Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Under-the-Radar Medtech Stocks to Buy Now

By Jim Halley – Nov 5, 2022 at 7:40AM

Key Points

  • Stryker and Masimo have both seen double-digit revenue increases in their most recent quarter.
  • Investors haven’t reacted positively to the companies’ recent outside-the-box acquisitions.
  • Both stocks should benefit as non-elective surgeries rebound.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't count out these discounted medical technology stocks.

Stryker (SYK 2.66%) and Masimo (MASI -0.04%) aren't household names, but their lack of familiarity with the general public belies the steady revenue growth of these two medtech stocks. As the tech sector in general has fallen out of favor this year, both stocks are down.

However, long-term trends make healthcare stocks, especially medical technology stocks, relatively recession-resistant. With labor shortages in healthcare, medical technology is becoming more important than ever for patient management. The need for more healthcare is growing in general, thanks to an aging population.

Those needs present a good opportunity for long-term investors. Both of these medical technology companies have shown the willingness to take risks to enlarge their business this year and were punished for taking those risks. However, both should benefit from a continued rebound in elective surgeries as the pandemic ebbs.

1. Stryker is an underappreciated stock

Stryker's stock is down more than 18% this year. The company operates in two segments. The first is MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and the second is Orthopaedics and Spine. The company makes a variety of medical technology products, including surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, as well as more typical medical equipment sales of implants for joint replacements and surgical equipment.

The company's business had been slowed by the pandemic, but it is bouncing back, though supply chain issues, especially regarding electric components, and inflation have cut into the company's profits. The company's biggest move this year was its $3 billion acquisition in February of Vocera Communications, which focuses on digital care coordination and communication, a move that fits in with Stryker's goal of adding digital healthcare offerings.

Stryker just reported third-quarter earnings on Oct. 31. The company said revenue was up 7.7%, year over year, to $4.5 billion, while net income was reported as $816 million, up 86.3% over the same period last year, and earnings per share (EPS) was reported as $2.14, up 87.7% over the third quarter of 2021.

The company raised its dividend by 10.3% to $0.695 per quarterly share, effective this year, the 22nd consecutive year it has raised its dividend. The yield on its dividend is roughly 1.28%, a little below the S&P 500 average of 1.82%.

Over the past 10 years, Stryker has increased quarterly revenue by 307.9% and EPS by 142.3%, but its stock price has only risen by 92.2% in that same period. Trading at a valuation of only 23 times forward earnings, it represents a bargain, especially considering that its current market headwinds are likely to subside.

SYK Chart.

SYK data by YCharts.

2. Masimo is a sound investment

Masimo produces medical monitoring technologies, including patient sensors, monitors, and instruments. The company's stock is down more than 55% so far this year, primarily because of the company's $1.03 billion purchase of Sound United, a maker of consumer technology and high-tech audio equipment, which took place in April.

The Medtech company's move to purchase a maker of non-health consumer products puzzled investors. However, if you look at the company's release in August of the Masimo W1 health watch, it makes sense. The company also has a wearable continuous thermometer and a wearable sleep monitor designed for consumers. Basically, the company is looking to take the technology it uses to monitor patients and deliver it to health-conscious consumers in wearable devices. While there are already companies that do this, such as Garmin and Apple, few have the medical technology background that Masimo does.

The other reason the stock has fallen is the company downgraded annual guidance in the second quarter for revenue, operating profit, gross margin, and operating margin.

However, if you dig deeper into the company's numbers, there are plenty of reasons for long-term optimism. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $565.3 million, up 85.3%, year over year, with net income of $18.1 million, or $0.33 in earnings per share, down 63.9% and 62.5%, respectively, thanks to the expense of the purchase of Sound United.

Over the past 10 years, the company increased quarterly revenue by $327.7% and quarterly EPS by 26.92%.

The company has also rewarded shareholders with regular stock buybacks. It spent $401 million on a stock repurchase in the quarter and committed to repurchase an additional 5 million shares over the next five years.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Masimo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Stryker Stock Quote
Stryker
SYK
$210.98 (2.66%) $5.47
Masimo Stock Quote
Masimo
MASI
$125.09 (-0.04%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A team of surgeons works in the operating room
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
 A team of surgeons works in the operating room
Is This Healthcare Stock a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
 A team of surgeons working in the operating room
One Blue-Chip Stock That Is a Buy Right Now
 GettyImages-1306095133
Inflation Is No Match for This Stock
 A team of surgeons works in the operating room
Is This Powerhouse Medical Devices Stock a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
335%
 
S&P 500 Returns
107%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity
Social Security Card Benefit FRA COLA Retirement Facts Figures Getty
How Democrats and Republicans Want to Change Social Security, Explained in Plain English
Investor 95
This Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity in a Nasdaq Bear Market
One person trying to hail a taxi, while their friend orders an Uber on their smartphone
1 Super Stock Down 51% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services