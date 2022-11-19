Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Target an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Nov 19, 2022 at 10:22AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The brick-and-mortar retailer is slashing prices to reduce elevated inventories.

Target (TGT 0.54%) reported worse-than-expected earnings in its most recent quarter. The retailer is struggling amid rising inventories requiring discounts to sell to customers. This video will answer whether Target is an excellent dividend stock to buy right now.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Target Stock Quote
Target
TGT
$162.88 (0.54%) $0.87

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

target bullseye and ladders Image Source Getty
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Target a Buy?
 111622-target-inventory-sales
Target's Q4 Could Be Even Uglier Than Warned
 target store
Target Stock Just Plunged. Is it Still a Smart Buy?
 woman-yogurt-basket
Should Investors Buy the Dip in Target Stock?
 grocery store person looking at list while shopping
Target Sell-Off: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
352%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card Cash Retirement Tax Benefits Getty
This Republican Social Security COLA Change Would Slash Benefits by $117 Per Month
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A person at a laptop with a serious expression_GettyImages-1191327288
Here's the Average 401(k) Balance. How Does Yours Compare?
Businessman in office
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services