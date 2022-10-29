This Passive Income Machine Is Using Digital Investments to Expand Its Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
Consumers are ordering food online more often than they used to, and that's great news for this dividend stock.
McDonald's(MCD 3.55%) invested aggressively in enhancing the company's digital footprint. Those investments are paying dividends as consumers favor ordering through digital channels. That's great news for passive income investors as it helps secure McDonald's dividend payment.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2022.
Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.