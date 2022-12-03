Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now in December

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 3, 2022 at 7:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Buying these two excellent stocks could increase your wealth in the long run.

Here are two stocks to buy in December if you've got $500 that you're looking to invest in the stock market.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 2, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Alphabet and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $105 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Walt Disney Stock Quote
Walt Disney
DIS
$99.43 (0.85%) $0.84
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
GOOG
$100.83 (-0.44%) $0.45

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

DISneyMickeyChristmas
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in December
 disney shanghai
3 Reasons to Bet on Disney Stock in 2023
 Disney Magic Kingdom
3 Reasons December Could Be a Huge Month for Disney Stock
 DISbabyyoda
1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run
 family at amusement park fun activities
Will Walt Disney Stock Underwhelm in 2023?

Our Most Popular Articles

three people sitting at a table smiling and looking at paperwork
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A person cheering while looking at graphs on a computer monitor
My 3 Highest-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Impressive Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services