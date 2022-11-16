5 Stocks That Could Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Companies

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
These stocks have market caps from $48 billion to $430 billion today, but have massive long-term potential.
Nobody knows for sure what companies will be on the list of trillion-dollar stocks in five or 10 years, but there are some that certainly have the potential. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses five of his favorites to join the trillion-dollar club and why they have so much potential.
*Stock prices in the video are as of Nov. 14, 2022 midday. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2022.
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, PayPal Holdings, Shopify, Visa, and Walt Disney.
