Is Target an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

The brick-and-mortar retailer is slashing prices to reduce elevated inventories.
Target(TGT 0.54%) reported worse-than-expected earnings in its most recent quarter. The retailer is struggling amid rising inventories requiring discounts to sell to customers. This video will answer whether Target is an excellent dividend stock to buy right now.
Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.
