwinds, Revolve posted strong sales growth through the second quarter.

Much of the stock's pullback in 2022 can be traced to its previously high valuation. Now, its valuation is more in line with the broader market's average, but its share price has continued to slide in recent months as investors underestimate Revolve's long-term growth potential.

Revolve stock went from overbought to oversold

Revolve ended 2021 firing on all cylinders. In the fourth quarter, sales and net income increased 70% and 55%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. That performance explains why investors bid the shares up to a peak price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 72 late that year. For comparison, the S&P 500's P/E ratio was just 25 around that time.

RVLV PE Ratio Chart

Data by YCharts.

But year to date, the stock has fallen over 60%. That decline can be blamed in part on management's cautionary statements about business trends in its last earnings report. Management noted mounting pressures on the consumer at the start of the third quarter with sales growth in July decelerating to approximately 10% year over year. Management warned that economic headwinds would pressure sales through the end of the year.

Perhaps more concerning was a 48% drop in net profit in the second quarter. This is not consistent with its recent operating history. One of the attractive qualities of the business is its use of data to manage its style assortment. Revolve can acquire on-trend styles quickly to boost demand. Between 2018 and 2021, Revolve's earnings per share more than tripled, growing much faster than the top line. 

RVLV Revenue (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts.

However, three factors are pressuring Revolve's bottom line in 2022: 

  • A higher return rate for full-price items. 
  • Increased fuel costs for order shipments. 
  • Higher marketing expenses leading up to its recent Revolve Festival event -- the company's first one in three years. 

The relationship between the stock price and the company's falling profit margins offers a clear picture of what's dragging the stock down. Over the last year, these cost pressures have brought Revolve's trailing 12-month net margin down from double-digit levels to 8%.

RVLV Chart

Data by YCharts.

Great investment opportunities can come when you identify a beaten-down stock where the underlying business is wrestling with temporary problems. Revolve is not suffering from execution issues, nor anything competition or company-related. It is dealing with a tough economic environment. Investors who have some patience should do well if they buy and hold this apparel stock for the long term.

Revolve stock is a good investment

Revolve now trades at 19 times earnings, a discount to the broad market. But the stock should be trading at a higher valuation for a few reasons.

First, Revolve is a financially strong business. It has over $200 million in cash on the books and no long-term debt. It can survive a slow economy and will still be able to invest in initiatives that will position it to emerge from this downturn stronger.

Second, the company's above-average growth through 2021 can be attributed to the following advantages:

  • A greater selection than specialty retailers across luxury apparel, beauty products, and accessories aimed at millennials and Gen Z shoppers.
  • Effective use of marketing through social media and celebrity influencers.
  • Data-driven inventory management that allows it to keep up a constant flow of fresh new styles throughout the year.

A final reason to buy shares is that the client base of 2.2 million active customers Revolve currently serves represents only a small sliver of its target market. It has a lot of room to grow. For these reasons, Revolve appears undervalued and is poised to deliver market-beating returns over the long term.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Revolve Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Revolve Group Inc Stock Quote
Revolve Group Inc
RVLV
$20.77 (-6.31%) $-1.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

friends shopping shop store city downtown purse gifts window smile fun fashion
This Beaten-Down Fashion Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing
 Growth stock investor
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less than $100
 four people fashion clothing
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
 People standing and sitting wearing fashionable clothing
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 growth stock
2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
312%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Stopwatch Time to Buy Stock Market Correction Getty
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services