Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Spotify Is Still Losing Money. Should Investors Be Concerned?

By Brett Schafer – Oct 30, 2022 at 10:30AM

Key Points

  • Spotify released its Q3 earnings on Oct. 25.
  • The company is seeing strong user and subscriber growth.
  • But it is still failing to expand its gross margin.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shareholders need to hold management's feet to the fire when they talk about upcoming margin expansion.

The fall earnings season is upon us, with many technology and consumer internet stocks reporting their third-quarter results at the end of October. Spotify (SPOT 1.98%), the global leader in audio streaming, released its earnings on Oct. 25. Wall Street was not happy with the report, sending shares down over 10% the following trading day.

Spotify again failed to expand its gross margin and generate a profit in the third quarter of 2022. Should investors be concerned about the music streamer's prospects going forward? Let's take a look. 

Q3 earnings: Strong user growth

Before hitting the troubling parts of Spotify's Q3 results, let's take a look at where the company is executing well, which is the growing popularity of its platform. In the third quarter, Spotify's monthly active users (MAUs) hit 456 million, up 20% year over year. This was a 23 million increase from Q2, a record net addition. Growth is mainly coming from its Rest of World segment, which includes everything that isn't North America, South America, and Europe. Rest of World users are now 26% of overall MAUs, up from just 11% in 2018. 

If this pace of MAU growth continues, Spotify should have no problem reaching its 2030 goal of having 1 billion users on its platform. Generally, 40% of all these new MAUs will translate into premium subscribers for Spotify's ad-free tier. In Q3, premium subscribers grew 13% year over year to 195 million. Premium music subscriptions are the majority of Spotify's revenue today, with the segment generating 2.65 billion euros of revenue last quarter, and should keep growing as long as MAUs grow as well.

Over the long term, Spotify plans to make money in many other ways, including podcast advertising and selling audiobooks. However, these investments are still in the early stages and are not material to the business today.

Margins continue to weigh on the stock

Investors have gotten increasingly frustrated with Spotify due to the lack of gross margin expansion. In Q3, the company had a consolidated gross margin of 24.7%, which is essentially the same as where it was in 2018. Its premium gross margin has ticked up slightly over the last few years due to its song and artist promotional tools, hitting 28% in Q3.

But advertising gross margin has plummeted, reaching only 1.8% in Q3. While only a small part of overall revenue, advertising gross margin has been a big drag on consolidated gross margin in the past few years. 

Why is the advertising gross margin so bad? Because Spotify has invested aggressively to build out its podcast content, advertising, and licensing strategy. This includes buying studios like the Ringer and licensing top shows like The Joe Rogan Experience. These upfront investments have led to great market share gains in podcast listening (Spotify is now the No. 1 player in many markets) but are a drag on gross margin in the short term.  

Spotify has promised gross margin will reach the 30% to 40% range eventually, which will lead to 10% underlying profit margin. To do this, it will need to grow the size of its advertising revenue over its large fixed podcast cost base as well as grow its promotional marketplace at a fast pace. Both of these segments (incremental advertising revenue and promotional tools) have higher gross margin and should be able to drive consolidated gross margin expansion if they become a large enough part of Spotify's overall business.

What the future may hold

I believe there are two scenarios that Spotify could go through over the next couple of years. Looking optimistically, if gross margin starts to finally expand (management says it will happen in 2023), then Spotify could do well over the next decade. At its current market capitalization of $16 billion and with around $12 billion in overall revenue, the stock could trade at a cheap price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of around 10 based on its current market cap within a few years if net margin reaches 10%. 

More pessimistically, if the promotional marketplace and podcast advertising do not scale to a much larger size, then Spotify will struggle to expand its gross margin, and likely its underlying net profit margin as well. This would be bad news for the stock. 

Coming back to the article title, yes, I do think Spotify investors should be concerned about the company losing money and the lack of margin expansion. If this doesn't get fixed over the next few years as management says it will, then Spotify might not be a worthwhile investment to have in your portfolio.

Brett Schafer has positions in Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Spotify Technology Stock Quote
Spotify Technology
SPOT
$83.36 (1.98%) $1.62

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Listening to music
Apple Music Just Raised Its Prices. Here's What It Means for Spotify
 Worried office worker with headphones and laptop
Should Spotify Investors Worry About Soft Ad Sales?
 construction workers
$5,000 Invested in These 2 Tech Stocks Could Turn Into $50,000 This Decade
 Listening to music
Could TikTok's Music Streaming App Spell the End for Spotify?
 Listening to music
Down 75%, Is There Any Hope Left for Spotify?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
362%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Smiling couple sitting outdoors
12 States That Don't Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
President Biden Speaking White House Photo by Adam Schultz
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
The 1 Social Security Change That's Not Happening in 2023 -- but Should Be
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services